Mesirow Financial Investment Management Us Value Equity increased its stake in Hanover Ins Group Inc (THG) by 26.02% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Us Value Equity bought 25,140 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.25% with the market. The institutional investor held 121,743 shares of the finance company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $15.02 million, up from 96,603 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Us Value Equity who had been investing in Hanover Ins Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.65B market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $109.79. About 297,851 shares traded or 28.82% up from the average. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) has risen 5.70% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.70% the S&P500. Some Historical THG News: 15/05/2018 – HANOVER INSURANCE GROUP: RETIREMENT OF LONGTIME CHAIRMAN; 12/03/2018 – Increasing Number of Motorists Are Uninsured, Putting lnsured Drivers At Risk; 02/05/2018 – Hanover Insurance 1Q EPS $1.05; 28/03/2018 – Hanover Insurance Undertaking Review of Strategic Alternatives, Including Possible Sale, for London-based Chaucer; 28/03/2018 – The Hanover Insurance Group is Exploring Strategic Alternatives for its International Specialty Business; 24/04/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS HANOVER INSURANCE GROUP’S RATINGS; OUTLOOK STABLE; 28/03/2018 – HANOVER INSURANCE GROUP INC – CONFIRMED UNDERTAKING REVIEW OF STRATEGIC ALTERNATIVES, INCLUDING A POSSIBLE SALE, FOR LONDON-BASED CHAUCER; 15/05/2018 – The Hanover Insurance Group Announces Retirement Of Longtime Chairman Michael P. Angelini; 02/05/2018 – HANOVER 1Q OPER EPS $1.95, EST. $1.67; 02/05/2018 – Hanover Insurance 1Q Net $67.7M

Gfs Advisors Llc increased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 21.42% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gfs Advisors Llc bought 3,980 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.68% with the market. The institutional investor held 22,564 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.91 million, up from 18,584 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gfs Advisors Llc who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $109.53B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.06% or $2.18 during the last trading session, reaching $68.97. About 8.43M shares traded or 7.90% up from the average. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 19.65% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.65% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 03/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Adidas sticks by Kanye West after slavery remarks; 08/05/2018 – 4 More Nike Executives Are Out Amid Inquiry Into Harassment Allegations; 09/05/2018 – Nike’s Executive Exodus Shows Bullies Don’t Make Good Bosses; 16/04/2018 – Nike’s VP of diversity leaves amid efforts to reform workplace culture; 15/03/2018 – Nike’s Edwards, Once Seen as Possible CEO Successor, Is Leaving; 16/03/2018 – Nike VP Martin Reported to Nike Brand President Trevor Edwards; 22/03/2018 – Bill Ackman scores a quick $100 million profit on Nike in 6 months; 16/04/2018 – NIKE’S DIVERSITY HEAD LEAVES AMID REVIEW OF CORPORATE CULTURE; 04/04/2018 – Nike HR Chief: Half of Staff Are Women, 29% of VPs Are Women — Memo; 10/04/2018 – Variety: Songs For Screens: Nike Stars Foreign Air Premiere `Chakra Daemon’ Music Video

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.01, from 0.83 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 48 investors sold NKE shares while 496 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 322 raised stakes. 969.47 million shares or 1.35% less from 982.71 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc Inc holds 0.23% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) or 10.37 million shares. State Street reported 0.39% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Stack holds 213,763 shares or 1.97% of its portfolio. Gilman Hill Asset Mngmt Limited invested in 4,000 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Town & Country Bankshares & Tru Dba First Bankers Tru owns 11,214 shares. B Riley Wealth Mgmt holds 24,864 shares or 0.52% of its portfolio. Bkd Wealth Advisors Limited Liability holds 0.05% or 7,043 shares. Robecosam Ag has invested 0.27% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). 200 are owned by Shamrock Asset Ltd Company. Kistler invested in 0.06% or 1,834 shares. New York-based Richard Bernstein Advsr Limited Company has invested 0.18% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Stifel Financial stated it has 0.16% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Great Lakes Advsrs Ltd Liability Co stated it has 16,092 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Palladium Prtn Ltd Liability has 5,200 shares. Fund Mgmt Sa reported 616,062 shares.

Among 45 analysts covering Nike Inc. (NYSE:NKE), 26 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 17 Hold. Therefore 58% are positive. Nike Inc. had 268 analyst reports since July 29, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital maintained NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) rating on Wednesday, September 28. Barclays Capital has “Overweight” rating and $65 target. UBS downgraded NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) on Thursday, June 21 to “Neutral” rating. On Monday, August 24 the stock rating was upgraded by Kelsey Advisory Group to “Market Perform”. Guggenheim maintained the shares of NKE in report on Thursday, December 14 with “Buy” rating. The stock of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) earned “Neutral” rating by B. Riley & Co on Friday, August 26. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy” on Thursday, March 23. The stock of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) earned “Buy” rating by UBS on Wednesday, June 29. Cowen & Co maintained NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) on Thursday, October 26 with “Hold” rating. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Monday, August 24 by Telsey Advisory Group. The firm has “Positive” rating given on Tuesday, October 11 by Susquehanna.

More notable recent NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Footwear Expert: Tariffs Hurt Nike (NYSE:NKE) In A Different Manner Than You Think – Benzinga” on December 04, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Nike Q2 2018 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on December 19, 2018, Benzinga.com published: “Wedbush: Nike (NYSE:NKE) Has Upside Potential Heading Into 2019 – Benzinga” on December 14, 2018. More interesting news about NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “2 Dividend Stocks That Just Boosted Their Payouts – Nasdaq” published on December 03, 2018 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “How Nike And Foot Locker Trade Together (NYSE:NKE)(NYSE:FL) – Benzinga” with publication date: November 21, 2018.

Since June 29, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 9 selling transactions for $28.37 million activity. Hill Elliott sold $448,774 worth of stock or 5,741 shares. $8.24 million worth of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) was sold by Campion Andrew on Friday, June 29. Matheson Monique S. sold $1.45M worth of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) on Tuesday, September 18. The insider RODGERS JOHNATHAN A sold $1.36M. 150,000 shares valued at $11.86M were sold by SPRUNK ERIC D on Friday, June 29.

Gfs Advisors Llc, which manages about $755.79M and $546.23M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 10,775 shares to 95,414 shares, valued at $7.94 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 4,995 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,487 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

More notable recent The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “The Hanover Insurance Group’s (THG) CEO Jack Roche on Q1 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on May 03, 2018, also Fool.com with their article: “The Hanover Insurance Group Inc (THG) Q3 2018 Earnings Conference Call Transcript – Motley Fool” published on November 01, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “The Hanover Insurance Group’s (THG) CEO John Roche on Q2 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on August 02, 2018. More interesting news about The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Stocks To Watch: Favorable Trade Winds? – Seeking Alpha” published on December 01, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “The Hanover Insurance Group announces agreement to sell Chaucer for $950M – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 13, 2018.

Among 5 analysts covering Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Hanover Insurance Group had 19 analyst reports since August 15, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. On Saturday, August 15 the stock rating was downgraded by Zacks to “Buy”. The company was maintained on Thursday, February 1 by Keefe Bruyette & Woods. As per Thursday, May 18, the company rating was upgraded by Wood. As per Thursday, October 5, the company rating was maintained by Keefe Bruyette & Woods. On Thursday, January 12 the stock rating was downgraded by Keefe Bruyette & Woods to “Underperform”. The company was upgraded on Friday, May 4 by Keefe Bruyette & Woods. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, August 30 by Sandler O’Neill. Sandler O’Neill maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, April 17 report. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Friday, August 4 by Keefe Bruyette & Woods. The stock of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) earned “Buy” rating by Sandler O’Neill on Monday, October 24.