Roystone Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line Hldg L (NCLH) by 5.71% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roystone Capital Management Lp sold 64,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.65% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.06M shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $61.15 million, down from 1.13M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roystone Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Norwegian Cruise Line Hldg L for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.35B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.93% or $2.68 during the last trading session, reaching $42.49. About 1.65 million shares traded. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH) has declined 12.16% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.16% the S&P500. Some Historical NCLH News: 16/03/2018 – REG-Scanship Holding ASA : Scanship awarded AWP retrofit contract by Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings; 18/04/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/05/2018 – newsbox.ch/ Dufry signs new contracts with Holland America Line, Carnival and Norwegian Cruise Line – further expands its footprint in the cruise channel; 30/03/2018 – NCLH, CBIO Lockups End, HTBX Announced: Equity Capital Markets; 20/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Norwegian Cruise Line, Integrated Device Technology, Align Technology, Lou; 26/04/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 24/04/2018 – NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE HOLDINGS LTD – THOMAS-GRAHAM’S APPOINTMENT INCREASES BOARD FROM NINE TO 10 MEMBERS; 02/05/2018 – NORWEGIAN CRUISE SEES 2Q ADJ EPS ABOUT $1.02, EST. $1.02; 24/04/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Appoints Pamela Thomas-Graham to Its Board of Directors; 02/05/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Line Sees 2Q Adjusted EPS “Appoximately $1.02”

Northern Cross Llc decreased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 94.86% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northern Cross Llc sold 16.81M shares as the company’s stock declined 30.03% with the market. The institutional investor held 910,601 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $55.47M, down from 17.73M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northern Cross Llc who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $51.03B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.49% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $36.85. About 12.90 million shares traded or 10.13% up from the average. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 32.38% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.38% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.01, from 0.96 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 62 investors sold SLB shares while 512 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 446 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 1.46% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 3,097 are owned by Livingston Grp Asset Management (Operating As Southport Capital Management). Marco Inv Mngmt Ltd Llc reported 18,882 shares. Villere St Denis J & Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.68% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) or 185,076 shares. Heartland Advsr Inc, Wisconsin-based fund reported 230,760 shares. Moreover, Findlay Park Ptnrs Limited Liability Partnership has 1.52% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Connors Investor Service Incorporated invested in 172,400 shares. Roof Eidam & Maycock Adv reported 8,000 shares stake. Seatown Pte invested 1.38% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Riverbridge Prns Limited Liability Company holds 0.03% or 33,777 shares in its portfolio. Azimuth Mngmt Ltd Company reported 0.48% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Horizon Invests reported 16,358 shares. Citigroup has invested 0.12% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Oakbrook Invs Ltd holds 1.17% or 347,474 shares. 637,500 are owned by Confluence Investment Mgmt Llc. Proffitt & Goodson has invested 0.19% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB).

Among 40 analysts covering Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB), 31 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 8 Hold. Therefore 78% are positive. Schlumberger Limited. had 162 analyst reports since July 22, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $92 target in Tuesday, April 26 report. The firm has “Hold” rating by Societe Generale given on Thursday, April 28. Griffen Securities downgraded Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) on Monday, April 25 to “Sell” rating. The company was maintained on Monday, April 25 by Jefferies. The stock of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, August 27 by Argus Research. BMO Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Monday, January 15 report. Cowen & Co maintained Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) on Wednesday, August 30 with “Buy” rating. The company was upgraded on Monday, February 12 by Griffin Securities. Citigroup maintained Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) rating on Wednesday, October 25. Citigroup has “Buy” rating and $76 target. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Friday, October 16 by Cowen & Co.

Analysts await Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) to report earnings on January, 18 before the open. They expect $0.42 earnings per share, down 12.50% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.48 per share. SLB’s profit will be $581.62M for 21.93 P/E if the $0.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.46 actual earnings per share reported by Schlumberger Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.70% negative EPS growth.

Since September 6, 2018, it had 1 buy, and 1 sale for $2.91 million activity. MARKS MICHAEL E bought $482,480 worth of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) on Thursday, September 6.

Roystone Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.66 billion and $1.20 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 1.14 million shares to 1.73M shares, valued at $61.42M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Marvell Technology Group Ltd (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 1.32 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.14 million shares, and has risen its stake in Wen Hldg Inc.

Since July 2, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 8 insider sales for $796.48 million activity. $313,430 worth of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) was sold by Stuart Andrew. Apollo Management Holdings GP – LLC sold $794.30M worth of stock.

Analysts await Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) to report earnings on February, 28. They expect $0.79 EPS, up 16.18% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.68 per share. NCLH’s profit will be $173.79 million for 13.45 P/E if the $0.79 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.27 actual EPS reported by Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -65.20% negative EPS growth.

Among 22 analysts covering Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH), 16 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 73% are positive. Norwegian Cruise Line had 66 analyst reports since August 5, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Stifel Nicolaus maintained Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) rating on Wednesday, July 20. Stifel Nicolaus has “Buy” rating and $55 target. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, April 18 by Deutsche Bank. The company was downgraded on Wednesday, October 5 by UBS. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the shares of NCLH in report on Wednesday, August 5 with “Buy” rating. Wedbush maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Thursday, February 23 report. The rating was downgraded by Goldman Sachs on Wednesday, December 9 to “Sell”. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Friday, February 23 by Deutsche Bank. Sterne Agee CRT initiated the shares of NCLH in report on Tuesday, June 7 with “Buy” rating. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Friday, September 28 by Macquarie Research. The rating was upgraded by Goldman Sachs on Wednesday, February 24 to “Neutral”.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.40, from 1.41 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 36 investors sold NCLH shares while 137 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 105 raised stakes. 204.29 million shares or 0.32% more from 203.63 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Ls Inv Advsrs Limited Liability reported 8,800 shares stake. Stifel Corp holds 0.01% or 46,367 shares. Art Limited Liability Company holds 0.23% or 88,400 shares. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company has 0.48% invested in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH). Hg Vora Capital Management Limited Liability Company stated it has 3.49% in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH). Highbridge Capital Limited Liability owns 119,224 shares. 8.26 million are held by State Street. Strategic Glob Advsrs Limited Liability has invested 0.09% in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH). Wesbanco Bancorp accumulated 14,500 shares. Cap Limited Ca holds 0.54% or 30,342 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0.02% in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH). The New York-based Sg Americas Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.04% in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH). Gateway Advisers Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH). Cwm Ltd Liability stated it has 0% in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH). Moreover, Paloma Prtn Mgmt has 0.02% invested in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH).

