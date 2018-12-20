Northside Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Eog Res Inc (EOG) by 11.3% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northside Capital Management Llc sold 72,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.03% with the market. The institutional investor held 569,234 shares of the energy company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $72.62 million, down from 641,734 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northside Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Eog Res Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $53.92 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.10% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $92.98. About 4.05M shares traded or 9.68% up from the average. EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has risen 2.00% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.00% the S&P500.

Haverford Financial Services Inc decreased its stake in Schlumberger (SLB) by 35% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Haverford Financial Services Inc sold 30,565 shares as the company’s stock declined 30.03% with the market. The institutional investor held 56,773 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.46M, down from 87,338 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Haverford Financial Services Inc who had been investing in Schlumberger for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $52.33B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $37.79. About 25.77M shares traded or 119.85% up from the average. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 32.38% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.38% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 21/05/2018 – TASS CITES RDIF HEAD DMITRIEV ON SCHLUMBERGER, EURASIA DRILLING; 21/05/2018 – RDIF IN CONSULTATIONS W/ SCHLUMBERGER ON EURASIA DRILLING: TASS; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER – IT IS BECOMING INCREASINGLY LIKELY THAT OIL INDUSTRY WILL FACE GROWING SUPPLY CHALLENGES OVER COMING YEAR; 21/05/2018 – Schlumberger at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference Tomorrow; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER – SIGNIFICANT INCREASE IN GLOBAL E&P INVESTMENT WILL BE REQUIRED TO MINIMIZE IMPENDING DEFICIT IN OIL MARKET; 31/05/2018 – OPHIR ENERGY PLC OPHR.L – DISAPPOINTING THAT SCHLUMBERGER WILL NO LONGER BE PART OF PARTNERSHIP GROUP, GOLAR; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – SCHLUMBERGER’S KIBSGAARD SAYS COMPANY NEEDS TO ADD PEOPLE AND INVESTMENTS; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NV – QTRLY PRETAX OPERATING MARGIN OF 12.4% VS 11.0% REPORTED LAST YEAR; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – SCHLUMBERGER’S KIBSGAARD SAYS GLOBAL OIL MARKET IS UNBALANCED, INVESTMENT LEVELS ‘TOO LOW’ TO MEET MEDIUM-TERM DEMAND REQUIREMENTS; 30/04/2018 – Schlumberger Presenting at Conference May 14

Since June 28, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 3 selling transactions for $755,551 activity. Shares for $229,039 were sold by TEXTOR DONALD F on Thursday, June 28. Another trade for 1,792 shares valued at $209,309 was sold by CRISP CHARLES R.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.18, from 1.05 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 35 investors sold EOG shares while 288 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 301 raised stakes. 479.51 million shares or 0.90% less from 483.89 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. S&Co accumulated 3,450 shares. 12,921 were reported by Institute For Wealth Mngmt Lc. Dubuque Bancshares & holds 1,027 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Fukoku Mutual Life Insur has invested 0.05% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Manchester Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 24 shares. Notis accumulated 2,317 shares. Bp Pcl reported 155,000 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt accumulated 76,406 shares. Millennium Lc holds 0.19% or 1.21 million shares in its portfolio. Canandaigua Bancorporation & Co has 5,730 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. First Bancshares Of Omaha holds 0.89% of its portfolio in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) for 127,213 shares. Capstone Invest Ltd Liability Corporation has 356 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Exane Derivatives invested 0% of its portfolio in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Holt Advsr Ltd Liability Dba Holt Ptnrs Ltd Partnership owns 10,097 shares. Dowling And Yahnke Lc invested 0.25% of its portfolio in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG).

Analysts await EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) to report earnings on February, 26. They expect $1.61 earnings per share, up 133.33% or $0.92 from last year’s $0.69 per share. EOG’s profit will be $933.64 million for 14.44 P/E if the $1.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.75 actual earnings per share reported by EOG Resources, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.00% negative EPS growth.

Among 42 analysts covering EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG), 32 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 10 Hold. Therefore 76% are positive. EOG Resources had 155 analyst reports since July 22, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Friday, November 2 by JP Morgan. Bank of America downgraded the shares of EOG in report on Thursday, January 4 to “Neutral” rating. The firm has “Overweight” rating by CapitalOne given on Wednesday, November 16. As per Wednesday, December 20, the company rating was maintained by Jefferies. The rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray on Wednesday, March 14 with “Buy”. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of EOG in report on Wednesday, January 24 with “Overweight” rating. Bernstein maintained EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) rating on Monday, May 16. Bernstein has “Outperform” rating and $93 target. The company was maintained on Tuesday, September 5 by BMO Capital Markets. The stock has “Outperform” rating by CLSA on Tuesday, November 15. RBC Capital Markets maintained the shares of EOG in report on Thursday, March 1 with “Hold” rating.

Since September 6, 2018, it had 1 insider purchase, and 1 insider sale for $2.91 million activity. AYAT SIMON sold 60,000 shares worth $3.40M.

Among 40 analysts covering Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB), 31 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 8 Hold. Therefore 78% are positive. Schlumberger Limited. had 162 analyst reports since July 22, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $81 target in Monday, October 23 report. The rating was maintained by Argus Research with “Buy” on Thursday, August 27. The rating was maintained by Nomura on Tuesday, August 16 with “Buy”. The stock of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, October 25. Evercore maintained the shares of SLB in report on Saturday, August 22 with “Buy” rating. On Monday, April 25 the stock rating was maintained by Cowen & Co with “Outperform”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, November 15 by Jefferies. Credit Suisse maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, July 24 report. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Wednesday, January 18 by Suntrust Robinson. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Atlantic Securities on Tuesday, June 27.

Analysts await Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) to report earnings on January, 18 before the open. They expect $0.42 EPS, down 12.50% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.48 per share. SLB’s profit will be $581.62M for 22.49 P/E if the $0.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.46 actual EPS reported by Schlumberger Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.70% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.01, from 0.96 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 62 investors sold SLB shares while 512 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 446 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 1.46% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Gam Hldgs Ag holds 0.04% or 18,904 shares. Schaper Benz And Wise Invest Counsel Inc Wi invested in 6,560 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Lord Abbett And Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 1.42M shares or 0.24% of the stock. Horan Advsrs Limited Liability Com invested in 28,512 shares or 1.12% of the stock. Tcw Gru Incorporated invested in 0.29% or 585,594 shares. Van Strum & Towne stated it has 2.42% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Polar Asset Mngmt Ptnrs Incorporated stated it has 0.73% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). 4,817 were accumulated by Johnson Financial Grp Incorporated Incorporated. Private Ocean Limited Liability Corporation owns 800 shares. Mariner Wealth Advsrs, a Alabama-based fund reported 250,321 shares. Tru Of Toledo Na Oh stated it has 0.7% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Whittier Of Nevada Inc holds 62,052 shares. Sandy Spring Savings Bank holds 70,335 shares or 0.35% of its portfolio. Moreover, Orrstown Serv Incorporated has 0.01% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Weatherly Asset Mngmt LP reported 11,279 shares.