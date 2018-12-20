Nebuchadnezzar (NEBU) moved down to $0.0004149244 for a day

Nebuchadnezzar (NEBU) had a bad 24 hours as the cryptocurrency declined $-0.000188602 or -31.25% trading at $0.0004149244. According to International Crypto Experts, Nebuchadnezzar (NEBU) eyes $0.00045641684 target on the road to $0.000940417636310764. NEBU last traded at Yobit exchange. It had high of $0.0006035264 and low of $0.0004149244 for December 19-20. The open was $0.0006035264.

Nebuchadnezzar (NEBU) is down -15.08% in the last 30 days from $0.0004886 per coin. Its down -26.77% in the last 100 days since when traded at $0.0005666 and the annual trend is down. 200 days ago NEBU traded at $0.00193. NEBU has 20.00M coins mined giving it $8,298 market cap. maximum coins available are 20.00 million. NEBU uses PoS algorithm and PoS proof type. It was started on 17/07/2015.

Nebuchadnezzar is a Matrix themed cryptocurrency, that provides fast and cheap transactions to anyone in the world