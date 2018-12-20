Thomas Story & Son Llc decreased its stake in Nike Inc Cl B (NKE) by 6.85% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thomas Story & Son Llc sold 4,765 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.68% with the market. The institutional investor held 64,770 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $5.49 million, down from 69,535 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thomas Story & Son Llc who had been investing in Nike Inc Cl B for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $109.53B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.06% or $2.18 during the last trading session, reaching $68.97. About 8.43M shares traded or 7.90% up from the average. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 19.65% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.65% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 17/04/2018 – Three More Executives to Exit Nike; 22/03/2018 – BRIEF-Bill Ackman Cashes Out Of Nike Investment With Roughly $100 mln Profit; 16/04/2018 – NEW: Nike’s vice president of diversity and inclusion has left the company amid scrutiny of the company’s culture; 22/03/2018 – Ackman exits Nike stake with $100 mln in profit; 16/03/2018 – A few earnings are expected, including Nike, Oracle, FedEx and General Mills; 09/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: TUP, PAY, NKE & more; 28/04/2018 – At Nike, Revolt Led by Women Leads to Exodus of Male Executives; 16/04/2018 – His departure follows recent turnover in Nike’s executive ranks amid allegations of inappropriate workplace behavior; 22/03/2018 – BILL ACKMAN’S PERSHING SQUARE CASHES OUT OF NIKE STAKE AFTER 32% GAIN, LIKELY MAKING ABOUT $100 MLN – CNBC , CITING DOW JONES; 22/03/2018 – Nike Acquires Customer Data Analytics Company Zodiac — MarketWatch

Glacier Peak Capital Llc increased its stake in Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. (DO) by 894.28% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glacier Peak Capital Llc bought 178,855 shares as the company’s stock declined 29.90% with the market. The hedge fund held 198,855 shares of the energy company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.98M, up from 20,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glacier Peak Capital Llc who had been investing in Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.31B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.85% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $9.56. About 3.71M shares traded or 68.44% up from the average. Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO) has declined 29.30% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.30% the S&P500. Some Historical DO News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DO); 08/05/2018 – LOEWS CORP L.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.0625/SHR; 30/04/2018 – Diamond Offshore 1Q Net $19.3M; 06/03/2018 Recent Analysis Shows ILG, Diamond Offshore Drilling, Interactive Brokers Group, NxStage Medical, Broadridge Financial Solution; 28/03/2018 – Diamond Offshore Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 30/04/2018 – Diamond Offshore 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 16c; 30/04/2018 – Diamond Offshore: Contracted Backlog Represents 19 Rig Years of Work; 30/04/2018 – Diamond Offshore 1Q Rev $295.5M; 09/05/2018 – A.P. MOLLER-MAERSK LIKELY TO EXTEND TIMELINE TO DIVEST DRILLING UNIT BEYOND YEAR-END; 05/04/2018 – Diamond Offshore Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.73 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.31, from 1.04 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 23 investors sold DO shares while 74 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 40 raised stakes. 140.36 million shares or 2.89% less from 144.53 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported.

Among 38 analysts covering Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. (NYSE:DO), 10 have Buy rating, 14 Sell and 14 Hold. Therefore 26% are positive.

Glacier Peak Capital Llc, which manages about $202.67M and $91.63 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Class B (BRKB) by 15,378 shares to 8,824 shares, valued at $1.89M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schwab International Equity Etf (SCHF) by 15,816 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 38,716 shares, and cut its stake in Liberty Global Plc Class C (NASDAQ:LBTYK).

Since July 31, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $48,291 activity. Shares for $34,409 were sold by ROLAND DAVID L on Tuesday, July 31.

Thomas Story & Son Llc, which manages about $226.08M and $189.02M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gentex Corp (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 138,635 shares to 154,231 shares, valued at $3.31 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Among 45 analysts covering Nike Inc. (NYSE:NKE), 26 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 17 Hold. Therefore 58% are positive.

Since June 29, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 9 selling transactions for $28.37 million activity. Another trade for 16,000 shares valued at $1.36 million was made by RODGERS JOHNATHAN A on Wednesday, September 19. 17,000 shares valued at $1.45M were sold by Matheson Monique S. on Tuesday, September 18. $11.86M worth of stock was sold by SPRUNK ERIC D on Friday, June 29. $448,774 worth of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) was sold by Hill Elliott on Friday, July 27. Krane Hilary K had sold 40,000 shares worth $3.06 million on Thursday, July 5.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.01, from 0.83 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 48 investors sold NKE shares while 496 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 322 raised stakes. 969.47 million shares or 1.35% less from 982.71 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported.