New Generation Advisors Llc increased its stake in Tetra Technologies Inc (TTI) by 430.22% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Generation Advisors Llc bought 943,098 shares as the company’s stock declined 54.99% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.16 million shares of the energy company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $5.24 million, up from 219,212 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Generation Advisors Llc who had been investing in Tetra Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $189.82 million market cap company. The stock decreased 4.43% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $1.51. About 968,188 shares traded. TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI) has declined 49.61% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.61% the S&P500. Some Historical TTI News: 06/03/2018 – GlaxoSmithKline: New Clinical Data Shows Efficacy of Fluarix Tetra; 04/05/2018 – TETRA BIO PHARMA – ELIGIBLE TO RECEIVE UPFRONT PAYMENT, MILESTONE PAYMENTS, SHARE OF PROFITS GENERATED BY SALES OF PPP001 IN PORTUGAL FROM AGREEMENT; 09/05/2018 – Tetra Technologies Short-Interest Ratio Rises 87% to 9 Days; 15/03/2018 – TETRA: FDA CLEARANCE OF IND FOR PHASE 2 TRIAL OF BPN14770; 24/04/2018 – TETRA BIO PHARMA – SIGNED BINDING TERM SHEET FOR MARKETING & DISTRIBUTION OF PPP001 IN ISRAEL WITH KAMADA LTD; 04/04/2018 – Tetra Bio-Pharma Initiates Enrolment of Patients in Phase 3 PPP001 Smokable Cannabis Pellet Study; 27/03/2018 – Tetra Discovery Partners, Inc. | Small molecule allosteric inhibitor of the phosphodiesterase-4D enzyme | N/A | 03/26/2018 | Treatment of Fragile X Syndrome | Designated | NFDA | N/A | | N/A; 17/05/2018 – Tetra Natural Health Signs a Supply Agreement with Namaste Technologies for the Marketing and Distribution of Rx Princeps™, its Premium Medicinal Cannabis Product; 22/04/2018 – DJ TETRA Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TTI); 08/05/2018 – TETRA TECHNOLOGIES 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 6C

Jpmorgan Chase & Company decreased its stake in Arcbest Corp (ARCB) by 1.85% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jpmorgan Chase & Company sold 24,003 shares as the company’s stock declined 29.72% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.27M shares of the trucking freight and courier services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $61.69 million, down from 1.29M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jpmorgan Chase & Company who had been investing in Arcbest Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $889.13 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.11% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $34.61. About 89,513 shares traded. ArcBest Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCB) has declined 5.68% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.68% the S&P500. Some Historical ARCB News: 22/05/2018 – ARCB: Explosion at ABF Freight in Parma leaves 1 injured; 10/05/2018 – ArcBest 1Q Rev $700M; 12/03/2018 – ArcBest Announces Membership in Blockchain in Transport Alliance; 17/05/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Apogee Enterprises, ArcBest, Buckle, Career Education, Abercrombie & Fitch, and Educati; 20/04/2018 – DJ ArcBest Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ARCB); 16/04/2018 – ArcBest Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/03/2018 Top ABF Freight Drivers Earn Recognition on Road Team; 23/03/2018 – ArcBest Among 100 Best Companies to Work for in Texas; 24/04/2018 – Hillcrest Asset Buys New 1% Position in ArcBest; 17/05/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Apogee Enterprises, ArcBest, Buckle, Career Education, Abercrombie & Fitch, and Education Realty Trust — Research Highlights Growth, Revenue, and Consolidated Results

Among 12 analysts covering Arcbest Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCB), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 10 Hold. Therefore 8% are positive. Arcbest Corporation had 50 analyst reports since August 5, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of ArcBest Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCB) earned “Neutral” rating by Bank of America on Wednesday, August 1. Stifel Nicolaus maintained ArcBest Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCB) rating on Tuesday, September 19. Stifel Nicolaus has “Hold” rating and $28.0 target. As per Wednesday, December 13, the company rating was downgraded by Stifel Nicolaus. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, July 28 by Cowen & Co. As per Monday, November 6, the company rating was maintained by Bank of America. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the shares of ARCB in report on Thursday, January 25 with “Sell” rating. The rating was maintained by Stephens on Tuesday, January 2 with “Hold”. Bank of America maintained the stock with “Underperform” rating in Monday, February 22 report. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded the shares of ARCB in report on Thursday, February 4 to “Buy” rating. The company was maintained on Monday, November 6 by Buckingham Research.

Analysts await ArcBest Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCB) to report earnings on January, 30. They expect $0.94 EPS, up 123.81% or $0.52 from last year’s $0.42 per share. ARCB’s profit will be $24.15M for 9.20 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.44 actual EPS reported by ArcBest Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -34.72% negative EPS growth.

Jpmorgan Chase & Company, which manages about $522.20B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Texas Instrs Inc (Put) by 197,200 shares to 271,800 shares, valued at $29.16 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Glaukos Corp by 44,470 shares in the quarter, for a total of 90,688 shares, and has risen its stake in Willscot Corp.

Since August 21, 2018, it had 1 buy, and 1 sale for $131,709 activity. On Wednesday, September 19 the insider BATES THOMAS R JR bought $43,750.

