Edgewood Management Llc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 1.48% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgewood Management Llc sold 2,412 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.32% with the market. The institutional investor held 160,281 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $36.18 million, down from 162,693 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgewood Management Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $744.22 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.52% or $4.06 during the last trading session, reaching $156.83. About 64.19M shares traded or 63.33% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 0.17% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 06/04/2018 – It’s vital that Apple has at least one product that’s a serious workhorse capable of pushing the envelope in augmented and virtual reality, machine learning and other large, intensive industrial projects; 24/04/2018 – AMS Is Latest Apple iPhone Casualty: Keep the Faith, Says Bernstein — Barron’s Blog; 30/05/2018 – Smartphone Market Will Decline Again This Year But Apple Volumes Will Rise, Projects IDC — MarketWatch; 13/03/2018 – Apple Says WWDC Event To Kick Off June 4 In San Jose — MarketWatch; 09/04/2018 – T-MOBILE US – WILL OFFER IPHONE 8 & IPHONE 8 PLUS (PRODUCT) RED SPECIAL EDITION; 09/04/2018 – 9to5Mac: Korea likely to be third country to fine Apple for unfair contracts with carriers; 01/05/2018 – BTIG’S PIECYK: APPLE TO SPEND $10B PER QUARTER ON BUYBACKS; 29/05/2018 – CNET: Rumors are brewing of a triple-camera Apple iPhone design; 06/04/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook calls #MeToo, DACA and Parkland student activists ‘heroes’; 23/03/2018 – APPLE IS SAID TO TARGET SCHOOLS WITH NEW IPAD, EDUCATION APPS

Northstar Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Vodafone Group New Adr (VOD) by 20.49% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northstar Investment Advisors Llc sold 57,449 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 222,912 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $4.84M, down from 280,361 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northstar Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Vodafone Group New Adr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $54.43 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.01% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $20. About 11.93 million shares traded or 32.59% up from the average. Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) has declined 35.12% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.12% the S&P500. Some Historical VOD News: 09/05/2018 – Vodafone Confirms Deal to Buy Some Liberty Global European Assets for Nearly $22 Billion; 09/05/2018 – UNITED INTERNET: VODAFONE-LIBERTY DEAL SHOULDN’T BE CLEARED; 22/03/2018 – Vodafone: Kumar Mangalam Birla To Be Non-Executive Chmn of Merged Vodafone India Co; 24/04/2018 – BHARTI INFRATEL LTD – BOARD OF COMBINED CO WILL COMPRISE OF 11 DIRECTORS, OF WHOM THREE WILL BE APPOINTED BY EACH OF BHARTI AIRTEL AND VODAFONE; 09/05/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC VOD.L – ESTIMATED COST AND CAPEX SYNERGIES OF APPROXIMATELY EUR 535 MLN PER YEAR BEFORE INTEGRATION COSTS BY FIFTH YEAR POST COMPLETION; 03/04/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC – COMPLETION OF IDEA’S SALE OF ITS STANDALONE TOWER BUSINESS TO ATC IS ALSO EXPECTED IN FIRST HALF OF THIS CALENDAR YEAR; 13/04/2018 – UK’S OFCOM- VODAFONE LIMITED HAS BEEN ALLOCATED SPECTRUM FREQUENCIES 3410 – 3460 MHZ; 09/05/2018 – TELEFONICA DEUTSCHLAND O2Dn.DE CEO: VODAFONE-LIBERTY DEAL WOULD CREATE MONOPOLY IN GERMAN CABLE DISTRIBUTION; 15/05/2018 – Vodafone’s Colao to step down as deals complete telecoms group’s ‘reshaping’; 20/04/2018 – Vodafone Pulls Brand From Three African Nations After Pact Ended

Northstar Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $492.79M and $503.45 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Computer Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 38,512 shares to 58,110 shares, valued at $13.12 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

More notable recent Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “A Safe Dividend Makes Verizon Communications Inc. Stock a Safe Bet – Nasdaq” on June 19, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Vodafone: Heads Or Tails, I Win Either Way – Seeking Alpha” published on November 23, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Vodafone Expects Green Signal from EU on Liberty Global Deal – Nasdaq” on December 12, 2018. More interesting news about Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Vodafone Is Good To Go – Seeking Alpha” published on February 20, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Vodafone: Thoughts On A Possible Dividend Cut – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: November 12, 2018.

Among 14 analysts covering Vodafone Group PLC (ADR) (NASDAQ:VOD), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive. Vodafone Group PLC (ADR) had 27 analyst reports since October 19, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Thursday, August 30 by Bank of America. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Bernstein given on Wednesday, September 5. Standpoint Research initiated the stock with “Accumulate” rating in Tuesday, January 3 report. The rating was upgraded by Argus Research on Monday, June 12 to “Buy”. The stock has “Strong Buy” rating by CFRA on Tuesday, November 13. As per Wednesday, May 16, the company rating was maintained by Bank of America. The rating was downgraded by BNP Paribas on Monday, November 21 to “Neutral”. Barclays Capital upgraded Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) on Friday, December 8 to “Overweight” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, January 10 by Goldman Sachs. Raymond James downgraded the stock to “Market Perform” rating in Tuesday, October 9 report.

Since July 9, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $3.62 million activity. Shares for $2.98M were sold by WILLIAMS JEFFREY E.

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on February, 7. They expect $4.74 EPS, up 21.85% or $0.85 from last year’s $3.89 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $22.49 billion for 8.27 P/E if the $4.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.91 actual EPS reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 62.89% EPS growth.

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Apple: Buying Into The Sell-Off – Seeking Alpha” on November 27, 2018, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Benzinga’s Bulls & Bears Of The Week: Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), FANG Stocks, Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA), Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) And More – Benzinga” published on December 01, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “The I-Phonecalypse – Seeking Alpha” on November 26, 2018. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Apple complies with Indian regulation ahead of deadline – Seeking Alpha” published on November 30, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Apple downgraded on market saturation – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 04, 2018.

Among 58 analysts covering Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL), 34 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 23 Hold. Therefore 59% are positive. Apple Inc. had 459 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. BMO Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, September 11 report. DA Davidson initiated the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, April 30 report. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Robert W. Baird given on Friday, November 3. RBC Capital Markets maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $150 target in Monday, September 28 report. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, October 26 by Drexel Hamilton. RBC Capital Markets maintained Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) rating on Thursday, February 1. RBC Capital Markets has “Buy” rating and $205.0 target. Pacific Crest maintained Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) rating on Thursday, October 13. Pacific Crest has “Overweight” rating and $129 target. The rating was maintained by Argus Research with “Buy” on Monday, November 6. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, October 12 by Goldman Sachs. The stock of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) earned “Equal Weight” rating by Pacific Crest on Friday, September 11.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.67 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.04, from 0.71 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 54 investors sold AAPL shares while 1030 reduced holdings. 151 funds opened positions while 577 raised stakes. 2.68 billion shares or 3.22% less from 2.77 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Los Angeles Equity Rech Inc holds 3.66M shares. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney And Strauss Ltd invested in 1,242 shares or 0% of the stock. Bancorp Of The West owns 173,125 shares. Buckingham Asset Mgmt Llc holds 3.65% or 105,238 shares. Colrain Cap Lc has invested 5.52% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Reilly Herbert Faulkner Iii has invested 4.11% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Lakeview Ptnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 26,579 shares stake. 110,020 are owned by Comml Bank Of Hawaii. Horrell Capital Mngmt Inc accumulated 0.26% or 2,359 shares. Partnervest Advisory Limited holds 1.96% or 21,930 shares in its portfolio. Berkshire Asset Management Ltd Company Pa has 26,395 shares. Davy Asset Mngmt Ltd owns 26,484 shares. Moreover, Bkd Wealth Advisors Limited Liability Com has 0.91% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt System has invested 1.2% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Everence Cap Mgmt, a Indiana-based fund reported 106,140 shares.

Edgewood Management Llc, which manages about $9.25 billion and $29.93B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 39,215 shares to 2.50M shares, valued at $1.43 billion in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 35,868 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.29 million shares, and has risen its stake in Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL).