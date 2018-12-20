North Star Asset Management Inc increased Prestige Brands (PBH) stake by 6.42% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. North Star Asset Management Inc acquired 12,723 shares as Prestige Brands (PBH)’s stock declined 11.34%. The North Star Asset Management Inc holds 210,802 shares with $7.99M value, up from 198,079 last quarter. Prestige Brands now has $1.59B valuation. The stock decreased 2.48% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $30.72. About 469,195 shares traded. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) has declined 26.53% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.53% the S&P500. Some Historical PBH News: 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Prestige Brands May Benefit, Industry Best in 22 Mos; 10/05/2018 – Prestige Brands Sees 2019 Rev $1.046B-$1.056B; 19/03/2018 – PRESTIGE BRANDS REPORTS SUCCESSFUL REPRICING OF TERM LOAN; 19/03/2018 – Prestige Brands Holdings, Inc. Announces Successful Repricing of Term Loan Facility and Pricing of Add-On Offering of Senior No; 16/03/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Prestige Brands Rtgs Unaffected By Notes Add-On; 19/04/2018 – DJ Prestige Brands Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PBH); 10/05/2018 – Prestige Brands Swings to Loss on Brand Impairment Charge; 19/03/2018 – PRESTIGE BRANDS HOLDINGS INC – ACTIONS EXPECTED TO HAVE IMMATERIAL EPS IMPACT TO FISCAL 2019; 10/05/2018 – Prestige Brands Board Authorizes New $50M Share-Repurchase Program; 16/03/2018 – PRESTIGE BRANDS HOLDINGS, REPORTS LAUNCH OF ADD-ON OFFERING OF

Polaris Industries Inc (PII) investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2018 Q3. It’s up 0.11, from 0.97 in 2018Q2. The ratio is better, as 174 funds increased and opened new stock positions, while 161 decreased and sold stock positions in Polaris Industries Inc. The funds in our database reported: 49.30 million shares, down from 50.90 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of funds holding Polaris Industries Inc in top ten stock positions decreased from 6 to 4 for a decrease of 2. Sold All: 39 Reduced: 122 Increased: 115 New Position: 59.

The stock decreased 2.33% or $1.81 during the last trading session, reaching $75.8. About 728,170 shares traded. Polaris Industries Inc. (PII) has declined 36.54% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.54% the S&P500. Some Historical PII News: 18/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Pharmacist-led Medication Review With Follow-up on Primary Care Cardiovascular Older Adult Patients. (POLARIS; 20/04/2018 – DJ Polaris Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PII); 19/04/2018 – U.S. CPSC – POLARIS GOT 9 REPORTS OF A DAMAGED THROTTLE LIMITER IN THE ATVS, INCLUDING 1 REPORT OF THROTTLE LIMITER FAILURE RESULTING IN MINOR INJURIES; 30/05/2018 – Polaris Industries Inc. Signs Definitive Agreement To Acquire Boat Holdings, LLC, The Leading Manufacturer Of Pontoon Boats In The U.S; 24/04/2018 – Polaris Industries 1Q Adj EPS $1.06; 24/04/2018 – Polaris Industries Sees 2018 Adj EPS $6.05-Adj EPS $6.20; 24/05/2018 – Polaris Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Wedbush for May. 31; 30/05/2018 – POLARIS INDUSTRIES INC – EXPECTS THAT APPROXIMATELY $100 MLN NPV OF FUTURE NET TAX BENEFITS WILL ACCRUE TO COMBINED COMPANY; 02/04/2018 – Polaris Finalizes Resolution with Consumer Product Safety Commission; 30/05/2018 – Polaris Group Announces Treatment of First Patient in a Phase 2 Study of ADI-PEG 20 Plus Gemcitabine and Docetaxel for Soft Tis

Matthew 25 Management Corp holds 7.08% of its portfolio in Polaris Industries Inc. for 230,750 shares. Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance Co owns 78,500 shares or 5.01% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Csu Producer Resources Inc. has 4.51% invested in the company for 11,500 shares. The Tennessee-based Southernsun Asset Management Llc has invested 3.47% in the stock. Cincinnati Financial Corp, a Ohio-based fund reported 780,000 shares.

More notable recent Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “No, Bikers Aren’t Really Boycotting Harley-Davidson – The Motley Fool” on November 21, 2018, also Fool.com with their article: “Why Boeing and GM Stock Dropped 5% Today, and Polaris Is Down 10% – The Motley Fool” published on December 04, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Noodles, SL Green Realty, Kimberly-Clark, Cinemark, Polaris Industries, and Monolithic Power â€” What Drives Growth in Today’s Competitive Landscape – GlobeNewswire” on December 07, 2018. More interesting news about Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Monday – Benzinga” published on December 10, 2018 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Bloomberg test pits Polaris Slingshot against Venice Speedster, Morgan 3 Wheeler – Minneapolis / St. Paul Business Journal” with publication date: December 13, 2018.

Analysts await Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) to report earnings on January, 29. They expect $1.82 earnings per share, up 23.81% or $0.35 from last year’s $1.47 per share. PII’s profit will be $112.44M for 10.41 P/E if the $1.82 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.86 actual earnings per share reported by Polaris Industries Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.15% negative EPS growth.

Polaris Industries Inc. designs, engineers, makes, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. The company has market cap of $4.68 billion. It operates through four divisions: Off-Road Vehicles /Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, and Other. It has a 17.79 P/E ratio. The firm provides ORVs, including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles for recreational, military, and utility use; snowmobiles and technical riding gears; three-wheel motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, commercial, and industrial vehicles.

