Saratoga Research & Investment Management decreased its stake in Nike (NKE) by 18.97% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Saratoga Research & Investment Management sold 152,779 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.68% with the market. The institutional investor held 652,446 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $55.28 million, down from 805,225 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management who had been investing in Nike for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $109.53 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.06% or $2.18 during the last trading session, reaching $68.97. About 8.43 million shares traded or 8.03% up from the average. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 19.65% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.65% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 20/03/2018 – Puma sets 2022 targets to lift profits, sales; 22/03/2018 – NIKE, BUYS DATA ANALYTICS LEADER ZODIAC; 02/04/2018 – Nike’s earnings spell trouble for Under Armour in apparel; 19/03/2018 – Nike Female Employees Circulated Informal Survey About Alleged Inappropriate Behavior by Men; 22/03/2018 – Nike 3Q Equipment Rev $314M; 23/05/2018 – NKE: BREAKING: @NFL owners have approved a new 10-year merchandise partnership between @Nike and @Fanatics; 22/03/2018 – Nike Scandal Threatens Its Image With Women at Tumultuous Time; 16/03/2018 – Nike executives’ departures reflect a larger cultural issue in Me Too era: Retail analyst; 24/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Manufacturing update plus earnings from Foot Locker; 29/04/2018 – Finally, fed up, a group of women inside Nike’s Beaverton, Oregon headquarters started a small revolt

Spirit Of America Management Corp decreased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners Lp (EPD) by 1.26% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spirit Of America Management Corp sold 13,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.65% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.02M shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $29.28M, down from 1.03M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spirit Of America Management Corp who had been investing in Enterprise Products Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $54.61B market cap company. The stock increased 1.30% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $25.02. About 10.04 million shares traded or 88.43% up from the average. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) has risen 5.97% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.97% the S&P500.

Since June 29, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 9 selling transactions for $28.37 million activity. Another trade for 17,000 shares valued at $1.45 million was made by Matheson Monique S. on Tuesday, September 18. Campion Andrew sold $223,403 worth of stock. Shares for $1.36 million were sold by RODGERS JOHNATHAN A on Wednesday, September 19. Hill Elliott sold $448,774 worth of stock. The insider Krane Hilary K sold 40,000 shares worth $3.06M.

Among 45 analysts covering Nike Inc. (NYSE:NKE), 26 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 17 Hold. Therefore 58% are positive.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.01, from 0.83 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 48 investors sold NKE shares while 496 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 322 raised stakes. 969.47 million shares or 1.35% less from 982.71 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 1832 Asset LP holds 0.1% or 364,646 shares in its portfolio. Bp Public Limited Company owns 0.56% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 217,000 shares. Cypress Asset Mgmt Incorporated Tx accumulated 25,375 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt reported 0.11% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Mcdonald Capital Inc Ca holds 893,667 shares. Perkins Coie Communication invested in 0.07% or 1,674 shares. Smithfield Tru Communication holds 0.14% or 14,817 shares in its portfolio. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund owns 0.62% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 533,191 shares. The North Carolina-based Salem Investment Counselors has invested 0.12% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). State Street Corporation holds 0.39% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 59.43M shares. Robecosam Ag reported 0.27% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Lee Danner And Bass owns 4,927 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Security Commercial Bank Of So Dak invested in 3.54% or 36,202 shares. Millennium Limited Liability holds 0.27% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 2.64 million shares. Guggenheim Capital Llc has invested 0.07% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE).

Among 29 analysts covering Enterprise Products Partners LP (NYSE:EPD), 28 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 97% are positive.

Spirit Of America Management Corp, which manages about $529.10 million and $804.65 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Prologis Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 14,013 shares to 106,438 shares, valued at $7.22M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Chevron Corp. (NYSE:CVX) by 17,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 50,685 shares, and has risen its stake in Viper Energy Partners Lp (NASDAQ:VNOM).

Analysts await Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) to report earnings on January, 30. They expect $0.50 EPS, up 35.14% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.37 per share. EPD’s profit will be $1.09B for 12.51 P/E if the $0.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.51 actual EPS reported by Enterprise Products Partners L.P. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.96% negative EPS growth.

Since August 2, 2018, it had 2 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $311,546 activity. FOWLER W RANDALL had bought 10,000 shares worth $261,900. $673,375 worth of stock was sold by HACKETT JAMES T on Monday, November 5.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.12, from 1.01 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 40 investors sold EPD shares while 264 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 754.87 million shares or 0.52% more from 750.99 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Df Dent & reported 44,185 shares. Griffin Asset Management Incorporated accumulated 85,591 shares or 0.36% of the stock. Tru Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Co invested in 7.80M shares or 0.31% of the stock. Brighton Jones Ltd Liability Company, a Washington-based fund reported 11,556 shares. Arrow Fin holds 944 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Bradley Foster And Sargent Inc Ct stated it has 0.32% of its portfolio in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Argent Trust accumulated 49,553 shares. Private Harbour Investment Mgmt & Counsel Ltd owns 42,619 shares. Perritt Capital Management owns 0.12% invested in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) for 14,000 shares. Janney Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Seabridge Invest Advisors Llc accumulated 67,756 shares or 0.5% of the stock. Osterweis reported 1.24M shares stake. Baystate Wealth Limited Liability Company, Massachusetts-based fund reported 3,377 shares. Blackrock reported 0.02% in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). 211,422 are held by Tower Bridge Advsrs.