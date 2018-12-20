Jennison Associates Llc increased its stake in Lam Research Corp (LRCX) by 4.76% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jennison Associates Llc bought 10,329 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.57% with the market. The institutional investor held 227,326 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $34.49M, up from 216,997 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jennison Associates Llc who had been investing in Lam Research Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.45B market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $131.78. About 273,172 shares traded. Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) has declined 27.14% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LRCX News: 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP SEES NET INCOME PER DILUTED SHARE $4.77, +/- $0.20 FOR JUNE 2018 QUARTER; 22/04/2018 – DJ Lam Research Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LRCX); 14/05/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP LRCX.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $245 FROM $220; 06/03/2018 – LAM RESEARCH REPORTS CAPITAL RETURN PROGRAM; 09/05/2018 – Swedbank Adds Lam Research, Cuts Facebook: 13F; 24/04/2018 – Lam Research Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – First Lam, Now ASML: People Are Worried About Chip Equipment — Barron’s Blog; 17/04/2018 – Lam Research 3Q Adj EPS $4.79; 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH 3Q ADJ EPS $4.79, EST. $4.39; 16/05/2018 – Lam Research Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Jun 1

Night Owl Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Amazon.Com (AMZN) by 1.27% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Night Owl Capital Management Llc sold 193 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.37% with the market. The hedge fund held 15,004 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $30.05 million, down from 15,197 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Night Owl Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Amazon.Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $732.37 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $2.71 during the last trading session, reaching $1497.79. About 980,317 shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 41.49% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.49% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 23/03/2018 – MEDIA-Whole Foods slashes its marketing staff as Amazon continues to push brand to cut costs – Business Insider; 03/04/2018 – U.S. CHAMBER OF COMMERCE OFFICIAL SAYS DEVIATING FROM RECOGNIZED POLICYMAKING PROCESSES UNDERMINES ECONOMIC GROWTH, JOB CREATION; 16/05/2018 – Walmart said it will “regularly” be adding new retail brands and products to its website, as it competes with Amazon to become a dominant player in fashion; 08/05/2018 – This is the inspiring quote Jeff Bezos keeps on his fridge; 15/05/2018 – Amazon had been very much against the tax from the start – even freezing one of its big construction projects in Seattle as it waited to see if the tax passed. 3/; 30/05/2018 – Lotus 39 Anti-Hair Loss Treatment Garners Positive Response from Amazon Customers; 20/03/2018 – Amazon is interested in developing technologies targeted to aging populations; 11/04/2018 – MEDIA-Amazon India may cut prices in market share battle with Flipkart – Mint; 09/05/2018 – Amazon Introduces Amazon Experience Centers; 07/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-Amazon.com readies move to sell electronics directly in Brazil

Among 56 analysts covering Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN), 53 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 95% are positive. Amazon.com had 330 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, February 3 by Benchmark. The stock has “Buy” rating by Wolfe Research on Friday, February 23. Morgan Stanley maintained Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) on Friday, January 26 with “Overweight” rating. The stock of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) earned “Overweight” rating by PiperJaffray on Friday, February 2. Axiom Capital maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, July 29 report. CLSA maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Friday, July 29 report. The stock of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) earned “Buy” rating by Canaccord Genuity on Wednesday, October 11. As per Friday, October 27, the company rating was maintained by UBS. The stock of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, October 23 by Credit Suisse. The stock has “Buy” rating by Canaccord Genuity on Friday, July 27.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.16, from 1.34 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 636 reduced holdings. 157 funds opened positions while 655 raised stakes. 260.67 million shares or 2.89% less from 268.42 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Hamel Assoc stated it has 0.39% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Lifeplan Fincl Gru stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Moreover, Caprock Gru has 1.2% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 2,939 shares. Ameritas Prns, a Nebraska-based fund reported 22,325 shares. Kornitzer Management Ks owns 0.95% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 29,970 shares. Eulav Asset invested in 1.72% or 20,000 shares. Moreover, Tower Rech Cap Ltd (Trc) has 0.57% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 3,862 shares. Tokio Marine Asset Mgmt Company Ltd has invested 4.96% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Exchange Mgmt holds 5,535 shares or 3.21% of its portfolio. Meeder Asset Mngmt holds 2.18% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 14,495 shares. The Tennessee-based Lbmc Investment has invested 0.07% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Appleton Ptnrs Inc Ma has 2.28% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Ws Mngmt Lllp accumulated 6,823 shares. Bremer Tru Natl Association, a Minnesota-based fund reported 1,226 shares. Bsw Wealth Ptnrs reported 130 shares.

Since August 15, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 22 selling transactions for $92.11 million activity. WILKE JEFFREY A sold $3.96M worth of stock or 2,000 shares. The insider Olsavsky Brian T sold 2,028 shares worth $3.87M. 500 shares were sold by McGrath Judith A, worth $952,500 on Wednesday, August 15. Reynolds Shelley sold $824,513 worth of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) on Wednesday, August 15. $285,960 worth of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) was sold by Huttenlocher Daniel P. 3,200 Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) shares with value of $5.31M were sold by BEZOS JEFFREY P.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on February, 7. They expect $5.48 EPS, up 153.70% or $3.32 from last year’s $2.16 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.68 billion for 68.33 P/E if the $5.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.75 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.70% negative EPS growth.

Night Owl Capital Management Llc, which manages about $517.84M and $282.05M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) by 13,589 shares to 75,874 shares, valued at $12.48 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.28, from 1.05 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 88 investors sold LRCX shares while 259 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 191 raised stakes. 133.35 million shares or 1.21% less from 134.98 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Ballentine Prns Limited Liability Company has 2,200 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Investment Counsel holds 2,804 shares. Bollard Grp Incorporated Limited Co holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) for 1,012 shares. Royal London Asset Mgmt Limited has 0% invested in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX). First Business Fin Svcs owns 4,070 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. Great Lakes Advsrs Llc has invested 0.03% in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX). American Beacon Advsrs owns 1.87% invested in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) for 1,811 shares. Prudential Plc has 401,963 shares for 0.2% of their portfolio. The Illinois-based New England Research Mgmt has invested 0.82% in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX). Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv reported 90,325 shares stake. Gulf International Bank & Trust (Uk) Limited reported 57,713 shares. 4,807 are held by Financial Bank Pictet Cie (Asia) Ltd. 5,385 are owned by Ipg Investment Advisors Ltd Liability Com. Amica Pension Fund Board Of Trustees holds 9,079 shares. Cornerstone Advisors stated it has 0.16% of its portfolio in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX).