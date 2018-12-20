NetM (NTM) hits new $8.00000000000001E-08 price after 13.56% increase in 24 hours

NetM (NTM) had a good 24 hours as the cryptocurrency jumped $8.00000000000001E-08 or 13.56% trading at $6.7E-07. According to Crypto Analysts, NetM (NTM) eyes $7.37E-07 target on the road to $1.16206270271775E-06. NTM last traded at Yobit exchange. It had high of $6.7E-07 and low of $5.7E-07 for December 19-20. The open was $5.9E-07. About 10.26M NTM worth $6 traded hands.

NetM (NTM) is up 19.64% in the last 30 days from $5.6E-07 per coin. Its down -29.47% in the last 100 days since when traded at $9.5E-07 and the annual trend is down. 200 days ago NTM traded at $7.08E-06. NetM maximum coins available are 101.32 billion. NTM uses Scrypt algorithm and PoW proof type. It was started on 07/08/2017.

Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm.