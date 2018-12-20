Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc increased its stake in Knoll Inc Com New (KNL) by 4.1% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc bought 141,473 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.97% with the market. The hedge fund held 3.59M shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $84.20 million, up from 3.45M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc who had been investing in Knoll Inc Com New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $816.31M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $16.76. About 6,822 shares traded. Knoll, Inc. (NYSE:KNL) has declined 13.11% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.11% the S&P500. Some Historical KNL News: 25/04/2018 – KNOLL INC – QTRLY DILUTED SHR NEGATIVELY IMPACTED BY LOSS ON EXTINGUISHMENT OF DEBT, ACQUISITION EXPENSES, RESTRUCTURING CHARGES; 25/04/2018 – CORRECT: KNOLL 1Q EPS 31C, MAY NOT COMPARE WITH EST. 33C; 22/03/2018 – Knoll Board OKs Succession Plan Naming CEO, President Andrew Cogan as Chairman; 22/03/2018 – KNOLL: CHAIRMAN BURTON B. STANIAR WILL RETIRE MAY 8; 08/05/2018 – Knoll Declares Cash Dividend; 25/04/2018 – KNOLL 1Q EPS 31C, EST. 33C; 22/03/2018 – Knoll: Cogan Will Succeed Burton Staniar at May 8 Annual Meeting; 22/03/2018 – KNOLL INC – NAMED ANDREW B. COGAN, PRESIDENT AND CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER SINCE 2001, AS CHAIRMAN OF BOARD; 22/03/2018 – KNOLL NAMES ANDREW B. COGAN CHAIRMAN; 22/03/2018 – Knoll, Inc. Announces Succession Plan for Chmn of the Bd of Directors

Globeflex Capital LP decreased its stake in Ncr Corp New (NCR) by 36.56% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Globeflex Capital LP sold 18,214 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.55% with the market. The institutional investor held 31,611 shares of the office equipment and supplies and services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $898,000, down from 49,825 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Globeflex Capital LP who had been investing in Ncr Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.84 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.05% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $24.01. About 14,376 shares traded. NCR Corporation (NYSE:NCR) has declined 19.76% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.76% the S&P500. Some Historical NCR News: 01/05/2018 – NCR 1Q Cont Ops EPS 35c; 23/04/2018 – NCR CORP. ENTERED 3-YR MASTER SERVICES PACT WITH JABIL; 14/05/2018 – NCR Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 23/04/2018 – NCR CORP – ON APRIL 23, 2018, ENTERED INTO A MASTER SERVICES AGREEMENT WITH JABIL INC; 22/03/2018 – Mena Report: South Africa : NCR Launches Innovative SelfServ 80 Series ATMs in South Africa; 22/03/2018 – NCR Board Conducting CEO Search, Expected to Be Completed in Next Couple of Months; 01/05/2018 – NCR 1Q REV. $1.52B, EST. $1.47B; 07/05/2018 – NCR to Participate in Fireside Chat at J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference; 22/03/2018 – NCR CHAIRMAN, CEO BILL NUTI TO STEP DOWN FOR HEALTH REASONS; 17/04/2018 – Blackstone to play greater NCR role, source says [17:03 BST17 Apr 2018] [Proprietary] []

Among 3 analysts covering Knoll (NYSE:KNL), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Knoll had 4 analyst reports since April 25, 2016 according to SRatingsIntel. BB&T Capital maintained Knoll, Inc. (NYSE:KNL) rating on Monday, April 25. BB&T Capital has “Buy” rating and $27 target. The firm earned “Strong Buy” rating on Tuesday, December 26 by Raymond James. Seaport Global initiated the shares of KNL in report on Friday, November 4 with “Buy” rating. On Monday, August 28 the stock rating was upgraded by Raymond James to “Outperform”.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc, which manages about $15.87B and $11.02B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Rogers Corp Com (NYSE:ROG) by 57,830 shares to 515,404 shares, valued at $75.93 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Entegris Inc Com (NASDAQ:ENTG) by 147,459 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.33 million shares, and cut its stake in Eqt Midstream Partners Lp (NYSE:EQM).

Since August 20, 2018, it had 1 insider purchase, and 4 insider sales for $616,192 activity. The insider Schutte David L sold $115,548. 20,000 shares were sold by Bradley Kathleen G, worth $468,640. Another trade for 1,000 shares valued at $20,000 was sold by Pardo Benjamin A. KLEIN ROXANNE B had sold 1,835 shares worth $42,021.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.35, from 1.1 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 11 investors sold KNL shares while 44 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 42.55 million shares or 0.81% more from 42.21 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Ameritas Inv reported 4,151 shares. Trexquant Investment Ltd Partnership stated it has 0.02% in Knoll, Inc. (NYSE:KNL). Hbk Investments LP reported 22,295 shares. The New York-based Epoch Invest Ptnrs has invested 0.07% in Knoll, Inc. (NYSE:KNL). Us Bank De has 0% invested in Knoll, Inc. (NYSE:KNL) for 22,730 shares. Jefferies Limited Liability Company reported 0% in Knoll, Inc. (NYSE:KNL). Fmr Lc accumulated 2.94 million shares or 0.01% of the stock. Mutual Of America Mgmt Limited Liability Corp, New York-based fund reported 150,800 shares. Parametric Port Assocs Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 79,370 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Sg Americas Securities Llc accumulated 4,275 shares. James Investment stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in Knoll, Inc. (NYSE:KNL). Principal Gp has invested 0% in Knoll, Inc. (NYSE:KNL). The Ontario – Canada-based Manufacturers Life Ins Com The has invested 0% in Knoll, Inc. (NYSE:KNL). Jpmorgan Chase And Comm reported 131,411 shares. Kennedy Cap Mngmt has invested 0.16% of its portfolio in Knoll, Inc. (NYSE:KNL).

Among 13 analysts covering NCR (NYSE:NCR), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 69% are positive. NCR had 38 analyst reports since August 20, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight” on Friday, October 20. On Monday, May 15 the stock rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Buy”. RBC Capital Markets maintained NCR Corporation (NYSE:NCR) rating on Thursday, January 4. RBC Capital Markets has “Buy” rating and $40.0 target. The firm has “Perform” rating given on Friday, July 27 by Oppenheimer. The stock has “Overweight” rating by JP Morgan on Monday, August 15. RBC Capital Markets maintained NCR Corporation (NYSE:NCR) rating on Monday, August 21. RBC Capital Markets has “Buy” rating and $47.0 target. The rating was maintained by Oppenheimer with “Outperform” on Wednesday, October 28. The firm has “Overweight” rating by JP Morgan given on Friday, December 18. On Wednesday, October 31 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight”. Zacks upgraded it to “Buy” rating and $27 target in Wednesday, September 2 report.

Analysts await NCR Corporation (NYSE:NCR) to report earnings on February, 14. They expect $0.83 EPS, down 9.78% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.92 per share. NCR’s profit will be $98.11M for 7.23 P/E if the $0.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual EPS reported by NCR Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 43.10% EPS growth.