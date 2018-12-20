Naples Global Advisors Llc decreased Abbvie Inc (ABBV) stake by 11.64% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Naples Global Advisors Llc sold 3,829 shares as Abbvie Inc (ABBV)’s stock declined 6.62%. The Naples Global Advisors Llc holds 29,072 shares with $2.75M value, down from 32,901 last quarter. Abbvie Inc now has $128.25B valuation. The stock increased 2.08% or $1.74 during the last trading session, reaching $85.26. About 5.17 million shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 7.04% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.04% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 05/04/2018 – ABBVIE REPORTS GLOBAL RESOLUTION OF HUMIRA® (ADALIMUMAB) PATENT; 26/04/2018 – AbbVie Rises on Hepatitis C Beat, Alexion on Study: Health Wrap; 09/04/2018 – ABBVIE INC – ALL RANKED SECONDARY ENDPOINTS ALSO MET IN PHASE 3 STUDY IN RHEUMATOID ARTHRITIS; 05/04/2018 – BIOGEN: PRECISE TERMS OF PACT WITH ABBVIE ARE CONFIDENTIAL; 05/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – UNDER TERMS OF AGREEMENT, ABBVIE WILL GRANT PATENT LICENSES FOR USE AND SALE OF IMRALDI IN EUROPE; 22/03/2018 – BerGenBio to Present Overview of Phase Il Clinical Trial Portfolio Combining Bemcentinib With KEYTRUDA at 3rd Annual Immuno-Oncology Summit Europe; 31/05/2018 – ABBVIE TO PRESENT NEW DATA FROM SEVERAL INVESTIGATIONAL STUDIES; 30/04/2018 – Merck: FDA Grants Priority Review to sBLA for Keytruda Combination; 11/04/2018 – MYLAN, BIOCON SEEK TO ACCELERATE INTRODUCTION OF ADALIMUMAB BIOSIMILAR IN EU; 22/03/2018 – AbbVie Announces Results from Phase 2 Study Evaluating Rovalpituzumab Tesirine (Rova-T) for Third-Line Treatment of Patients with DLL3-Expressing Relapsed/Refractory Small Cell Lung Cancer

POTNETWORK HOLDINGS INC (OTCMKTS:POTN) had a decrease of 38.76% in short interest. POTN’s SI was 112,200 shares in December as released by FINRA. Its down 38.76% from 183,200 shares previously. The stock decreased 4.19% or $0.0052 during the last trading session, reaching $0.1178. About 2.23M shares traded. PotNetwork Holdings, Inc (OTCMKTS:POTN) has 0.00% since December 20, 2017 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

PotNetwork Holdings Inc., through its subsidiary, Diamond CBD, Inc., focuses on research, development, and marketing of hemp extracts that contain a range of cannabinoids and natural hemp derivatives. The company has market cap of $64.35 million. It primarily produces cannabidiol oils. It currently has negative earnings. The company, through its subsidiary, Sunrise Auto Mall Inc., also engages in the pre-owned auto dealership business.

Since June 20, 2018, it had 1 buying transaction, and 5 insider sales for $23.91 million activity. SEVERINO MICHAEL also sold $4.88M worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) on Friday, August 17. TILTON GLENN F had bought 5,400 shares worth $496,274 on Wednesday, June 27. Shares for $99,909 were bought by RAPP EDWARD J. On Tuesday, December 4 the insider Schumacher Laura J sold $8.81 million. The insider CHASE WILLIAM J sold 60,000 shares worth $5.40M. $3.82 million worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) was sold by Gosebruch Henry O. GONZALEZ RICHARD A sold 16,850 shares worth $1.50M.

Among 5 analysts covering AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV), 2 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. AbbVie had 7 analyst reports since June 22, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) earned “Sell” rating by Credit Suisse on Friday, June 22. The firm has “Buy” rating by Bank of America given on Wednesday, August 22. The firm has “Underperform” rating by BMO Capital Markets given on Monday, November 5. The stock has “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Thursday, October 4. Argus Research maintained it with “Buy” rating and $115 target in Tuesday, November 6 report. The company was maintained on Monday, July 30 by Bank of America.