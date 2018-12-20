Neuberger Berman Group Llc increased Regency Centers Reit Corp Reit (REG) stake by 18.63% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Neuberger Berman Group Llc acquired 43,378 shares as Regency Centers Reit Corp Reit (REG)’s stock declined 2.31%. The Neuberger Berman Group Llc holds 276,263 shares with $17.87M value, up from 232,885 last quarter. Regency Centers Reit Corp Reit now has $9.83B valuation. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $57.87. About 893,991 shares traded. Regency Centers Corporation (NYSE:REG) has declined 4.88% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.88% the S&P500. Some Historical REG News: 15/05/2018 – Regency Fireplace Products Recalls Gas Stove Fireplaces Due to Explosion and Injury Hazards; 16/05/2018 – ACCLAIMED HYATT REGENCY CINCINNATI CHEF KAROL OSINSKI WINS PRESTIGOUS CULINARY AWARD; 26/03/2018 – Regency Centers Announces Amended And Restated $1.25 Billion Unsecured Revolving Credit Facility; 08/03/2018 Manu Close-Up: Regency Centers Reports Nomination of Lisa Palmer and Deirdre Evens to Board of Directors; 26/03/2018 – REGENCY CENTERS AMENDED & RESTATED REVOLVING CREDIT LINE; 30/04/2018 – REGENCY CENTERS 1Q CORE FFO/SHR 96C, EST. 94C; 06/04/2018 – Netflix is just one of the bidders for the Los Angeles-based company, called Regency Outdoor Advertising, and there is no certainty that its offer will prevail; 26/03/2018 – REGENCY CENTERS REPORTS AMENDED & RESTATED $1.25B UNSECURED REV; 24/05/2018 – Gazit Globe Completes Sale of Regency Centers Corporation for Approximately USD 295 Million (NIS 1.05 billion); 08/03/2018 – Chmn Stein Jr Gifts 400 Of Regency Centers Corporation

Ppg Industries Inc (NYSE:PPG) had a decrease of 4.12% in short interest. PPG's SI was 7.15M shares in December as released by FINRA. Its down 4.12% from 7.46 million shares previously. With 1.54M avg volume, 5 days are for Ppg Industries Inc (NYSE:PPG)'s short sellers to cover PPG's short positions. The SI to Ppg Industries Inc's float is 2.97%. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $97.18. About 1.09M shares traded. PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) has declined 10.89% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.04, from 0.81 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 46 investors sold PPG Industries, Inc. shares while 258 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 158 raised stakes. 182.20 million shares or 0.66% more from 181.01 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Cohen Klingenstein Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.07% or 4,815 shares in its portfolio. Cohen Mngmt accumulated 6,600 shares. Private Advisor Gru Ltd holds 0.05% in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) or 20,180 shares. Farmers Tru accumulated 20,358 shares. First Manhattan holds 396,460 shares. California-based American Assets Llc has invested 0.73% in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG). 222,652 were reported by Stifel. Retirement Systems Of Alabama reported 111,607 shares stake. Shell Asset Communications stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG). Moreover, Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has 0.58% invested in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG). 3,480 are held by Penobscot Investment Mgmt. Ashford Cap Management Inc holds 0.08% of its portfolio in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) for 5,713 shares. 218,565 are held by Amf Pensionsforsakring. The New York-based Sg Americas Limited Com has invested 0.02% in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG). Pacific Global Company reported 0.09% in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG).

Among 7 analysts covering PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. PPG Industries had 14 analyst reports since July 11, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Market Perform” rating given on Friday, October 19 by BMO Capital Markets. Goldman Sachs upgraded the shares of PPG in report on Wednesday, July 25 to “Buy” rating. The stock has “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Monday, July 23. The rating was upgraded by JP Morgan on Friday, October 19 to “Overweight”. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Monday, September 24 by Credit Suisse. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, November 29 by Citigroup. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Wednesday, July 11 by Citigroup. The stock of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) has “Neutral” rating given on Tuesday, October 9 by Credit Suisse. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Friday, July 27 by JP Morgan. Credit Suisse maintained PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) rating on Friday, July 20. Credit Suisse has “Outperform” rating and $119 target.

PPG Industries, Inc. manufactures and distributes coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. The company has market cap of $23.31 billion. It operates in three divisions: Performance Coatings, Industrial Coatings, and Glass. It has a 19.61 P/E ratio. The Performance Coatings segment provides coatings products for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing; light industrial and specialty coatings for signs; coatings, sealants, and transparencies for commercial, military, regional jet and general aviation aircraft, and transparent armor for specialty applications; protective and marine coatings and finishes; architectural coatings; and purchased sundries to painting contractors and consumers, as well as chemical management services.

Among 4 analysts covering Regency Centers (NYSE:REG), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Regency Centers had 5 analyst reports since August 10, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Friday, August 10 by Wells Fargo. Deutsche Bank upgraded Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG) rating on Tuesday, August 28. Deutsche Bank has “Buy” rating and $72 target. The company was downgraded on Friday, December 14 by RBC Capital Markets. The rating was upgraded by Citigroup to “Buy” on Friday, September 14. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Friday, August 17 report.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.39 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.01, from 1.4 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 41 investors sold REG shares while 86 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 141 raised stakes. 162.11 million shares or 7.05% more from 151.43 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Boston Partners owns 2.68 million shares or 0.2% of their US portfolio. Asset Mngmt accumulated 11,812 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Qs Investors Limited Liability owns 10,459 shares. Ameritas Invest Prns accumulated 0.01% or 3,112 shares. Mackenzie invested in 4,483 shares or 0% of the stock. Eaton Vance Mngmt has 0% invested in Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG) for 25,884 shares. Morgan Stanley has 2.78 million shares. Tiaa Cref Mngmt Ltd Liability Co owns 832,972 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Tci Wealth has invested 0% in Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG). Geode Mgmt Lc holds 2.66 million shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Aqr Cap Management Ltd Liability Corp holds 39,080 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Quantbot Lp reported 0.07% in Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG). Virginia Retirement Et Al owns 546,400 shares. Exane Derivatives reported 11 shares. Employees Retirement System Of Texas invested 0.13% in Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG).

Neuberger Berman Group Llc decreased Hd Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS) stake by 489,931 shares to 3.23M valued at $138.28 million in 2018Q3. It also reduced Polaris Industries Inc (NYSE:PII) stake by 54,088 shares and now owns 120,026 shares. Kohls Corp (NYSE:KSS) was reduced too.