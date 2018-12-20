National Investment Services Inc increased its stake in Independence Contract Drilling (ICD) by 84.83% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. National Investment Services Inc bought 89,523 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 195,054 shares of the energy company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $964,000, up from 105,531 at the end of the previous reported quarter. National Investment Services Inc who had been investing in Independence Contract Drilling for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $232.38 million market cap company. The stock decreased 3.46% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $3.07. About 228,944 shares traded or 54.04% up from the average. Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:ICD) has declined 5.46% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.46% the S&P500. Some Historical ICD News: 26/04/2018 – INDEPENDENCE CONTRACT DRILLING INC – COMPANY’S AGGREGATE CAPITAL EXPENDITURE BUDGET FOR 2018 IS $22 MLN; 20/04/2018 – DJ Independence Contract Drilling Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ICD); 26/04/2018 – Independence Contract Drilling 1Q Loss/Shr 11c; 03/04/2018 Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Atrion, Curis, Independence Contract Drilling, Utah Medical Products, FutureFuel; 26/04/2018 – Independence Contract Drilling 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 11c; 26/04/2018 – Independence Contract Drilling 1Q Rev $25.6M

Equitec Specialists Llc increased its stake in Iridium Communications Inc (IRDMB) by 326.72% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Equitec Specialists Llc bought 82,369 shares as the company’s stock rose 90.68% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 107,580 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $87.96M, up from 25,211 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Equitec Specialists Llc who had been investing in Iridium Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.02B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.65% or $17.81 during the last trading session, reaching $653.19. About 25 shares traded. Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDMB) has risen 160.68% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 160.68% the S&P500.

Equitec Specialists Llc, which manages about $452.73M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Frontier Communications Corp (Put) by 134,400 shares to 19,900 shares, valued at $129,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in New York Times Co (Put) (NYSE:NYT) by 13,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,000 shares, and cut its stake in South Jersey Inds Inc.

National Investment Services Inc, which manages about $4.22B and $101.89M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 1,857 shares to 15,710 shares, valued at $2.63 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) by 2,682 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,447 shares, and cut its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST).

Investors sentiment increased to 3.07 in Q3 2018. Its up 1.48, from 1.59 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 6 investors sold ICD shares while 9 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 26 raised stakes. 53.92 million shares or 107.02% more from 26.05 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Advisory Networks Lc owns 6,695 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Goldman Sachs Inc stated it has 91,244 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Liability Company invested in 0% or 14,310 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 190,726 shares. Lime Rock Ltd Partnership owns 1.53M shares. Jennison Assocs Ltd Liability holds 0.01% or 1.76 million shares in its portfolio. Manufacturers Life Insur The has invested 0% in Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:ICD). Marshall Wace Llp stated it has 17,488 shares. Ameritas Investment Partners reported 2,336 shares. Wells Fargo And Company Mn holds 51,086 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 20,496 were accumulated by Rbf Cap Limited Liability Corp. 195,054 were accumulated by Natl Invest Wi. The Massachusetts-based Geode Capital Mgmt has invested 0% in Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:ICD). Penn Capital Mngmt Co Inc, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 44,132 shares. Kennedy Mngmt owns 540,237 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio.

Since November 12, 2018, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $68,800 activity.

