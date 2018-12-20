Nea Management Company Llc increased its stake in Aveo Pharmaceuticals Inc (AVEO) by 5.14% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nea Management Company Llc bought 914,316 shares as the company’s stock declined 31.42% with the market. The institutional investor held 18.70M shares of the health care company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $61.89 million, up from 17.78M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nea Management Company Llc who had been investing in Aveo Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $276.29 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.15% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $1.72. About 1.29M shares traded. AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) has declined 30.72% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.72% the S&P500. Some Historical AVEO News: 08/05/2018 – STAT Plus: Biotech updates: Amicus, Aveo Oncology, Akcea Therapeutics and Ionis Pharma; 05/03/2018 SEC: SEC Obtains Final Judgments Against Former AVEO Pharmaceuticals Executives – March 5, 2018; 08/05/2018 – AVEO Pharmaceuticals 1Q Rev $1.03M; 21/03/2018 – AVEO: Activity Shown in TKI Refractory Patients Compares Favorably With Data Published for Other TKI Agents; 08/05/2018 – STAT Plus: Biotech updates: Amicus, Aveo Oncology, Akcea Therapeutics, and Ionis Pharma; 08/05/2018 – AVEO Pharmaceuticals 1Q Loss/Shr 8c; 20/04/2018 – DJ AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AVEO); 09/05/2018 – A Healthy Lifestyle Calls For Healthy Contacts; 13/03/2018 – AVEO Pharmaceuticals 4Q Loss/Shr 8c; 09/04/2018 – Aveo at HC Wainwright Global Biotechnology Conference Tomorrow

Phocas Financial Corp increased its stake in Acadia Realty Trust (Prn) (AKR) by 32.18% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Phocas Financial Corp bought 126,066 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.37% with the market. The institutional investor held 517,832 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $14.52 million, up from 391,766 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Phocas Financial Corp who had been investing in Acadia Realty Trust (Prn) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.38% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $25.31. About 719,828 shares traded or 59.47% up from the average. Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) has risen 2.75% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.75% the S&P500. Some Historical AKR News: 14/05/2018 – Third Avenue Buys New 2.2% Position in Acadia Realty; 13/03/2018 – Rep. Bruce Poliq: Acadia Harvesting and Boundary Disputes Bill Passes House, Led by Poliquin and Cosponsored by Pingree; 25/04/2018 – GM ADDS THIRD SHIFT AT SPRING HILL ASSEMBLY TO MEET DEMAND FOR GMC ACADIA AND CADILLAC XT5; 01/05/2018 – Acadia Realty Trust Backs FY18 FFO $1.33/Shr-FFO $1.45/Shr; 09/04/2018 – Bar Harbor: NEIGHBORHOOD MEETING – PUD-2017-02 ACADIA APARTMENTS; 23/03/2018 – Acadia Realty Trust to Announce First Quarter 2018 Earnings on May 1, 2018; 19/04/2018 – DJ Acadia Realty Trust, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AKR); 12/04/2018 – Interior-Parks: Mud Season Closure of Acadia Carriage Roads; 09/03/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Great Western, Acadia Realty Trust, lnterpace Diagnostics Group, Abercrombie & Fitch, United Rentals, and ZIOPHARM Oncology — Consolidated Revenues, Company Growth, and Expectations for 2018; 16/03/2018 – Acadia Realty Trust Announces 2018 Annual Meeting Date

Since June 27, 2018, it had 80 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $54.22 million activity. On Wednesday, November 14 the insider EVNIN ANTHONY B sold $2.14 million. BARRIS PETER J bought $491,745 worth of stock. $491,745 worth of AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) shares were bought by MOTT DAVID M. Sonsini Peter W. bought $1.50M worth of stock. 170,000 shares were bought by Growth Equity Opportunities IV – LLC, worth $336,107. $190,891 worth of AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) shares were bought by MAKOWER JOSHUA.

Among 4 analysts covering AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. AVEO Pharmaceuticals had 16 analyst reports since March 30, 2016 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, May 19 by Piper Jaffray. Piper Jaffray maintained AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) rating on Thursday, October 5. Piper Jaffray has “Buy” rating and $5.0 target. Piper Jaffray upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Monday, August 28 report. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, December 7 by FBR Capital. The rating was maintained by FBR Capital with “Buy” on Monday, June 26. FBR Capital maintained the shares of AVEO in report on Tuesday, March 13 with “Buy” rating. Piper Jaffray maintained AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) rating on Thursday, March 29. Piper Jaffray has “Buy” rating and $500 target. The rating was maintained by FBR Capital on Thursday, March 22 with “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating by Piper Jaffray given on Wednesday, August 9. FBR Capital initiated the shares of AVEO in report on Wednesday, March 30 with “Outperform” rating.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.53 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.58, from 2.11 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 17 investors sold AVEO shares while 15 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 28 raised stakes. 49.71 million shares or 16.52% less from 59.55 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Prelude Capital Ltd holds 209 shares. Pnc Svcs Group Inc owns 37,000 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Proshare Advisors Ltd has 12,709 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Wilbanks Smith And Thomas Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company reported 0% stake. Northern Corp holds 0% or 1.14M shares. Winslow Evans And Crocker holds 446 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Janney Cap Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO). Birchview Capital Limited Partnership accumulated 0.26% or 120,000 shares. Evercore Wealth Ltd reported 0.04% of its portfolio in AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO). Commercial Bank Of America Corporation De holds 0% or 27,286 shares in its portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems, Florida-based fund reported 12,588 shares. Schwab Charles Invest Mgmt invested 0% of its portfolio in AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO). First Hawaiian State Bank invested 0% in AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO). Voya Limited Liability Corp owns 0% invested in AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) for 37,820 shares. 16,500 are owned by Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd.

Since August 17, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 6 sales for $406,844 activity. $128,295 worth of stock was sold by NAPOLITANO JOSEPH on Monday, August 20. 2,203 shares valued at $62,813 were sold by Hartmann Richard on Tuesday, August 28.

Among 7 analysts covering Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive. Acadia Realty Trust had 13 analyst reports since November 9, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, July 27 by Boenning & Scattergood. KeyBanc Capital Markets downgraded the shares of AKR in report on Monday, November 20 to “Sector Weight” rating. The rating was initiated by BTIG Research on Thursday, August 25 with “Neutral”. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, February 28 by Citigroup. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Tuesday, December 13 by Citigroup. As per Monday, September 17, the company rating was maintained by Bank of America. Citigroup maintained Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) rating on Wednesday, August 15. Citigroup has “Neutral” rating and $29 target. The stock of Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, June 21 by BMO Capital Markets. The stock of Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) earned “Buy” rating by Boenning & Scattergood on Monday, November 6. RBC Capital Markets maintained Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) on Monday, November 9 with “Outperform” rating.

