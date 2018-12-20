Citigroup Inc increased its stake in Gopro Inc (Put) (GPRO) by 289.72% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Citigroup Inc bought 281,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.90% with the market. The institutional investor held 379,200 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.73 million, up from 97,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Citigroup Inc who had been investing in Gopro Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $601.70 million market cap company. The stock decreased 6.75% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $4.28. About 3.71M shares traded. GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) has declined 38.42% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.42% the S&P500. Some Historical GPRO News: 22/03/2018 – GOPRO & JABIL REPORT GLOBAL TECHNOLOGY & EQUIPMENT LICENSE; 29/03/2018 – GoPro Launches Entry-Level HERO Camera For $199; 07/03/2018 – DEADLINE ALERT – Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Investors of Class Action Against GoPro, Inc. (GPRO) & Lead Plaint; 29/03/2018 – GOPRO INC SAYS LAUNCHES ENTRY-LEVEL HERO CAMERA FOR $199; 06/03/2018 – March 12th Deadline Alert: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against GoPro, Inc; 22/03/2018 – GoPro and Jabil Announce Global Technology and Equipment License; 03/05/2018 – GOPRO 1Q REV. $202.3M; EST. $182.2M; 03/05/2018 – GoPro 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 34c; 03/05/2018 – GOPRO INC QTRLY NON-GAAP GROSS MARGIN 24.3 PCT VS 32.3 PCT REPORTED LAST YEAR; 12/04/2018 – XIAOMI IS SAID TO HAVE WEIGHED OFFER ON GOPRO: THE INFORMATION

Wade G W & Inc decreased its stake in Nuance Communications Inc (NUAN) by 42.79% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wade G W & Inc sold 89,775 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.51% with the market. The institutional investor held 120,013 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.08M, down from 209,788 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wade G W & Inc who had been investing in Nuance Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.98B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.70% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $13.84. About 4.16M shares traded or 53.39% up from the average. Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) has declined 2.97% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.97% the S&P500. Some Historical NUAN News: 15/03/2018 – NUANCE COMMUNICATIONS INC – NUANCE’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS NOW CONSISTS OF SEVEN MEMBERS, ALL OF WHOM ARE INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS; 17/04/2018 – Blackstone to play greater NCR role; 22/03/2018 – NUANCE COMMUNICATIONS INC – MARK BENJAMIN CURRENTLY SERVES AS PRESIDENT AND CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER OF NCR CORP; 09/05/2018 – NUANCE COMMUNICATIONS INC QTRLY NON-GAAP REVENUE OF $518.3 MLN, UP 1% OVER PRIOR YEAR; 22/03/2018 – NUANCE NAMES MARK BENJAMIN AS CEO; 29/05/2018 – Nuance’s Conversational Al Platform Powers Revolutionary Mercedes Benz User Experience; 13/03/2018 – Nuance Gives Brands Back Their Voice, Advances Al-Powered Engine for Conversational Dialog; 09/05/2018 – NUANCE 2Q ADJ EPS 27C, EST. 28C; 27/03/2018 – NEUBERGER BERMAN CALLS FOR RESIGNATION OF SOME NUANCE DIRECTORS; 27/03/2018 – Neuberger Berman Calls on Reform of Nuance’s Executive Pay Practices

Citigroup Inc, which manages about $112.09 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Inc (TUR) by 45,095 shares to 5,584 shares, valued at $133,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Herc Hldgs Inc by 10,778 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,722 shares, and cut its stake in L Brands Inc (Put) (LTD).

Analysts await Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) to report earnings on February, 14. They expect $0.17 earnings per share, down 10.53% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.19 per share. NUAN’s profit will be $48.89M for 20.35 P/E if the $0.17 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.27 actual earnings per share reported by Nuance Communications, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -37.04% negative EPS growth.

Wade G W & Inc, which manages about $4.63B and $942.65 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (DVY) by 10,302 shares to 219,454 shares, valued at $21.89 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 4,701 shares in the quarter, for a total of 58,658 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VNQ).