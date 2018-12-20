Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp decreased its stake in Fiserv Inc (FISV) by 1.86% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp sold 7,395 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.29% with the market. The institutional investor held 389,707 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $32.04 million, down from 397,102 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp who had been investing in Fiserv Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.82 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.70% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $72.33. About 1.54M shares traded. Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) has risen 16.07% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.07% the S&P500. Some Historical FISV News: 01/05/2018 – Fiserv Continues to Expect Internal Rev Growth of at Least 4.5 % for the Year; 24/04/2018 – Matt: BREAKING: Sources tell SoccerBallNews™ that Brookfield-based Fiserv, Inc. will purchase naming rights for the new M…; 14/05/2018 – Fiserv to Host Annual Meeting of Shareholders on May 23, 2018; 11/04/2018 – Fiserv Survey Shows Many Consumers Fret Over Finances, Even as New Tools Gain Traction; 01/05/2018 – Fiserv 1Q EPS $1.00; 01/05/2018 – Fiserv 1Q Rev $1.44B; 18/04/2018 – IMM, Ascensus Unveil Enhanced Version of lRAdirect eSign at Fiserv Forum; 01/05/2018 – Fiserv 1Q Net $423M; 01/05/2018 – Fiserv 1Q Adj EPS 76c; 01/05/2018 – FISERV 1Q ADJ EPS 76C, EST. 74C

Calamos Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Devon Energy Corp (DVN) by 74.78% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Calamos Advisors Llc sold 69,666 shares as the company’s stock declined 35.15% with the market. The institutional investor held 23,500 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $939,000, down from 93,166 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Calamos Advisors Llc who had been investing in Devon Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.65 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.61% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $22.75. About 7.20M shares traded. Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) has declined 29.29% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.29% the S&P500. Some Historical DVN News: 15/05/2018 – Devon at Citi Global Energy & Utilities Conference Tomorrow; 14/03/2018 – Oil majors give in to investors with share buyback spree; 01/05/2018 – Devon Energy: Raising full-Yr 2018 Oil Production Outlook; 16/05/2018 – Moody’s: Devon Energy Outlook Is Stable; 04/05/2018 – Devon at Citi Global Energy & Utilities Conference May 16; 07/03/2018 – DEVON ENERGY BOOSTS CASH DIV 33% REPORTS $1.0B SHARE-REPURCHASE; 01/05/2018 – Devon Energy 1Q Loss $197M; 01/05/2018 – Devon Energy: Repurchased 6.2M Shrs for $204M; 20/03/2018 – RPT-A small oil field in Oklahoma is seeing big bets from producers; 26/03/2018 – DEVON ENERGY CORP DVN.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE SAYS WORKING ON ‘MORE STRATEGIC-TYPE MOVES’ TO SIMPLIFY COMPANY’S ACREAGE PORTFOLIO

Calamos Advisors Llc, which manages about $26.54B and $18.18B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 11,117 shares to 175,562 shares, valued at $4.90 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Air Lease Corp (NYSE:AL) by 70,674 shares in the quarter, for a total of 718,853 shares, and has risen its stake in Biomarin Pharmaceutical (Prn).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.73 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.10, from 0.83 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 51 investors sold DVN shares while 256 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 360.10 million shares or 9.61% less from 398.41 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 16,325 are held by Bourgeon Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability. Moreover, South State Corp has 0.12% invested in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) for 29,658 shares. Norinchukin State Bank The holds 65,442 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN). Culbertson A N Incorporated reported 0.21% in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN). Van Den Berg Management I reported 1.41% in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN). 24,308 were accumulated by Gateway Investment Advisers Limited Liability. 27,220 were accumulated by Virtu Fincl Limited Liability Company. Federated Investors Incorporated Pa owns 0% invested in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) for 31,275 shares. Carroll Fin Associate invested 0% of its portfolio in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN). Campbell Com Adviser Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 16,024 shares or 0.44% of its portfolio. Prentiss Smith And Inc holds 0.02% in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) or 828 shares. Us Bancorp De stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN). Boothbay Fund Management Lc reported 6,042 shares stake. Salem Investment Counselors holds 48,408 shares or 0.2% of its portfolio.

Analysts await Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) to report earnings on February, 19. They expect $0.42 earnings per share, up 10.53% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.38 per share. DVN’s profit will be $196.65 million for 13.54 P/E if the $0.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual earnings per share reported by Devon Energy Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -33.33% negative EPS growth.

Among 40 analysts covering Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN), 24 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 16 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Devon Energy Corporation had 153 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Wednesday, June 21 by BMO Capital Markets. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, July 20 by RBC Capital Markets. The company was maintained on Monday, September 14 by Citigroup. The stock of Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) earned “Hold” rating by Piper Jaffray on Wednesday, March 14. The company was maintained on Thursday, April 7 by Citigroup. The stock of Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) earned “Hold” rating by Jefferies on Tuesday, July 4. RBC Capital Markets maintained Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) on Wednesday, December 20 with “Buy” rating. The company was maintained on Tuesday, January 23 by Credit Suisse. The rating was downgraded by Seaport Global on Wednesday, January 13 to “Neutral”. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, January 24 by Morgan Stanley.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.06, from 0.83 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 24 investors sold FISV shares while 288 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 335.33 million shares or 3.24% less from 346.58 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Fdx Incorporated has invested 0.04% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Stone Run Ltd Com accumulated 1.85% or 48,900 shares. Bahl & Gaynor owns 103,732 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Blackrock holds 30.45 million shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Hall Laurie J Trustee reported 1.24% of its portfolio in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Ibm Retirement Fund owns 6,641 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. 795,088 were accumulated by Savings Bank Of Montreal Can. Dowling Yahnke Limited Company holds 0.12% or 17,107 shares. Clarivest Asset Limited Liability Corp holds 553,062 shares. Lenox Wealth holds 80 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Green Square Lc has invested 0.05% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Ls Investment Limited Liability Company accumulated 282,663 shares. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands stated it has 38,900 shares. 147,704 were accumulated by Natixis. Trustmark Bancorp Trust Department accumulated 0.02% or 3,446 shares.

Analysts await Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) to report earnings on February, 6. They expect $0.86 earnings per share, up 22.86% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.7 per share. FISV’s profit will be $342.68 million for 21.03 P/E if the $0.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.75 actual earnings per share reported by Fiserv, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.67% EPS growth.

Among 26 analysts covering Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV), 12 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 12 Hold. Therefore 46% are positive. Fiserv had 68 analyst reports since July 30, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. On Friday, February 9 the stock rating was upgraded by SunTrust to “Buy”. On Friday, August 14 the stock rating was maintained by JP Morgan with “Neutral”. The rating was upgraded by Guggenheim to “Buy” on Monday, July 17. Robert W. Baird upgraded it to “Outperform” rating and $112 target in Friday, October 28 report. The rating was maintained by SunTrust with “Hold” on Tuesday, October 31. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Friday, October 7 by Cantor Fitzgerald. On Wednesday, October 28 the stock rating was maintained by Topeka Capital Markets with “Hold”. The company was initiated on Thursday, December 17 by Sterne Agee CRT. On Wednesday, May 2 the stock rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Neutral”. BMO Capital Markets maintained Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) on Tuesday, August 1 with “Market Perform” rating.

Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp, which manages about $1.58B and $1.21B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 6,813 shares to 596,379 shares, valued at $29.02M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Accenture Plc Ireland (NYSE:ACN) by 22,325 shares in the quarter, for a total of 31,168 shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Since June 20, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 sales for $19.56 million activity.

