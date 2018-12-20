Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc (LULU) by 48.79% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd bought 6,657 shares as the company’s stock declined 25.37% with the market. The institutional investor held 20,300 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.30M, up from 13,643 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd who had been investing in Lululemon Athletica Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.97B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.29% or $2.65 during the last trading session, reaching $113.06. About 1.86M shares traded. Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) has risen 59.71% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 59.71% the S&P500. Some Historical LULU News: 27/03/2018 – LULULEMON 4Q TOTAL COMP INCL DTC EX-FX +42%, EST. +8.6%; 04/04/2018 – VP Burgoyne Disposes 100 Of Lululemon Athletica Inc; 27/03/2018 – LULULEMON 4Q ADJ EPS $1.33; 27/03/2018 – After-hours buzz: LULU, RH, SONC, NKE & more; 27/03/2018 – LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC LULU.O : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $98 FROM $96; 16/04/2018 – Lululemon Names Chief Financial Officer as CEO Search Continues; 27/03/2018 – LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC LULU.O SEES FY 2018 SHR $3.00 TO $3.08; 27/03/2018 – LULULEMON 4Q ADJ EPS $1.33, EST. $1.27; 16/04/2018 – LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC – APPOINTMENT OF PATRICK GUIDO AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER, EFFECTIVE APRIL 30, 2018; 27/03/2018 – Lululemon Sales, Profits Rise as CEO Search Continues

Cohen & Steers Inc decreased its stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (XEL) by 33.75% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cohen & Steers Inc sold 1.02 million shares as the company’s stock rose 9.08% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 2.01 million shares of the power generation company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $94.76 million, down from 3.03M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc who had been investing in Xcel Energy Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.30B market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $51.17. About 3.68 million shares traded. Xcel Energy Inc. (NYSE:XEL) has risen 5.15% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.15% the S&P500. Some Historical XEL News: 26/04/2018 – Xcel Energy 1Q Rev $2.95B; 17/04/2018 – Xcel Energy: Carter to Assume Many of the Responsibilities Currently Held by Marvin McDaniel; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Xcel Energy May Benefit, Industry Rises This Quarter; 20/04/2018 – Xcel Energy Won’t Participate in Mountain West Transmission Group; 26/04/2018 – Xcel Energy Sees FY18 EPS $2.37-EPS $2.47; 27/04/2018 – XCEL ENERGY – 478-MEGAWATT HALE WIND PROJECT NEAR PLAINVIEW, TEXAS TO BE BUILT, CONSTRUCTION EXPECTED TO START IN JUNE; 18/04/2018 – XCEL ENERGY INC: FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 27/03/2018 – MN Public Radio: Bill to help Xcel plan for hefty nuclear plant costs heads to Senate floor; 30/04/2018 – Xcel Energy Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 30; 26/04/2018 – XCEL ENERGY INC – QTRLY GAAP AND ONGOING EARNINGS WERE HIGHER AS A RESULT OF INCREASED ELECTRIC AND NATURAL GAS MARGINS

Among 42 analysts covering Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU), 28 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 13 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.2 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.33, from 1.53 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 31 investors sold LULU shares while 138 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 125 raised stakes. 97.93 million shares or 2.07% less from 100.00 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported.

Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd, which manages about $32.64B and $10.31 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Autohome Inc (NYSE:ATHM) by 10,700 shares to 3,200 shares, valued at $248,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in 58 Com Inc (NYSE:WUBA) by 12,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 30,629 shares, and cut its stake in Snap On Inc (NYSE:SNA).

Since September 5, 2018, it had 1 buy, and 1 insider sale for $300,636 activity. 1,000 shares valued at $48,890 were bought by Casey Lynn on Wednesday, September 5.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.01, from 1.11 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 37 investors sold XEL shares while 185 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 167 raised stakes. 368.74 million shares or 0.63% more from 366.43 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported.

Cohen & Steers Inc, which manages about $34.40B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Enlink Midstream Partners Lp (NYSE:ENLK) by 333,392 shares to 596,819 shares, valued at $11.13 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Blackrock Corporate High Yield Fund 6 (HYT) by 67,421 shares in the quarter, for a total of 216,391 shares, and has risen its stake in Americold Realty Trust.

Among 17 analysts covering Xcel Energy Inc. (NYSE:XEL), 4 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 12 Hold. Therefore 24% are positive.

