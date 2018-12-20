Miles Capital Inc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 24.64% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Miles Capital Inc sold 2,521 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.87% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 7,710 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.07 million, down from 10,231 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Miles Capital Inc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $341.60 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $127.37. About 1.37 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 3.75% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.75% the S&P500.

Northcoast Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Varian Med Sys Inc Com (VAR) by 50.63% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northcoast Asset Management Llc sold 7,599 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.42% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 7,411 shares of the health care company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $830,000, down from 15,010 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northcoast Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Varian Med Sys Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.05% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $112.72. About 14,169 shares traded. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) has risen 6.73% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VAR News: 07/05/2018 – Varian Acquires Taiwan Distributor; 22/05/2018 – Varian Notifies Sirtex It Will Not Submit a Counterproposal to Competing Bid; 04/04/2018 – REG-C-RAD to supply advanced surface tracking solution to Swedish Cancer Center Nya Karolinska Solna through Varian Medical Systems; 22/05/2018 – VARIAN MEDICAL SYSTEMS INC VAR.N – UNDER TERMS OF SCHEME OF ARRANGEMENT VARIAN HAS RIGHT TO SUBMIT A COUNTERPROPOSAL TO CDH PROPOSAL; 04/05/2018 – SIRTEX MEDICAL – DIRECTORS CONTINUE TO BELIEVE EXISTING SCHEME OF ARRANGEMENT (SCHEME) WITH VARIAN IS IN BEST INTERESTS OF SIRTEX SHAREHOLDERS; 23/03/2018 – Agilysys: Heather Varian Foster Appointed VP of Marketing, a New Position at Agilysys, Effective March 29; 13/03/2018 – SIRTEX MEDICAL – ANNOUNCES FORMAL NOTIFICATION FROM U.S. FEDERAL TRADE COMMISSION & GERMAN FEDERAL CARTEL OFFICE ON PROPOSED ACQUISITION OF CO; 21/05/2018 – varian medical systems, inc. | varian cervical sleeves | K172675 | 05/16/2018 |; 04/05/2018 – SIRTEX MEDICAL LTD SRX.AX – DIRECTORS CONTINUE TO UNANIMOUSLY SUPPORT AND RECOMMEND SCHEME WITH VARIAN; 18/04/2018 – Varian Wins “Best After-Sales Service Performance Award for Radiotherapy Products” in China

Northcoast Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.62 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Verizon Comm (NYSE:VZ) by 10,701 shares to 48,883 shares, valued at $2.61 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Penn National Gaming Inc (NASDAQ:PENN) by 25,932 shares in the quarter, for a total of 45,028 shares, and has risen its stake in Boise Cascade Co Del (NYSE:BCC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.05, from 0.91 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 28 investors sold VAR shares while 176 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 82.89 million shares or 1.57% more from 81.61 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 0.19% stake. 7,560 were reported by Bartlett & Ltd Co. 10,289 were reported by Hartford Mgmt. Proshare Advsr Ltd Llc invested in 0.01% or 12,806 shares. Stone Run Cap Ltd has 0.42% invested in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) for 8,135 shares. Segall Bryant Hamill Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR). Rhumbline Advisers invested in 0.04% or 205,204 shares. 770,864 are held by Disciplined Growth Investors Inc Mn. Macquarie Grp Incorporated stated it has 4,600 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Voya Invest Mgmt Llc holds 50,844 shares. Moreover, Jensen Invest Management has 0.01% invested in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR). Eaton Vance Management invested 0% in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR). Vident Investment Advisory Ltd Liability Co holds 0.84% or 190,974 shares. Bradley Foster Sargent Inc Ct owns 3,404 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Thompson Rubinstein Invest Mgmt Or reported 35,345 shares.

Since July 16, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 12 selling transactions for $2.58 million activity. On Wednesday, September 5 the insider GUERTIN TIMOTHY E sold $1.11M. MOMSEN MAGNUS sold $301,639 worth of Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) on Monday, October 29. BISCHOPING GARY E JR had sold 845 shares worth $101,603.

Analysts await Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) to report earnings on January, 23. They expect $1.06 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.06 per share. VAR’s profit will be $96.59 million for 26.58 P/E if the $1.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.16 actual EPS reported by Varian Medical Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.62% negative EPS growth.

Among 13 analysts covering Varian Medical Systems Inc. (NYSE:VAR), 6 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 46% are positive. Varian Medical Systems Inc. had 43 analyst reports since August 27, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) has “Hold” rating given on Monday, October 2 by RBC Capital Markets. RBC Capital Markets maintained it with “Sector Perform” rating and $90 target in Thursday, April 27 report. Robert W. Baird maintained Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) on Thursday, January 25 with “Hold” rating. RBC Capital Markets maintained it with “Hold” rating and $9600 target in Wednesday, June 21 report. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Thursday, November 12 by Citigroup. The stock of Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) earned “Sector Perform” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Monday, January 23. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, July 14 by Jefferies. The company was maintained on Thursday, November 30 by RBC Capital Markets. On Thursday, April 28 the stock rating was maintained by Brean Capital with “Buy”. The company was maintained on Thursday, April 26 by Jefferies.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on January, 22. They expect $1.95 earnings per share, up 12.07% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.74 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.23B for 16.33 P/E if the $1.95 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.05 actual earnings per share reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.88% negative EPS growth.

Miles Capital Inc, which manages about $4.12 billion and $123.37M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) by 8,174 shares to 18,560 shares, valued at $1.26 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.08, from 0.97 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 43 investors sold JNJ shares while 748 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 719 raised stakes. 1.70 billion shares or 7.91% less from 1.84 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. First Fiduciary Inv Counsel Incorporated stated it has 143,732 shares or 3.71% of all its holdings. Modera Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Com invested in 15,136 shares. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Ltd Liability holds 27,767 shares or 0.8% of its portfolio. Comm Bank & Trust invested 1.8% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Transamerica Fincl Advisors invested in 7,480 shares. 105,230 were accumulated by Cadence Mngmt Ltd Liability. Swedbank has 3.79 million shares. Kelly Lawrence W And Associates Inc Ca stated it has 142,095 shares or 3.23% of all its holdings. First Advsr Limited Partnership owns 192,613 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Moreover, Pinnacle Holdg Lc has 0% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 21,342 shares. Mairs & Pwr has invested 3.44% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Aldebaran Inc, a Tennessee-based fund reported 33,794 shares. Fincl Bank Of Hawaii stated it has 94,188 shares or 1% of all its holdings. Spark Invest Management Llc holds 0.26% or 32,700 shares in its portfolio. Salem Invest Counselors invested in 162,547 shares.

Since August 27, 2018, it had 3 buys, and 8 insider sales for $79.44 million activity. Another trade for 7,899 shares valued at $1.08 million was made by Kapusta Ronald A on Friday, September 7. On Friday, December 14 the insider MULCAHY ANNE M bought $100,050. Another trade for 29,000 shares valued at $3.91M was made by Sneed Michael E on Monday, August 27. $24.41M worth of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) shares were sold by Fasolo Peter. Gorsky Alex sold $38.60M worth of stock. On Wednesday, November 7 Duato Joaquin sold $5.77 million worth of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) or 40,000 shares.