Winslow Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Nordson Corp Com (NDSN) by 2.26% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Winslow Asset Management Inc sold 2,368 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.65% with the market. The institutional investor held 102,523 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $14.24 million, down from 104,891 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Nordson Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.60B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $113.99. About 248,952 shares traded. Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN) has declined 11.10% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.10% the S&P500. Some Historical NDSN News: 15/05/2018 – Nordson Corporation Declares Third Quarter Dividend for Fiscal Year 2018; 23/05/2018 – NORDSON – ENTERED AMENDMENT TO CO’S $705 MLN TERM LOAN AGREEMENT TO EXTEND MATURITY DUE DATE OF $200 MLN TRANCHE TO SEPT. 30, 2021 – SEC FILING; 21/05/2018 – NORDSON CORP – BACKLOG FOR QTR ENDED APRIL 30, 2018 WAS ABOUT $460 MILLION, AN INCREASE OF 11 PCT COMPARED TO THE SAME PERIOD A YEAR AGO; 16/03/2018 – DEEP ECO: Nordson May Benefit, Industry Posts 15th Straight Gain; 22/03/2018 – Nordson ASYMTEK Introduces Helios Automated Fluid Dispensing Platform for Medium and Bulk Volume Deposits; 06/03/2018 – Nordson MARCH Receives NPI Award for Its RollVIA Self-contained Vacuum Plasma System; 21/05/2018 – Nordson 2Q Net $91.2M; 03/04/2018 – New xQR41V Needle Valve from Nordson EFD is Next Generation Dispensing Technology; 31/05/2018 – Nordson MARCH Receives Vision and Innovation Awards at NEPCON China for its RollVlA Self-contained Vacuum Plasma System; 13/03/2018 – New Solder Paste Jetting System from Nordson EFD Provides Fast, Repeatable Non-Contact Dispensing

Pcj Investment Counsel Ltd increased its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank Of Commerce (CM) by 57.74% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pcj Investment Counsel Ltd bought 116,430 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.84% with the market. The institutional investor held 318,081 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $29.78M, up from 201,651 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pcj Investment Counsel Ltd who had been investing in Canadian Imperial Bank Of Commerce for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.13 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.02% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $76.54. About 226,118 shares traded. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) has declined 14.33% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.33% the S&P500. Some Historical CM News: 23/05/2018 – Canadian Imperial Bank 2Q Provision for Credit Losses C$212M; 23/05/2018 – CANADIAN IMPERIAL BANK OF COMMERCE – QTRLY ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS $2.95; 23/05/2018 – Canadian Imperial Bank 2Q Canadian Personal, Small Business Banking Net C$584M; 23/05/2018 – Canadian Imperial Bank 2Q EPS C$2.89; 23/05/2018 – Canadian Imperial Bank 2Q Adj EPS C$2.95; 23/05/2018 – CANADIAN IMPERIAL BANK OF COMMERCE – ALL FIGURES IN C$; 11/04/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Athene Holding, Aercap Holdings N.V, Amdocs, Signet Jewelers, Canadian Imperial Ba; 23/05/2018 – Canadian Imperial Bank 2Q Capital Markets Net C$249M; 27/03/2018 CANADIAN IMPERIAL BANK OF COMMERCE – DOMESTIC PUBLIC OFFERING OF $1.50 BLN OF 3.45% DEBENTURES DUE APRIL 4, 2028; 23/05/2018 – CANADIAN IMPERIAL BANK OF COMMERCE CM.TO – QTRLY SHR $2.89

Among 15 analysts covering Canadian Imperial Bank Of Commerce (NYSE:CM), 6 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. Canadian Imperial Bank Of Commerce had 30 analyst reports since August 4, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Mkt Perform” rating by Keefe Bruyette & Woods given on Friday, February 24. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Sector Perform” on Friday, August 26. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Tuesday, December 19 by Barclays Capital. The rating was upgraded by Credit Suisse on Thursday, August 27 to “Underperform”. The rating was maintained by Macquarie Research on Friday, December 4 with “Neutral”. The company was downgraded on Monday, December 7 by Credit Agricole. The firm has “Underperform” rating given on Tuesday, November 1 by Bank of America. The stock has “Buy” rating by TD Securities on Wednesday, September 6. The rating was downgraded by Citigroup to “Neutral” on Wednesday, October 25. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Friday, August 28 by BMO Capital Markets.

Pcj Investment Counsel Ltd, which manages about $1.22 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bb&T Corp. (NYSE:BBT) by 45,000 shares to 20,000 shares, valued at $971,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) by 230,450 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.19 million shares, and cut its stake in Goldcorp Inc. (NYSE:GG).

Among 14 analysts covering Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 9 Hold. Therefore 36% are positive. Nordson had 46 analyst reports since August 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN) earned “Hold” rating by Robert W. Baird on Friday, February 23. SunTrust initiated the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, November 3 report. The stock has “Hold” rating by DA Davidson on Thursday, November 29. The firm has “Perform” rating given on Wednesday, August 24 by Oppenheimer. The stock has “Hold” rating by Robert W. Baird on Thursday, December 14. The firm has “Hold” rating by Robert W. Baird given on Tuesday, August 22. The stock has “Buy” rating by Gabelli on Friday, June 10. Robert W. Baird maintained Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN) on Wednesday, April 4 with “Hold” rating. Oppenheimer maintained Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN) on Monday, June 26 with “Hold” rating. The stock of Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN) earned “Outperform” rating by Oppenheimer on Monday, August 24.

Winslow Asset Management Inc, which manages about $695.38M and $549.36 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) by 108,105 shares to 463,598 shares, valued at $10.79 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in United Nat Food Inc Com (NASDAQ:UNFI) by 24,036 shares in the quarter, for a total of 235,366 shares, and has risen its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.25, from 1.22 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 19 investors sold NDSN shares while 70 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 89 raised stakes. 38.67 million shares or 1.88% less from 39.41 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Mackenzie holds 0% or 13,408 shares. Citigroup reported 7,275 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moreover, Davis R M has 0.57% invested in Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN). First Personal Fin reported 237 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Management invested in 0.03% or 11,109 shares. Moreover, Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership has 0.08% invested in Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN). The Texas-based Dimensional Fund Advsr Lp has invested 0.02% in Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN). Kornitzer Capital Mngmt Inc Ks holds 0.02% or 9,226 shares in its portfolio. Retail Bank Of Montreal Can invested in 0% or 23,258 shares. Dixon Hubard Feinour Brown Incorporated Va accumulated 0.08% or 2,125 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys stated it has 72,983 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Vanguard Incorporated holds 5.02 million shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Tocqueville Asset Mgmt Lp reported 1,500 shares. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky stated it has 47,485 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. 225,000 were accumulated by Bamco Ny.

