Westwood Management Corp decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Company (JPM) by 47.8% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westwood Management Corp sold 5,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 5,460 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $616,000, down from 10,460 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westwood Management Corp who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $323.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.27% or $1.25 during the last trading session, reaching $97.29. About 28.77M shares traded or 70.18% up from the average. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.12% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.12% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 16/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. housing starts, building permits fall sharply; 11/05/2018 – JPMorgan eyes return to China securities market; 14/05/2018 – GoDaddy Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 17/05/2018 – Trade may be causing jitters but something else is a greater risk to market: JP Morgan; 05/04/2018 – Dimon in Annual Letter Says JPM Can Grow Almost Anywhere (Video); 09/04/2018 – NORSK HYDRO ASA NHY.OL : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO NKR 53.5 FROM NKR 53; 15/05/2018 – Benefitfocus Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – WWE Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 15/03/2018 – RPT-SES SA SESFg.LU – BBVA, BNP PARIBAS, COMMERZBANK, HSBC, ING AND J.P. MORGAN ACTED AS JOINT BOOKRUNNERS; 04/05/2018 – NetScout Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 17

Baystate Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Netflix Inc Com (NFLX) by 73.95% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baystate Wealth Management Llc sold 920 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.59% with the market. The institutional investor held 324 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $106,000, down from 1,244 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baystate Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Netflix Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $116.33 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.54% or $4.17 during the last trading session, reaching $266.77. About 34,009 shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has risen 45.63% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 45.63% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 18/04/2018 – Hollywood Rpter: Netflix Picks Up Ice Cube’s Modern Christmas Carol ‘Humbug’; 24/05/2018 – Netflix passed Disney in market value and is now the most valuable media company in the world; 24/05/2018 – TELEFONICA TO INCLUDE NETFLIX IN TV, VIDEO PLATFORMS; 26/03/2018 – Netflix Renews `One Day at a Time’; 24/05/2018 – Netflix Tussles Disney for Crown; Autonomous Uber Fail: TMT Wrap; 13/04/2018 – Comcast will begin offering Netflix subscriptions within several cable bundles this month; 06/04/2018 – Jon Markman: Netflix offering more than $300 million for billboard company; 05/03/2018 – NETFLIX INTRODUCING PIN PROTECTION & OTHER ENHANCEMENTS; 13/04/2018 – Comcast to include Netflix in cable bundles; 12/04/2018 – Cannes festival director Thierry Fremaux said last month that Netflix had refused to give its movies theatrical distribution in France and would, therefore, be banned from competition at the 12-day festival

Westwood Management Corp, which manages about $655.18 million and $813.70 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Teladoc Health Inc. by 7,000 shares to 592,700 shares, valued at $51.18 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Among 34 analysts covering JPMorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM), 19 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 13 Hold. Therefore 56% are positive. JPMorgan Chase & Co had 125 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird with “Hold” on Wednesday, September 20. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Robert W. Baird on Wednesday, November 9. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, February 21. The stock of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, September 9 by Macquarie Research. The stock of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) earned “Neutral” rating by Robert W. Baird on Friday, October 13. The stock of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, December 6 by RBC Capital Markets. On Friday, January 15 the stock rating was upgraded by Atlantic Securities to “Overweight”. Keefe Bruyette & Woods maintained JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) rating on Tuesday, October 3. Keefe Bruyette & Woods has “Hold” rating and $100.0 target. Credit Suisse maintained JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) on Monday, July 17 with “Outperform” rating. Goldman Sachs maintained the shares of JPM in report on Thursday, July 6 with “Neutral” rating.

Since July 23, 2018, it had 1 insider purchase, and 1 insider sale for $3.38 million activity. $125,281 worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) shares were bought by HOBSON MELLODY L.

Analysts await JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report earnings on January, 11. They expect $2.24 earnings per share, up 27.27% or $0.48 from last year’s $1.76 per share. JPM’s profit will be $7.45B for 10.86 P/E if the $2.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.34 actual earnings per share reported by JPMorgan Chase & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.27% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 37 investors sold JPM shares while 755 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 628 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 1.12% less from 2.34 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Wilkins Counsel holds 0.22% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) or 6,550 shares. Blair William And Il has 0.96% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 1.39 million shares. Becker Capital invested 2.51% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Biondo Inv Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 2.5% or 93,195 shares. Moreover, Btim Corporation has 1.77% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Foster Dykema Cabot & Comm Ma has invested 0.97% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Canandaigua Savings Bank & holds 2.76% or 137,507 shares in its portfolio. Congress Asset Mgmt Ma, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 115,402 shares. Truepoint invested in 0.08% or 7,867 shares. New Jersey-based Edgestream Ptnrs Limited Partnership has invested 0.27% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Deprince Race & Zollo Inc reported 0.54% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Wedgewood Incorporated Pa stated it has 0.57% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Douglass Winthrop Advisors Lc holds 0.33% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 66,184 shares. St Germain D J Co accumulated 186,418 shares. Nebraska-based Farmers And Merchants Invests has invested 0.92% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Since June 20, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 34 sales for $193.79 million activity. 588 shares were sold by WELLS DAVID B, worth $166,869. Shares for $250,233 were sold by BARTON RICHARD N on Wednesday, July 25. $7.36M worth of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) shares were sold by HALEY TIMOTHY M. The insider HASTINGS REED sold $34.80 million. On Monday, July 23 the insider SARANDOS THEODORE A sold $40.10M. 38,976 shares were sold by HYMAN DAVID A, worth $14.47M on Thursday, July 19.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.2 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.11, from 1.31 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 69 investors sold NFLX shares while 325 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 333 raised stakes. 313.38 million shares or 0.16% less from 313.87 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Destination Wealth Management invested in 0.01% or 429 shares. Bankshares Of America Corp De has invested 0.16% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Suffolk Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 44,715 shares or 2.38% of all its holdings. 91,161 are owned by Logan Mgmt. Mariner Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 9,812 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Kemnay Advisory has 4,958 shares for 0.57% of their portfolio. Mitsubishi Ufj Secs Limited invested in 0.75% or 620 shares. New York-based Tourbillon Capital Partners Ltd Partnership has invested 2.82% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Teacher Retirement System Of Texas reported 0.22% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Ftb Advsrs has 0.01% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 60 shares. Cypress Funds Limited Com owns 50,000 shares or 2.77% of their US portfolio. Gabelli Funds Ltd reported 0.09% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Trexquant Limited Partnership holds 4,433 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Oppenheimer Asset Management owns 11,460 shares. Norinchukin Bank & Trust The reported 0.4% stake.

Analysts await Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) to report earnings on January, 28. They expect $0.24 earnings per share, down 41.46% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.41 per share. NFLX’s profit will be $104.66 million for 277.89 P/E if the $0.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.89 actual earnings per share reported by Netflix, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -73.03% negative EPS growth.

Among 59 analysts covering Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX), 42 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 15 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. Netflix had 299 analyst reports since August 4, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse on Monday, April 18 with “Neutral”. Wedbush maintained the shares of NFLX in report on Friday, October 6 with “Sell” rating. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, April 1 by Citigroup. The company was downgraded on Tuesday, July 19 by UBS. As per Tuesday, April 17, the company rating was maintained by B. Riley & Co. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Pacific Crest given on Tuesday, July 19. The rating was upgraded by BNP Paribas on Friday, August 28 to “Neutral”. Stifel Nicolaus maintained Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) rating on Friday, October 12. Stifel Nicolaus has “Buy” rating and $395 target. FBR Capital maintained the stock with “Mkt Perform” rating in Thursday, January 19 report. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, April 17 by Bank of America.

Baystate Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $529.70M and $566.17M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Ftse Emerging Markets Etf (VWO) by 288,320 shares to 1.11M shares, valued at $42.46 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2,102 shares in the quarter, for a total of 20,352 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf (SPY).