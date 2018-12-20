Nokota Management Lp decreased its stake in Regions Finl Corp New (RF) by 2.45% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nokota Management Lp sold 33,140 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.36% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.32 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $24.16M, down from 1.35 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nokota Management Lp who had been investing in Regions Finl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.36B market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $12.92. About 1.39 million shares traded. Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) has declined 15.20% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.20% the S&P500. Some Historical RF News: 20/04/2018 – REGIONS FINANCIAL SEES 2018 ADJ NON-INTEREST INCOME UP 3%-6%; 19/03/2018 Gibson Energy Announces Sale of U.S. Energy Services Businesses for $125 Million; 20/04/2018 – Regions Financial 1Q EPS 35c; 25/04/2018 – REGIONS FINANCIAL CORP – HALL WILL SERVE AS EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN THROUGH END OF 2018; 06/04/2018 – Regions Financial Agrees to Sell Insurance Business to BB&T Insurance Holdings; 02/05/2018 – Regions Bank Social Responsibility Report Highlights Passion to Do More for the Good of Communities; 27/04/2018 – REGIONS BANK – ANNOUNCED INTEGRATION OF ITS AFFORDABLE HOUSING BUSINESSES INTO ONE DIVISION; 20/04/2018 – Regions Financial 1Q Rev $1.42B; 27/04/2018 – Regions Bank Integrates Community Investment Capital and Syndication Businesses into Combined Regions Affordable Housing; 06/04/2018 – REGIONS FINANCIAL – TO SELL ITS REGIONS INSURANCE GROUP INC SUBSIDIARY TO BB&T INSURANCE HOLDINGS

Rice Hall James & Associates Llc increased its stake in Xpo Logistics Inc. (XPO) by 2.35% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rice Hall James & Associates Llc bought 4,184 shares as the company’s stock declined 41.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 182,286 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $20.81 million, up from 178,102 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates Llc who had been investing in Xpo Logistics Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.96 billion market cap company. The stock increased 5.32% or $2.77 during the last trading session, reaching $54.79. About 842,198 shares traded. XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) has declined 14.13% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.13% the S&P500. Some Historical XPO News: 02/05/2018 – XPO Logistics 1Q Adj EPS 61c; 06/03/2018 XPO LOGISTICS EUROPE SA XPO.PA – SIGNED NEW CONTRACT WITH SOPREMA; 08/03/2018 – Press Release: XPO Logistics Contract Logistics Site Reaches Safety Milestone; 23/05/2018 – REG-XPO Logistics Advances to Number 67 on Ranking of Largest U.S. Employers; 08/03/2018 – REG-XPO Logistics Contract Logistics Site Reaches Safety Milestone; 23/04/2018 – REG-XPO Logistics Appoints Kenneth Wagers as Chief Operating Officer; 02/05/2018 – XPO LOGISTICS 1Q REV. $4.19B, EST. $3.91B; 14/05/2018 – Drivers at XPO in Erie, PA Seek Teamster Representation; 17/05/2018 – XPO Logistics Favored by 10 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 13/03/2018 – REG-XPO Logistics CIO Mario Harik to Speak on Supply Chain Consumerization at Home Delivery World 2018

Rice Hall James & Associates Llc, which manages about $1.51 billion and $2.79 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cheesecake Factory Inc. (NASDAQ:CAKE) by 10,586 shares to 440,822 shares, valued at $23.60 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Acxiom Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ACXM) by 191,084 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 320,134 shares, and cut its stake in Marcus Corp. (NYSE:MCS).

Analysts await Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) to report earnings on January, 18. They expect $0.38 earnings per share, up 40.74% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.27 per share. RF’s profit will be $392.88 million for 8.50 P/E if the $0.38 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.32 actual earnings per share reported by Regions Financial Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 18.75% EPS growth.

Nokota Management Lp, which manages about $1.60 billion and $6.39 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mcdermott Intl Inc by 413,293 shares to 1.98M shares, valued at $36.43M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mgm Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 473,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 603,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C).