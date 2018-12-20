Northstar Investment Advisors Decreased Philip Morris International (PM) Stake; PPL (PPL) Has 0.94 Sentiment

Northstar Investment Advisors Llc decreased Philip Morris International Inc. (PM) stake by 9.49% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Northstar Investment Advisors Llc sold 9,587 shares as Philip Morris International Inc. (PM)’s stock rose 7.45%. The Northstar Investment Advisors Llc holds 91,487 shares with $7.46 million value, down from 101,074 last quarter. Philip Morris International Inc. now has $111.99B valuation. The stock decreased 2.69% or $1.99 during the last trading session, reaching $72.04. About 13.60M shares traded or 120.15% up from the average. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 21.07% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.07% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 21/03/2018 – Philip Morris Ceases All Cigarette Production At Greek Facility, To Make Only Smoke-free Products — MarketWatch; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q European Union Cigarette and Heated Tobacco Unit Volume Down 5%; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC – EXCLUDING FAVORABLE CURRENCY OF $327 MLN, QTRLY NET REVENUES UP BY 8.3%; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris Sees 2018 Operating Cash Flow Over $9 Billion; 25/04/2018 – Philip Morris Bond Trading 4x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL – 2018 FY FORECAST ASSUMES CURRENCY-NEUTRAL NET REVENUE GROWTH OF ABOUT 8.0%; 31/05/2018 – Japan Tobacco to cut heated tobacco prices in battle with Philip Morris; 15/05/2018 – Alyeska Adds Philip Morris, Exits GE, Cuts AutoZone: 13F; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q L&M Cigarette Shipment Volume Down 12.3%; 08/03/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC – DECLARED A REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $1.07 PER COMMON SHARE

PPL Corp (PPL) investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q3 2018. It’s down -0.27, from 1.21 in 2018Q2. The ratio dropped, as 247 hedge funds opened new and increased stock positions, while 263 sold and decreased stakes in PPL Corp. The hedge funds in our database reported: 525.30 million shares, down from 542.38 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of hedge funds holding PPL Corp in top ten stock positions was flat from 3 to 3 for the same number . Sold All: 38 Reduced: 225 Increased: 179 New Position: 68.

Zimmer Partners Lp holds 8.73% of its portfolio in PPL Corporation for 22.53 million shares. Symons Capital Management Inc owns 399,737 shares or 3.88% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Denali Advisors Llc has 1.82% invested in the company for 423,196 shares. The Netherlands-based Kempen Capital Management N.V. has invested 1.72% in the stock. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc, a Florida-based fund reported 69,632 shares.

The stock increased 0.93% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $28.23. About 12.04 million shares traded or 114.22% up from the average. PPL Corporation (PPL) has declined 12.08% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.08% the S&P500. Some Historical PPL News: 18/04/2018 – Hawaiian Electric and Opus One Solutions Working to Boost Distributed Energy Resources on O‘ahu Grid; 03/05/2018 – PPL CORP – REAFFIRMS 2018 EARNINGS FROM ONGOING OPERATIONS FORECAST RANGE OF $2.20 TO $2.40 PER SHARE; 20/03/2018 – PPL PLANS TO REAFFIRM 2018 EARNINGS VIEW, CAGR RATE THROUGH ’20; 03/05/2018 – PPL CORP PPL.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $2.11 TO $2.31; 03/05/2018 – PPL Corp Sees 2018 EPS $2.11-EPS $2.31; 12/04/2018 – 2017 Corporate Sustainability Report highlights PPL’s commitment to sustainability; 08/05/2018 – PPL TO ISSUE-SELL TO FORWARD COUNTERPARTIES 55M SHRS; 08/05/2018 – HUHTAMAKI PPL LTD HUHT.NS – MARCH QTR TOTAL REVENUE FROM OPS 5.53 BLN RUPEES VS 5.62 BLN RUPEES YR AGO; 03/05/2018 – PPL 1Q ONGOING EPS 74C, EST. 66C; 16/05/2018 – Scandinavian Investors Buy PPL, Southern; Sell Infosys: 13F

PPL Corporation, a utility company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company has market cap of $20.33 billion. The firm operates in three divisions: U.K. It has a 13.26 P/E ratio. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated.

Analysts await PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) to report earnings on February, 28. They expect $0.49 EPS, down 10.91% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.55 per share. PPL’s profit will be $352.89 million for 14.40 P/E if the $0.49 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.59 actual EPS reported by PPL Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.95% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Sand In My Shoes – Why I Bought PPL – Seeking Alpha” on November 23, 2018, also Investorplace.com with their article: “3 Big Stock Charts for Monday: Intuit, PPL and HollyFrontier – Investorplace.com” published on December 10, 2018, Investorplace.com published: “3 Utility Stocks to Power Up Your Portfolio – Investorplace.com” on December 12, 2018. More interesting news about PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “PPL Update: Has The Story Changed? – Seeking Alpha” published on May 26, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “PPL Corporation: Another Utility With A 5+% Yield But Be Cautious – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: November 12, 2018.

Among 9 analysts covering Philip Morris Intl (NYSE:PM), 5 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 56% are positive. Philip Morris Intl had 11 analyst reports since July 17, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Argus Research given on Wednesday, July 25. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Friday, August 24 by Jefferies. Stifel Nicolaus maintained Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) rating on Friday, July 20. Stifel Nicolaus has “Buy” rating and $93 target. Citigroup maintained the shares of PM in report on Friday, July 20 with “Buy” rating. The stock has “Market Perform” rating by Cowen & Co on Friday, July 20. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Tuesday, July 17 report. The stock of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, October 19 by Citigroup. As per Friday, September 21, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup. As per Tuesday, December 18, the company rating was downgraded by Credit Suisse. JP Morgan downgraded Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) on Friday, July 20 to “Neutral” rating.

More notable recent Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Philip Morris Flashes A Breakaway Gap: Should We Worry – Seeking Alpha” on December 19, 2018, also Fool.com with their article: “Should You Buy Philip Morris International for Its 5% Dividend Yield? – The Motley Fool” published on December 17, 2018, Investorplace.com published: “3 Big Stock Charts for Wednesday: Nike, Johnson & Johnson and Facebook – Investorplace.com” on December 19, 2018. More interesting news about Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Better Buy: Procter & Gamble vs. Philip Morris – Motley Fool” published on December 14, 2018 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Why Is The US Stock Market Open 6.5 Hours A Day? – Benzinga” with publication date: November 23, 2018.

Since November 29, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $5.17 million activity. CAMILLERI LOUIS C also sold $5.17M worth of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) shares.