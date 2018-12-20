New Leaf Venture Partners Llc decreased its stake in Affimed N V (AFMD) by 20% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Leaf Venture Partners Llc sold 450,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 25.42% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.80M shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $7.83 million, down from 2.25 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Leaf Venture Partners Llc who had been investing in Affimed N V for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $187.91 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $3.01. About 875,380 shares traded. Affimed N.V. (NASDAQ:AFMD) has risen 88.42% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 88.42% the S&P500. Some Historical AFMD News: 23/04/2018 – EUROPEAN MEDICINES AGENCY VALIDATES TYPE Il VARIATION FOR MERCK’S KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) IN COMBINATION WITH PEMETREXED (ALIMTA®) AND PLATINUM CHEMOTHERAPY AS FIRST-LINE THERAPY IN METASTATIC…; 09/04/2018 – Merck’s Keytruda meets main goal in lung cancer trial; 31/05/2018 – Phase l/Il Study Design of Birinapant in Combination With Keytruda® to be Presented on June 4 at the ASCO Annual Meeting; 15/05/2018 – New Leaf Venture Partners Buys New 3.6% Position in Affimed; 17/05/2018 – Eisai Announces Data at ASCO 2018 Annual Meeting Showcasing LENVIMA® (lenvatinib) and KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Combination T; 30/04/2018 – MRK: SBLA FOR KEYTRUDA COMBO WITH ALIMTA AND PLATINUM CHEMO; 16/05/2018 – Merck:Evidence Continues to Support the Role of KEYTRUDA as a Foundational Treatment for Many Types of Cancer; 17/04/2018 – Dynavax Provides New Durability of Response Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Melanoma at the 2; 06/04/2018 – INCYTE CORP – EDMC REVIEW OF PHASE 3 ECHO-301/KEYNOTE-252 STUDY EVALUATING EPACADOSTAT WITH KEYTRUDA DETERMINED STUDY DID NOT MEET PRIMARY ENDPOINT; 17/04/2018 – Dynavax Provides New Durability of Response Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Melanoma at the 2018 American Association for Cancer Research Annual Meeting

Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc decreased its stake in Hanmi Financial Corp (HAFC) by 44.25% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc sold 271,933 shares as the company’s stock declined 23.96% with the market. The institutional investor held 342,617 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $8.53M, down from 614,550 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc who had been investing in Hanmi Financial Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $599.07 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.14% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $18.67. About 160,597 shares traded. Hanmi Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HAFC) has declined 34.78% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.78% the S&P500. Some Historical HAFC News: 21/05/2018 – Hanmi Fincl Sees Modest Dilution to Tangible Book Value of 1.5% With Earn-Back Period of About 3 Years; 24/04/2018 – Hanmi Fincl 1Q EPS 46c; 02/05/2018 – Hanmi Financial Presenting at Conference May 8; 25/04/2018 – Hanmi Financial Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Hanmi Financial Corp. Announces Participation at Upcoming May Investor Conferences; 21/05/2018 – Hanmi Financial Corporation Announces Agreement To Acquire SWNB Bancorp, Inc; 12/04/2018 – HANMI PHARM TO SUSPEND LUNG CANCER DRUG ‘OLITA’ DEVELOPMENT; 21/05/2018 – HANMI FINL: AGGREGATE CONSIDERATION ABOUT $76.7M; 02/04/2018 – Hanmi Names Kiho Choi to Its Bd of Directors; 21/05/2018 – HANMI FINANCIAL CORP – ANTICIPATES ACQUISITION WILL BE ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS PER SHARE IN 2019

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.24 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.41, from 1.65 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 17 investors sold HAFC shares while 34 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 27.85 million shares or 1.15% less from 28.17 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Voya Investment Lc has 0% invested in Hanmi Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HAFC) for 72,667 shares. Zebra Capital Mngmt Limited has invested 0.11% in Hanmi Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HAFC). Sg Americas accumulated 28,568 shares. Millennium Management Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.01% or 379,741 shares. Parametric Portfolio Assocs Ltd Liability Corp holds 185,853 shares. Citigroup invested 0% in Hanmi Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HAFC). Metropolitan Life holds 0% or 2,323 shares in its portfolio. Mason Street Advsrs Ltd Liability accumulated 9,634 shares. 342,617 are held by Counselors Of Maryland Ltd Limited Liability Company. Geode Capital Management Lc invested 0% in Hanmi Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HAFC). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 1,104 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag reported 38,026 shares stake. Louisiana State Employees Retirement invested in 14,300 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 10,711 shares stake. Brinker Capital Incorporated has invested 0.01% in Hanmi Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HAFC).

Analysts await Hanmi Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HAFC) to report earnings on January, 22. They expect $0.51 earnings per share, up 6.25% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.48 per share. HAFC’s profit will be $16.36 million for 9.15 P/E if the $0.51 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.50 actual earnings per share reported by Hanmi Financial Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.00% EPS growth.

More notable recent Hanmi Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HAFC) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Hanmi Financial Declares Cash Dividend of $0.24 per Share – GlobeNewswire” on October 23, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Hanmi Financial Corp. Announces John Ahn Vice Chairman of its Board of Directors – GlobeNewswire” published on October 02, 2017, Globenewswire.com published: “Hanmi Financial Corporation Announces Receipt of All Regulatory Approvals to Complete Pending Merger with SWNB Bancorp – GlobeNewswire” on August 16, 2018. More interesting news about Hanmi Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HAFC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Hanmi Financial (HAFC) to Acquire SWNB Bancorp for $76.7M – Nasdaq” published on May 22, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Hanmi Financial Corp. to Participate in the Raymond James 2018 U.S. Bank Conference – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: August 29, 2018.

Among 7 analysts covering Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 43% are positive. Hanmi Financial had 23 analyst reports since July 28, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Thursday, June 2, the company rating was downgraded by Wood. The stock of Hanmi Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HAFC) has “Market Perform” rating given on Wednesday, October 19 by FIG Partners. On Friday, October 6 the stock rating was maintained by Keefe Bruyette & Woods with “Hold”. The stock of Hanmi Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HAFC) has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, January 25 by FBR Capital. Keefe Bruyette & Woods maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Thursday, December 21 report. The stock of Hanmi Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HAFC) earned “Outperform” rating by Raymond James on Monday, October 29. Piper Jaffray downgraded Hanmi Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HAFC) on Friday, November 20 to “Neutral” rating. Raymond James upgraded Hanmi Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HAFC) on Tuesday, August 25 to “Outperform” rating. The stock of Hanmi Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HAFC) has “Strong Buy” rating given on Thursday, January 28 by Raymond James. The stock of Hanmi Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HAFC) has “Outperform” rating given on Monday, July 30 by Raymond James.

Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc, which manages about $2.15B and $2.17B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) by 98,549 shares to 543,347 shares, valued at $21.82 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) by 405,629 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.35 million shares, and has risen its stake in Minerals Technologies Inc (NYSE:MTX).

Since July 27, 2018, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $272,850 activity. Choi Kiho had bought 7,000 shares worth $173,250.

Analysts await Affimed N.V. (NASDAQ:AFMD) to report earnings on March, 19. They expect $-0.17 earnings per share, down 6.25% or $0.01 from last year’s $-0.16 per share. After $-0.22 actual earnings per share reported by Affimed N.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.73% EPS growth.

New Leaf Venture Partners Llc, which manages about $872.85M and $549.56M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Avrobio Inc by 22,350 shares to 172,350 shares, valued at $8.94 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Among 8 analysts covering Affimed Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AFMD), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Affimed Therapeutics had 20 analyst reports since August 6, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Zacks upgraded the stock to “Sell” rating in Monday, August 10 report. The stock of Affimed N.V. (NASDAQ:AFMD) has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, August 9 by BMO Capital Markets. As per Thursday, August 31, the company rating was maintained by Jefferies. On Friday, December 4 the stock rating was initiated by Wells Fargo with “Outperform”. The stock has “Buy” rating by Jefferies on Tuesday, August 28. As per Thursday, May 19, the company rating was maintained by Jefferies. BMO Capital Markets initiated the stock with “Outperform” rating in Tuesday, April 12 report. Oppenheimer maintained Affimed N.V. (NASDAQ:AFMD) rating on Tuesday, August 1. Oppenheimer has “Buy” rating and $700 target. Jefferies maintained Affimed N.V. (NASDAQ:AFMD) on Monday, June 12 with “Hold” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by Laidlaw given on Thursday, December 10.