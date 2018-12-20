Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc increased its stake in Providence Service Corp. (PRSC) by 3.21% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc bought 13,725 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.61% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 440,850 shares of the transportation services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $29.66M, up from 427,125 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Providence Service Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $762.90 million market cap company. The stock decreased 3.09% or $1.9 during the last trading session, reaching $59.55. About 5,745 shares traded. The Providence Service Corporation (NASDAQ:PRSC) has risen 15.63% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.63% the S&P500. Some Historical PRSC News: 28/03/2018 – LogistiCare Names Tim Canning as Chief Customer Officer; 11/04/2018 – Providence Service: Implementation Costs Will Negatively Impact Earnings; 08/03/2018 – Providence Service 4Q Adj EPS 66c; 07/03/2018 Matrix Medical Network puts a 40-foot Mobile Clinic into a 20-foot Exhibit Booth; 11/04/2018 – PROVIDENCE SERVICE REPORTS CONSOLIDATION AROUND LOGISTICARE; 12/04/2018 – MATRIX MEDICAL NETWORK ANNOUNCES THE APPOINTMENT OF HEIDI CANNON AS SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT, ACCOUNT MANAGEMENT; 08/03/2018 – Providence Service 4Q Rev $406.9M; 11/04/2018 – Providence Service: To Integrate All Functions Currently Performed at Holding Co Level Into LogistiCare; 11/04/2018 – Providence Service Corporation Announces Organizational Consolidation to Strengthen Operational Effectiveness; 30/05/2018 – Providence Service Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals

Burns J W & Co Inc increased its stake in Raytheon Co (RTN) by 8.23% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Burns J W & Co Inc bought 1,684 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.04% with the market. The institutional investor held 22,140 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $4.58M, up from 20,456 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Burns J W & Co Inc who had been investing in Raytheon Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.64B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.21% or $1.96 during the last trading session, reaching $160.37. About 364,294 shares traded. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 8.02% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.02% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 19/04/2018 – RAYTHEON CO – CONTRACT INCLUDES OPTIONS WHICH, IF EXERCISED, WOULD BRING CUMULATIVE VALUE OF CONTRACT TO $362.7 MLN; 05/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Raytheon’s Ratings at ‘A-‘; Outlook Stable; 13/03/2018 – Raytheon: Adriane M. Brown Elected to Bd of Directors; 06/03/2018 – Raytheon Awarded $73M FAA Contract Modification for Technical Refresh of Standard Terminal Automation Replacement System; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon Had Seen 2018 EPS Cont Ops $9.55-$9.75; 05/03/2018 Eight U.S. Allies watch newest Patriot upgrade in live fire test; 31/05/2018 – RAYTHEON SAYS ITS NEWS RELEASE ON EXPANDING ITS RADAR MANUFACTURING IN MISSISSIPPI WAS TRANSMITTED PREMATURELY AND SHOULD BE DISREGARD; 26/04/2018 – RAYTHEON CO RTN.N – SEES FY 2018 NET SALES $26.5 BLN – $27.0 BLN; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon 1Q EPS $2.19; 26/04/2018 – RAYTHEON CO RTN.N – SEES FY 2018 EPS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS $9.70 – $9.90

Since August 30, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $657,854 activity.

Among 21 analysts covering Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN), 16 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 76% are positive. Raytheon Company had 87 analyst reports since July 28, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. On Friday, July 27 the stock rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Buy”. RBC Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Top Pick” rating in Friday, October 23 report. As per Tuesday, May 22, the company rating was downgraded by Credit Suisse. The company was maintained on Thursday, August 10 by Robert W. Baird. The stock of Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) earned “Buy” rating by Buckingham Research on Tuesday, October 31. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, October 26 by Stifel Nicolaus. As per Friday, February 23, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. Bank of America maintained the shares of RTN in report on Friday, October 27 with “Buy” rating. Jefferies maintained Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) rating on Friday, June 23. Jefferies has “Buy” rating and $17200 target. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, April 17 by Cowen & Co.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.18, from 1.01 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 32 investors sold RTN shares while 350 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 341 raised stakes. 198.59 million shares or 1.14% less from 200.87 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 546,541 are owned by Federated Invsts Incorporated Pa. Town Country National Bank Tru Dba First Bankers Tru reported 0.75% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). New York-based Tiedemann Advsr Ltd has invested 0.09% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). The Ontario – Canada-based Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board has invested 0% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Connecticut-based Verition Fund Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.02% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). National Asset Mngmt Incorporated accumulated 6,361 shares. Churchill Corp reported 24,617 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Stephens Inv Grp Inc Ltd Liability Corp holds 0% or 250 shares. Rnc Cap Ltd Llc reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Private Asset holds 36,329 shares or 1.18% of its portfolio. Choate Investment Advsr accumulated 2,483 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Private Tru Communication Na invested in 0.38% or 9,025 shares. Cipher Capital Ltd Partnership owns 3,189 shares. Chicago Equity Prtn Llc has invested 0.22% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Macroview Investment Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 148 shares.

More notable recent Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Raytheon: Hit Hard By Defense Sell-Off, Patience Will Reward Shareholders – Seeking Alpha” on November 23, 2018, also Fool.com with their article: “Here’s Why Investors Should Ignore Trump’s Latest Pentagon Budget Talk – The Motley Fool” published on December 11, 2018, Investorplace.com published: “The 5 Best Investment Strategies for a Volatile Market – Investorplace.com” on December 19, 2018. More interesting news about Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “15 Stocks Facing Big Political Risk in 2019 – Investorplace.com” published on December 18, 2018 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Standard Missile-3 Block IIA destroys target in first intercept from land – PRNewswire” with publication date: December 11, 2018.

Burns J W & Co Inc, which manages about $404.35 million and $425.64M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 4,228 shares to 62,033 shares, valued at $5.27M in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.9 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.50, from 1.4 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 17 investors sold PRSC shares while 53 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 11.94 million shares or 0.20% less from 11.96 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Price T Rowe Associates Md owns 14,832 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Kennedy Capital Mgmt holds 67,915 shares. Moreover, Neuberger Berman Group Inc Ltd Co has 0.03% invested in The Providence Service Corporation (NASDAQ:PRSC) for 375,936 shares. Td Asset Mgmt holds 0.01% in The Providence Service Corporation (NASDAQ:PRSC) or 70,200 shares. Schwab Charles Inv owns 79,290 shares. Moreover, Manufacturers Life Ins Company The has 0% invested in The Providence Service Corporation (NASDAQ:PRSC) for 7,409 shares. 363 were reported by Royal Bancorp Of Canada. Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda stated it has 0.22% of its portfolio in The Providence Service Corporation (NASDAQ:PRSC). Guggenheim Capital Lc invested in 9,577 shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv has 0.01% invested in The Providence Service Corporation (NASDAQ:PRSC). Bessemer Grp Incorporated holds 13,540 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Hbk Invests Ltd Partnership reported 13,476 shares. Ameritas Inv reported 931 shares stake. Chicago Equity Ptnrs Ltd Com stated it has 43,740 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Wells Fargo Communication Mn stated it has 0% of its portfolio in The Providence Service Corporation (NASDAQ:PRSC).

Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $475.08 million and $1.21 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amn Healthcare Services Inc. (NYSE:AHS) by 261,115 shares to 498,345 shares, valued at $27.26 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tivity Health Inc. by 158,225 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 192,725 shares, and cut its stake in Orbotech Ltd. (NASDAQ:ORBK).