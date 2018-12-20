Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc decreased First Republic Bank (FRC) stake by 5.92% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc sold 173,553 shares as First Republic Bank (FRC)’s stock declined 10.47%. The Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc holds 2.76 million shares with $264.61 million value, down from 2.93M last quarter. First Republic Bank now has $13.30B valuation. The stock decreased 2.96% or $2.46 during the last trading session, reaching $80.73. About 1.25M shares traded. First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) has declined 0.24% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.24% the S&P500. Some Historical FRC News: 13/04/2018 – FIRST REPUBLIC 1Q EPS $1.13; 23/04/2018 – Leading Wealth Management Team Joins First Republic Private Wealth Management in Boston; 08/05/2018 – Moody’s assigns provisional ratings to Prime RMBS issued by Sequoia Mortgage Trust 2018-CH2; 24/04/2018 – Moody’s takes action on $115.5 Million of Prime Jumbo RMBS issued from 2015 to 2017; 22/04/2018 – DJ First Republic Bank, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FRC); 21/03/2018 – Moody’s assigns provisional ratings to Prime RMBS issued by J.P. Morgan Mortgage Trust 2018-3; 12/04/2018 – FIRST REPUBLIC BANK CHAIRMAN AND CEO JIM HERBERT APPOINTED TO FEDERAL RESERVE SYSTEM’S FEDERAL ADVISORY COUNCIL; 21/03/2018 – CommonBond Secures $50M Series D Equity Round, Led by Fifth Third Bancorp; 13/04/2018 – First Republic Bank 1Q Rev $720.9M; 16/03/2018 – First Republic Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Ngam Advisors Lp decreased Clean Harbors Inc (CLH) stake by 17.38% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Ngam Advisors Lp sold 9,003 shares as Clean Harbors Inc (CLH)’s stock declined 23.00%. The Ngam Advisors Lp holds 42,791 shares with $3.06M value, down from 51,794 last quarter. Clean Harbors Inc now has $2.82 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.93% or $1.52 during the last trading session, reaching $50.3. About 229,730 shares traded. Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) has risen 2.26% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.26% the S&P500. Some Historical CLH News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Clean Harbors Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CLH); 02/05/2018 – Clean Harbors 1Q Adjusted EBITDA $88.3M; 02/05/2018 – CLEAN HARBORS REAFFIRMS FY 2018 ADJ. EBITDA GUIDANCE; 02/05/2018 – Clean Harbors Sees Full-Yr 2018 Adjusted EBITDA of $440M-$480M; 03/04/2018 – LAUNCH: CLEAN HARBORS $397M 1L TL FOR REPRICE; CALL APRIL 5; 15/05/2018 – Capital Group Companies Inc. Exits Position in Clean Harbors; 02/05/2018 – Clean Harbors Sees FY18 Net $12M-Net $51M; 02/05/2018 – Clean Harbors 1Q Loss/Shr 22c; 21/05/2018 – Clean Harbors Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Clean Harbors 1Q Rev $749.8M

More notable recent Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Clean Harbors (CLH) Q3 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on October 31, 2018, also Fool.com with their article: “The Hidden Story Behind Clean Harbors’ Strong Q3 Earnings – The Motley Fool” published on November 02, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Clean Harbors Is Anti-Cyclical – Cramer’s Lightning Round (11/14/18) – Seeking Alpha” on November 15, 2018. More interesting news about Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Clean Harbors (CLH) Q2 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on August 01, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for AGCO, MDU Resources Group, Opko Health, Clean Harbors, LCI Industries, and Marathon Petroleum â€” Fundamental Analysis, Key Performance Indications – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: November 08, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.23, from 1.24 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 14 investors sold CLH shares while 91 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 50.56 million shares or 2.96% less from 52.11 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Stevens Cap Management Lp invested 0.01% in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH). Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0% or 124 shares in its portfolio. Victory Cap Management Inc invested in 637,355 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Peddock Cap Advisors Ltd Company reported 0.19% in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH). Comml Bank Of New York Mellon reported 634,562 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Credit Suisse Ag reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH). Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Limited Liability Company owns 1.35 million shares. Strs Ohio owns 0% invested in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) for 7,185 shares. Pnc Fincl Ser Group stated it has 30,372 shares. Moreover, State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems has 0.01% invested in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH). The Ohio-based Employees Retirement Of Ohio has invested 0.01% in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH). Moreover, Howe And Rusling has 0.05% invested in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) for 4,291 shares. Mesirow Fincl Investment reported 0.75% in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has invested 0.01% in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH). Blackrock accumulated 5.07 million shares.

Since June 25, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 10 sales for $5.11 million activity. Another trade for 8,000 shares valued at $441,520 was sold by GERSTENBERG ERIC W. $314,852 worth of stock was sold by PARRY DAVID M on Friday, August 31. 1,100 shares were sold by Kraus Eric A, worth $76,615 on Thursday, September 6. Battles Michael Louis sold $416,760 worth of stock. Weber Brian P sold $91,058 worth of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) on Monday, September 24. TWOHIG MICHAEL J sold $293,296 worth of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) on Thursday, September 6. 1,500 shares were sold by Robertson Andrea, worth $102,465.

Analysts await Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) to report earnings on February, 27. They expect $0.15 earnings per share, up 1,400.00% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.01 per share. CLH’s profit will be $8.40 million for 83.83 P/E if the $0.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.59 actual earnings per share reported by Clean Harbors, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -74.58% negative EPS growth.

Ngam Advisors Lp increased Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) stake by 29,992 shares to 467,882 valued at $21.86 million in 2018Q3. It also upped Altaba Inc stake by 27,067 shares and now owns 125,705 shares. Illinois Tool Wks (NYSE:ITW) was raised too.

Among 2 analysts covering Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Clean Harbors had 4 analyst reports since August 2, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus given on Tuesday, September 25. The stock has “Outperform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Thursday, November 1. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, August 2 report. BMO Capital Markets maintained the shares of CLH in report on Thursday, August 2 with “Outperform” rating.

Among 4 analysts covering First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. First Republic Bank had 4 analyst reports since June 26, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Market Perform” rating by Wells Fargo given on Tuesday, June 26. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Raymond James on Monday, October 15. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of FRC in report on Tuesday, December 11 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets on Monday, July 16 with “Market Perform”.

More notable recent First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “3 High-Growth Stocks That Could Soar – Motley Fool” on November 28, 2018, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Gradifi Names David Chang As CEO – Business Wire” published on November 29, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “First Republic Bank: This 5.50% Preferred Stock Has Begun Trading On The NYSE – Seeking Alpha” on June 13, 2018. More interesting news about First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “First Republic reports pricing of $300M preferred stock offering – Seeking Alpha” published on June 05, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “First Republic Bank (FRC) CEO Jim Herbert on Q3 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: October 12, 2018.

Analysts await First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) to report earnings on January, 15. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 12.73% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.1 per share. FRC’s profit will be $204.33 million for 16.28 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.19 actual earnings per share reported by First Republic Bank for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.20% EPS growth.