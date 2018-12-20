Yhb Investment Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Berkley W R Corp (WRB) by 48.75% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Yhb Investment Advisors Inc sold 17,105 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.67% with the market. The institutional investor held 17,984 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.44 million, down from 35,089 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Yhb Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Berkley W R Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.79B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.51% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $71.99. About 274,452 shares traded. W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB) has risen 9.72% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.72% the S&P500. Some Historical WRB News: 08/05/2018 – CSE: 2018-0510 – Reinstatement – Berkley Renewables Inc. (BKS); 24/04/2018 – WR Berkley 1Q Rev $1.89B; 15/03/2018 – W. R. Berkley Corporation to Announce First Quarter 2018 Earnings on April 24, 2018; 19/03/2018 – W. R. Berkley Corporation Announces Pricing of $175 Million of 5.70% Subordinated Debentures Due 2058; 15/05/2018 – Berkley WR Buys New 2.3% Position in Vista Outdoor; 23/04/2018 – W. R. Berkley Corp Nominates Leigh Ann Pusey to Stand for Election as New Director; 25/04/2018 – W. R. BERKLEY CORP WRB.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $76 FROM $74; 24/05/2018 – A.M. Best Affirms Credit Ratings of W.R. Berkley Corporation and Its Subsidiaries; 04/04/2018 – Berkley One Launches in Arizona & Colorado and Adds New Travel Product; 10/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades W.R. Berkley Senior Debt To Baa1, Outlook Stable

Boys Arnold & Co Inc decreased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 40.4% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boys Arnold & Co Inc sold 1,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.59% with the market. The institutional investor held 1,475 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $563,000, down from 2,475 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boys Arnold & Co Inc who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $112.13B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.62% or $9.65 during the last trading session, reaching $257.12. About 12.11 million shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has risen 45.63% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 45.63% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 20/04/2018 – Variety: Vice Inks Netflix, Theatrical Deals for Motherboard’s `The Most Unknown’ Science Documentary; 16/04/2018 – NETFLIX 1Q STREAMING CONTENT OBLIGATIONS $17.9B; 12/04/2018 – Netflix faces legal action on ‘rigged’ bonuses; 24/05/2018 – Netflix became more valuable than Comcast yesterday. And the gap between the two grew even more today; 16/04/2018 – NETFLIX CLIMBS 6.5% AS SUBSCRIBER FORECAST BEATS ESTIMATE; 10/04/2018 – GeekWire: Google and Netflix team up on Kayenta, an open-source project for automated deployment monitoring; 17/04/2018 – NETFLIX INC NFLX.O : MONNESS CRESPI HARDT RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $375 FROM $350; 23/05/2018 – Netflix is now worth more than Comcast; 07/03/2018 – Most Netflix subscribers sign up on phones or PCs, but 70 percent of Netflix viewing happens on TVs; 22/03/2018 – Turkey moves to supervise online content, tightens grip on media

More notable recent Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Charter Communications to Pay $174.2M for Low Internet Speed – Nasdaq” on December 19, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “5 Top Stock Trades for Thursday Morning: DIA, PLAY, NFLX – Nasdaq” published on December 12, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Netflix’s Bollywood Romance – Seeking Alpha” on December 18, 2018. More interesting news about Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Netflix Shows The Folly Of FANG Complacency – Seeking Alpha” published on December 10, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Netflix: Undervalued Or Not? – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 20, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.2 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.11, from 1.31 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 69 investors sold NFLX shares while 325 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 333 raised stakes. 313.38 million shares or 0.16% less from 313.87 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Junto Capital Mgmt Limited Partnership has invested 1.96% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Columbia Asset Mgmt invested 0.04% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Alta Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.01% or 565 shares. Moreover, Pitcairn has 0.22% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 5,551 shares. Bluestein R H & accumulated 182,151 shares. Oak Ridge Investments Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 23,141 shares. First Midwest National Bank & Trust Tru Division holds 8,940 shares or 0.45% of its portfolio. Guggenheim Capital Lc owns 146,978 shares. New Jersey-based Mercer Advisers has invested 0.01% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). First Merchants Corp stated it has 3,894 shares or 0.24% of all its holdings. Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Llp Ma accumulated 3,405 shares. Dowling & Yahnke Ltd Com holds 0.21% or 6,513 shares. Lvm Capital Management Ltd Mi reported 926 shares stake. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Lc invested 0.59% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys holds 0.53% or 562,269 shares in its portfolio.

Since June 20, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 34 sales for $193.79 million activity. WELLS DAVID B sold 1,000 shares worth $332,670. 99,883 shares were sold by HASTINGS REED, worth $36.78M. The insider SARANDOS THEODORE A sold $40.10M. HYMAN DAVID A sold $14.47M worth of stock. Bennett Kelly had sold 14,000 shares worth $4.20 million on Wednesday, October 31. HALEY TIMOTHY M also sold $7.36 million worth of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) shares.

Boys Arnold & Co Inc, which manages about $1.02 billion and $721.47 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (CRED) by 13,441 shares to 27,382 shares, valued at $1.46 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 166 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1,203 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IVV).

Among 59 analysts covering Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX), 42 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 15 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. Netflix had 299 analyst reports since August 4, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Topeka Capital Markets on Monday, November 16. The stock of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) earned “Perform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Tuesday, July 19. The company was maintained on Tuesday, October 18 by Citigroup. Piper Jaffray maintained Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) on Monday, September 18 with “Buy” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, May 15 by Piper Jaffray. As per Monday, January 8, the company rating was maintained by Wells Fargo. The company was maintained on Tuesday, August 25 by S&P Research. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Tuesday, October 18 by Credit Suisse. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, January 9 by Bank of America. The rating was maintained by Pacific Crest with “Overweight” on Tuesday, July 19.

Analysts await Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) to report earnings on January, 28. They expect $0.24 earnings per share, down 41.46% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.41 per share. NFLX’s profit will be $104.66 million for 267.83 P/E if the $0.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.89 actual earnings per share reported by Netflix, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -73.03% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB) to report earnings on January, 29. They expect $0.84 EPS, up 10.53% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.76 per share. WRB’s profit will be $102.58 million for 21.43 P/E if the $0.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.13 actual EPS reported by W. R. Berkley Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.66% negative EPS growth.

Among 11 analysts covering W.R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB), 1 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 9% are positive. W.R. Berkley had 27 analyst reports since July 28, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Macquarie Research given on Tuesday, January 17. The rating was maintained by Keefe Bruyette & Woods on Friday, September 1 with “Hold”. Compass Point maintained W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB) on Tuesday, October 13 with “Neutral” rating. Bank of America downgraded W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB) on Thursday, June 14 to “Underperform” rating. The stock of W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB) has “Hold” rating given on Monday, October 2 by RBC Capital Markets. The stock of W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB) earned “Hold” rating by Keefe Bruyette & Woods on Thursday, July 6. The firm has “Hold” rating by Keefe Bruyette & Woods given on Wednesday, October 4. Morgan Stanley upgraded W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB) rating on Thursday, January 21. Morgan Stanley has “Equal-Weight” rating and $52 target. The rating was maintained by Keefe Bruyette & Woods with “Hold” on Monday, December 4. RBC Capital Markets maintained W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB) rating on Wednesday, July 26. RBC Capital Markets has “Hold” rating and $7200 target.