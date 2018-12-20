Neuberger Berman Group Trimmed Chevron (CVX) Holding; Last Week Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc. (FOXA) Coverage

Among 7 analysts covering Twenty-First Century Fox (NASDAQ:FOXA), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive. Twenty-First Century Fox had 9 analyst reports since June 22, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. RBC Capital Markets downgraded the stock to “Sector Perform” rating in Thursday, August 9 report. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Thursday, September 6 by Macquarie Research. The rating was maintained by Buckingham Research on Tuesday, August 7 with “Buy”. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Thursday, November 8 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by FBR Capital on Friday, June 22. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of FOXA in report on Monday, October 15 with “Overweight” rating. The stock of Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOXA) has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, July 20 by UBS. See Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOXA) latest ratings:

08/11/2018 Broker: Morgan Stanley Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Overweight Old Target: $53 New Target: $54 Maintain

15/10/2018 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Overweight New Target: $53 Maintain

06/09/2018 Broker: Macquarie Research Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $46 New Target: $49 Maintain

09/08/2018 Broker: RBC Capital Markets Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Sector Perform Old Target: $35 Downgrade

07/08/2018 Broker: Buckingham Research Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Buy Old Target: $54 New Target: $52 Maintain

20/07/2018 Broker: UBS Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $39 Downgrade

11/07/2018 Broker: Credit Suisse Rating: Outperform New Target: $57 Initiates Coverage On

26/06/2018 Broker: Buckingham Research Rating: Buy New Target: $54 Initiates Coverage On

22/06/2018 Broker: FBR Capital Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Buy Old Target: $46 New Target: $50 Maintain

Neuberger Berman Group Llc decreased Chevron Corp (CVX) stake by 5.19% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Neuberger Berman Group Llc sold 28,414 shares as Chevron Corp (CVX)’s stock rose 0.40%. The Neuberger Berman Group Llc holds 518,874 shares with $63.45 million value, down from 547,288 last quarter. Chevron Corp now has $202.19 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.87% or $2.01 during the last trading session, reaching $105.82. About 6.86 million shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.92% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.92% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 12/04/2018 – CHEVRON CVX.N , EXXON MOBIL XOM.N ASK TRUMP ADMINISTRATION FOR HARDSHIP WAIVERS FROM U.S. BIOFUELS LAW; 07/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/07/2018 01:45 PM; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON CVX.N – AT $60 BBL, EXPECT 2018 PRODUCTION TO BE 4 PERCENT TO 7 PERCENT HIGHER THAN LAST YEAR, EXCLUDING ASSET SALES- PRESENTATION; 27/04/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N SAYS SEEING SOME OILFIELD SERVICE COST INFLATION IN PERMIAN BASIN AND OTHER U.S. SHALE FIELDS; 05/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – OIL MAJORS OPERATING IN BOTH OPEC COUNTRIES AND U.S. SHALE FIELDS SHOULD ‘TAKE SOME RESPONSIBILITIES’ IN TERMS OF OIL PRICE STABILITY -NIGERIAN ENERGY MINISTER; 05/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 04/05/2018 06:00 PM; 15/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 04/15/2018 05:38 PM; 05/03/2018 – Exclusive: Chevron in talks to sell stake in Canada LNG project; 31/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/31/2018 05:38 PM; 03/05/2018 – CHEVRON FILES FOR POTENTIAL DEBT SHELF OFFERING; SIZE NOT DISCLOSED – SEC FILING

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.02, from 1.03 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 49 investors sold CVX shares while 648 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 611 raised stakes. 1.18 billion shares or 1.47% less from 1.19 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Torch Wealth Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 11,069 shares or 0.81% of all its holdings. New England Private Wealth Advsr Ltd Company accumulated 0.24% or 7,448 shares. Ballentine Ptnrs Lc has invested 0.06% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Texas-based Salient Tru Lta has invested 0.77% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Perkins Coie holds 1.4% or 24,640 shares in its portfolio. Security Fincl Bank Of Sioux City Iowa Ia has 3,368 shares. Provise Management Gru Ltd Liability Com holds 0.28% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) or 17,091 shares. Somerset Trust owns 13,295 shares. Compton Capital Mgmt Ri owns 21,198 shares for 1.02% of their portfolio. Hbk Sorce Advisory Limited Liability invested in 29,758 shares or 0.41% of the stock. Marco Invest Management Limited Liability holds 0.23% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) or 13,080 shares. Kj Harrison And Prtnrs invested in 2,000 shares. Qs Ltd Com reported 258,746 shares stake. Van Strum Towne reported 11,170 shares or 0.88% of all its holdings. Cubic Asset Mgmt Llc owns 4,490 shares.

Since September 13, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 4 sales for $2.82 million activity. JOHNSON JAMES WILLIAM also sold $550,991 worth of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) on Thursday, September 13.

Analysts await Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) to report earnings on February, 1. They expect $2.40 EPS, up 228.77% or $1.67 from last year’s $0.73 per share. CVX’s profit will be $4.59 billion for 11.02 P/E if the $2.40 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.11 actual EPS reported by Chevron Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 13.74% EPS growth.

Neuberger Berman Group Llc increased Keysight Technologies In (NYSE:KEYS) stake by 235,214 shares to 921,017 valued at $61.05M in 2018Q3. It also upped 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) stake by 91,831 shares and now owns 1.90M shares. Honeywell International Inc (NYSE:HON) was raised too.

Among 6 analysts covering Chevron (NYSE:CVX), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Chevron had 6 analyst reports since July 3, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was downgraded by Macquarie Research to “Neutral” on Tuesday, July 3. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Bank of America given on Thursday, September 6. Wells Fargo maintained Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) rating on Monday, November 5. Wells Fargo has “Outperform” rating and $158 target. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Wednesday, July 11 report. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Monday, November 5 by Credit Suisse.

The stock decreased 0.85% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $48.11. About 10.25M shares traded. Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOXA) has risen 44.38% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 44.38% the S&P500. Some Historical FOXA News: 12/04/2018 – TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY 21CF STATEMENT ON TAKEOVER PANEL RULING; 03/04/2018 – FOX Business Network Marks Six Consecutive Quarters as the Leader in Business News; 04/05/2018 – 21st Century Fox: Claffee Was General Counsel of U.S. Chamber of Commerce Since 2010; 22/03/2018 – The Washington Times: BREAKING: Former Fox News anchor sues Bill O’Reilly for defamation, alleges ‘smear campaign’; 29/05/2018 – Disney Reportedly Gathering Cash for Twenty-First Century Fox Bid; 09/05/2018 – 21st Century Fox in New Network Affiliation Agreements With Sinclair; 27/04/2018 – TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX INC – JEFFREY W. UBBEN STEPS DOWN FROM 21ST CENTURY FOX’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 29/05/2018 – NEW: The Walt Disney Company is lining up financing in case Twenty-First Century Fox’s board demands cash as part of Disney’s massive bid for its assets as Comcast prepares a potential all-cash bid to compete with Disney, sources say; 18/04/2018 – Comcast Bid 16% More Than Disney for 21st Century Fox, Filing Shows; 25/04/2018 – SKY PLC SKYB.L – RESPONSE TO ALL-CASH OFFER FOR SKY BY COMCAST CORPORATION

