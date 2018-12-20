Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc increased Grand Canyon Education Inc. (LOPE) stake by 10.93% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc acquired 44,850 shares as Grand Canyon Education Inc. (LOPE)’s stock declined 4.83%. The Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc holds 455,015 shares with $51.33 million value, up from 410,165 last quarter. Grand Canyon Education Inc. now has $4.74B valuation. The stock decreased 2.34% or $2.36 during the last trading session, reaching $98.47. About 357,271 shares traded. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) has risen 18.62% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.62% the S&P500. Some Historical LOPE News: 11/04/2018 – GRAND CANYON EDUCATION INC LOPE.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $112 FROM $101; 06/03/2018 – USGS: Media Advisory: Low-flying Helicopter to Survey Groundwater near Grand Canyon West and Peach Springs, Arizona; 15/03/2018 – Interior-Parks: Level 3 Water Restrictions to be Implemented at the South Rim of Grand Canyon National Park on Friday, March 16; 02/05/2018 – Grand Canyon Education 1Q Rev $275.7M; 06/03/2018 – GRAND CANYON EDUCATION INC – AS PART OF TRANSITION, GCE WILL SELL CERTAIN ACADEMIC-RELATED ASSETS TO NON-PROFIT ENTITY; 15/03/2018 – Interior-Parks: Level 2 Water Restrictions Implemented at the South Rim of Grand Canyon National Park; 30/04/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Camden National, Myers Industries, Grand Canyon Education, MINDBODY, TransMontaigne Par; 02/05/2018 – GRAND CANYON 1Q EPS $1.52, EST. $1.39; 02/05/2018 – Grand Canyon Education 1Q Net $73.7M; 02/05/2018 – GRAND CANYON 1Q EPS $1.52

Ascena Retail Group Inc (ASNA) investors sentiment increased to 2 in 2018 Q3. It’s up 0.51, from 1.49 in 2018Q2. The ratio is more positive, as 100 institutional investors increased or opened new stock positions, while 50 decreased and sold holdings in Ascena Retail Group Inc. The institutional investors in our database now hold: 188.66 million shares, up from 178.07 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Ascena Retail Group Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 3 to 3 for the same number . Sold All: 11 Reduced: 39 Increased: 58 New Position: 42.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.19, from 1.16 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 28 investors sold LOPE shares while 105 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 41.49 million shares or 0.51% more from 41.28 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Waddell Reed Financial Incorporated accumulated 828,598 shares or 0.21% of the stock. Wilbanks Smith Thomas Asset Mngmt Lc holds 0% or 57 shares. Hbk Invs Ltd Partnership invested in 11,100 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Cibc Asset Mngmt, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 1,773 shares. 5,571 are owned by Paloma Management Com. Moreover, Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has 0.01% invested in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) for 9,642 shares. Nuveen Asset Limited Co accumulated 0.06% or 98,045 shares. Susquehanna Interest Grp Llp invested in 178,573 shares or 0.01% of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) for 168,733 shares. Wealthtrust holds 0.01% or 235 shares. Segall Bryant And Hamill Limited Liability reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE). 8,317 are held by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Limited Liability. Jennison Associate Ltd Company reported 5,368 shares or 0% of all its holdings. State Street has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE). Tiaa Cref Investment Mngmt Ltd Co holds 0.01% or 139,950 shares.

Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc decreased Jack Henry & Associates Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) stake by 19,485 shares to 193,880 valued at $31.04 million in 2018Q3. It also reduced Wns Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:WNS) stake by 190,680 shares and now owns 931,595 shares. Columbia Banking System Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) was reduced too.

Since December 10, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 4 selling transactions for $6.90 million activity. Another trade for 15,000 shares valued at $1.67 million was made by Meyer William Stan on Monday, December 10. MUELLER BRIAN E sold $3.34 million worth of stock or 30,000 shares. BACHUS DANIEL E sold $1.67 million worth of stock or 15,000 shares. Mildenhall Joseph N also sold $221,420 worth of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) shares.

Stadium Capital Management Llc holds 33.77% of its portfolio in Ascena Retail Group, Inc. for 19.23 million shares. Golden Gate Private Equity Inc. owns 17.47 million shares or 26.14% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Icm Asset Management Inc Wa has 5.47% invested in the company for 1.71 million shares. The Michigan-based Csat Investment Advisory L.P. has invested 0.32% in the stock. Nomura Holdings Inc, a Japan-based fund reported 17.01 million shares.

Ascena Retail Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, shoes, and accessories for women and tween girls in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company has market cap of $510.23 million. The firm operates through six divisions: ANN, Justice, Lane Bryant, maurices, dressbarn, and Catherines. It currently has negative earnings. It creates, designs, and develops a range of merchandise, including apparel, accessories, footwear, and intimates; lifestyle products comprising cosmetics and bedroom furnishings; and wear-to-work, sportswear, footwear, and social occasion apparel.