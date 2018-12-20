Northrop Grumman (NOC) Analysts See $4.36 EPS; American Electric Power Co (AEP)’s Sentiment Is 1.03

Analysts expect Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) to report $4.36 EPS on January, 24.They anticipate $1.54 EPS change or 54.61% from last quarter’s $2.82 EPS. NOC’s profit would be $756.99M giving it 14.53 P/E if the $4.36 EPS is correct. After having $6.54 EPS previously, Northrop Grumman Corporation’s analysts see -33.33% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.40% or $3.59 during the last trading session, reaching $253.35. About 1.31M shares traded. Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) has declined 10.72% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.72% the S&P500. Some Historical NOC News: 25/04/2018 – Northrop Grumman Had Seen 2018 Effective Tax Rate About 19.5%; 23/05/2018 – Northrop Grumman to Participate in Bernstein’s 34th Annual Strategic Decisions Conference; 25/04/2018 – Northrop Grumman Had Seen 2018 EPS $15.00-$15.25; 05/03/2018 NORTHROP GRUMMAN WINS $475 MLN U.S. DEFENSE CONTRACT -PENTAGON; 29/03/2018 – Delaware Value Cuts Northrop Grumman; 31/05/2018 – NORTHROP COO: ORBITAL ATK DEAL ON TRACK TO CLOSE END OF 2Q; 15/05/2018 – NORTHROP BOOSTS QTRLY DIV TO $1.20/SHR FROM $1.10; EST. $1.10; 25/04/2018 – NORTHROP GRUMMAN 1Q EPS $4.21; 09/03/2018 – Orbital/Northrop expected to close in first half of 2018 sans divests; 30/03/2018 – Northrop Grumman: Victor H. Fazio to Retire From Board

American Electric Power Co Inc (AEP) investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q3 2018. It’s up 0.25, from 0.78 in 2018Q2. The ratio is positive, as 308 hedge funds opened new and increased stock positions, while 298 decreased and sold stock positions in American Electric Power Co Inc. The hedge funds in our database now hold: 343.71 million shares, down from 348.34 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of hedge funds holding American Electric Power Co Inc in top ten stock positions increased from 1 to 3 for an increase of 2. Sold All: 30 Reduced: 268 Increased: 213 New Position: 95.

Since July 30, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 8 insider sales for $11.33 million activity. Purvis Shawn N had sold 1,565 shares worth $427,855 on Monday, October 29. The insider Antkowiak Patrick M. sold 5,137 shares worth $1.59M. Shares for $1.33M were sold by Perry David T on Monday, July 30. CHESTON SHEILA C. had sold 10,440 shares worth $3.34M. $1.35 million worth of Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) was sold by Caylor Mark A. BUSH WESLEY G also sold $2.75 million worth of Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) shares. Shares for $319,521 were sold by Kalan Lesley A.

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides systems, products, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, strike, logistics and modernization, and command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance to government and commercial clients worldwide. The company has market cap of $43.99 billion. It has three divisions: Aerospace Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services. It has a 16.22 P/E ratio. The Aerospace Systems segment designs, develops, integrates, and produces manned aircraft, autonomous systems, spacecraft, high-energy laser systems, microelectronics, and other systems/subsystems.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.04, from 1.01 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 62 investors sold Northrop Grumman Corporation shares while 271 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 139.01 million shares or 1.40% more from 137.09 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Moreover, Intrust National Bank & Trust Na has 0.07% invested in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) for 832 shares. Moreover, Arcadia Invest Mgmt Mi has 0.02% invested in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) for 258 shares. Koshinski Asset Mngmt stated it has 1,049 shares. Massmutual Tru Co Fsb Adv holds 0% of its portfolio in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) for 6,299 shares. Stifel Financial Corp holds 204,361 shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. Perigon Wealth Management Ltd accumulated 0.11% or 1,455 shares. Perkins Coie Trust holds 0% or 8 shares in its portfolio. Moors And Cabot Inc stated it has 4,279 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Riverpark Advsr Ltd Liability Company has 15,472 shares. Welch & Forbes Limited Liability accumulated 0.07% or 9,288 shares. Century Inc owns 0% invested in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) for 2,395 shares. Liberty Mutual Gp Asset Mgmt stated it has 6,970 shares. Oppenheimer holds 23,769 shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. Lincoln Corp holds 0.05% or 4,546 shares in its portfolio. Silvercrest Asset Mgmt Group reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC).

Among 9 analysts covering Northrop (NYSE:NOC), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Northrop had 10 analyst reports since June 22, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Credit Suisse on Wednesday, June 27. As per Friday, July 27, the company rating was maintained by Credit Suisse. On Thursday, October 25 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy”. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of NOC in report on Tuesday, December 4 with “Overweight” rating. Buckingham Research upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Tuesday, July 31 report. The stock of Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) earned “Overweight” rating by JP Morgan on Friday, July 27. The company was maintained on Friday, June 22 by Robert W. Baird. The company was maintained on Wednesday, November 14 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, October 30 by Jefferies.

Analysts await American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) to report earnings on January, 24. They expect $0.74 earnings per share, down 12.94% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.85 per share. AEP’s profit will be $364.90 million for 25.97 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.25 actual earnings per share reported by American Electric Power Company, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -40.80% negative EPS growth.

The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $76.86. About 2.47 million shares traded. American Electric Power Company, Inc. (AEP) has risen 3.59% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.59% the S&P500. Some Historical AEP News: 25/04/2018 – Ohio PUC: PUCO adopts settlement agreement in AEP Ohio electric security plan PUCO adopts settlement agreement in AEP Ohio; 16/04/2018 – AEP Unit in Louisiana Settlement Supporting Wind Catcher Project; 26/04/2018 – AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY INC AEP.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.89 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – AEP STILL SEEKING OKLAHOMA STAFF CONSENT FOR WIND CATCHER PLAN; 30/05/2018 – GRIDLIANCE SAYS SETTLEMENT ALSO PRESERVES TCEC’S RIGHT TO SERVE RETAIL ELECTRIC LOAD IN ITS SERVICE AREA; 30/05/2018 – GRIDLIANCE SAYS CO, TRI-COUNTY ELECTRIC COOPERATIVE ANNOUNCED THAT THEY SIGNED SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT WITH AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY; 21/05/2018 – TEXAS JUDGE RECOMMENDS CONDITIONAL APPROVAL OF AEP WIND PROJECT; 11/04/2018 – ORACLE – STRATEGIC AGREEMENT PROVIDES AEP WITH COMPLETE ACCESS TO ORACLE UTILITIES’ APPLICATIONS AND ORACLE ENTERPRISE APPLICATIONS; 26/04/2018 – American Electric Power Sees 2018 EPS $3.71-EPS $3.91; 26/04/2018 – American Electric Power 1Q Net $454.4M

American Electric Power Company, Inc., a public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale clients in the United States. The company has market cap of $37.90 billion. The firm generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources. It has a 19.36 P/E ratio. It also supplies and markets electric power at wholesale to other electric utility companies, rural electric cooperatives, municipalities, and other market participants.

Rare Infrastructure Ltd holds 6.51% of its portfolio in American Electric Power Company, Inc. for 1.46 million shares. Stralem & Co Inc owns 151,740 shares or 3.19% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Ecofin Ltd has 3.02% invested in the company for 64,685 shares. The Massachusetts-based Crow Point Partners Llc has invested 2.8% in the stock. Payden & Rygel, a California-based fund reported 403,100 shares.