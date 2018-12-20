Nuance Investments Llc increased Clorox Co Del (CLX) stake by 10.59% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Nuance Investments Llc acquired 4,050 shares as Clorox Co Del (CLX)’s stock rose 7.73%. The Nuance Investments Llc holds 42,291 shares with $6.36 million value, up from 38,241 last quarter. Clorox Co Del now has $19.65B valuation. The stock decreased 0.61% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $153.91. About 656,165 shares traded. The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) has risen 12.45% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CLX News: 02/05/2018 – Clorox Now Sees FY18 Gross Margin Down 100-150 Basis Points; 20/03/2018 – VANTERRA CAPITAL SAYS CO, ALONGSIDE WM PARTNERS HAS AGREED TO SELL HEALTH & WELLNESS PLATFORM TO CLOROX CO FOR $700 MLN; 12/03/2018 – Clorox Estimates Nutranext Acquisition Will Add to EPS in FY2; 02/05/2018 – Clorox Had Seen FY18 EPS $6.17-$6.37; 19/04/2018 – Clorox Announces May 8 Webcast of Company Presentation at Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum; 19/04/2018 – Clorox Presenting at Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum May 8; 20/03/2018 – Health & Wellness Platform Anchored by Vanterra Capital Acquired by Clorox; 07/05/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Clorox’s $500M Sr Unsecd Notes ‘A-‘ Rtg; 07/05/2018 – Lake District Hospital Proactively Implements Top UV Technology to Enhance Infection Prevention Protocols; 07/05/2018 – CLOROX CO FILES FOR POTENTIAL DEBT SHELF OFFERING; SIZE NOT DISCLOSED – SEC FILING

Burney Co increased Amc Networks Inc (AMCX) stake by 906.02% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Burney Co acquired 118,235 shares as Amc Networks Inc (AMCX)’s stock declined 8.47%. The Burney Co holds 131,285 shares with $8.71M value, up from 13,050 last quarter. Amc Networks Inc now has $3.00 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.70% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $53.14. About 300,772 shares traded. AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) has risen 5.68% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.68% the S&P500. Some Historical AMCX News: 19/03/2018 – RLJ ENTERTAINMENT – SPECIAL COMMITTEE OF INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS RETAINED FINANCIAL & LEGAL ADVISORS TO ASSIST IN REVIEWING AMC NETWORKS’ PROPOSAL; 23/05/2018 – Variety: AMC Networks International Strikes Rooftop Deal for VR Factual Fare; 10/05/2018 – AMC NETWORKS INC AMCX.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $65 FROM $57; 19/03/2018 – RLJ Entertainment: There Can Be No Assurance That Any Definitive Agreement Will Be Reached or Entered Into Regarding the Proposal From AMC Networks; 26/04/2018 – IFC and Mastercard Expand Partnership to Drive Greater Financial Inclusion in Emerging Markets; 19/04/2018 – DJ AMC Networks Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AMCX); 10/05/2018 – AMC Networks 1Q Net $156.9M; 24/04/2018 – AMC Networks Short-Interest Ratio Rises 24% to 15 Days; 10/05/2018 – AMC NETWORKS ENDS EARNINGS CALL; 30/05/2018 – AMC Networks Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 5

Among 5 analysts covering AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX), 0 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. AMC Networks had 6 analyst reports since June 21, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Neutral” rating by JP Morgan on Friday, November 2. Goldman Sachs downgraded AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) on Thursday, October 4 to “Sell” rating. Deutsche Bank maintained the shares of AMCX in report on Monday, November 5 with “Hold” rating. The stock has “Hold” rating by Goldman Sachs on Tuesday, June 26. The firm has “Underperform” rating by Bernstein given on Thursday, June 21.

Burney Co decreased Capital One Finl Corp (NYSE:COF) stake by 8,132 shares to 77,332 valued at $7.34 million in 2018Q3. It also reduced Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) stake by 42,184 shares and now owns 395,068 shares. Caci Intl Inc (NYSE:CACI) was reduced too.

More notable recent AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: MET, IBM, AMCX – Nasdaq” on December 10, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Annual Holiday Rock & Roll Bash Raises More Than $1 Million for the Lustgarten Foundation – Nasdaq” published on December 14, 2018, Fool.com published: “The Top 10 Shows on Netflix, and Why It Matters to Investors – The Motley Fool” on December 18, 2018. More interesting news about AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) were released by: Gurufocus.com and their article: “6 Low-P/E Stocks in Gurus’ Portfolios – GuruFocus.com” published on December 17, 2018 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “AT&T Is Streamlining Its Streaming Strategy – The Motley Fool” with publication date: November 27, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.30, from 0.68 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 32 investors sold AMCX shares while 101 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 87 raised stakes. 47.85 million shares or 0.56% more from 47.59 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Cipher Capital LP accumulated 7,068 shares. Fmr Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0% in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX). 952 were accumulated by Raab Moskowitz Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation. Neuberger Berman Limited Liability Corporation has 0% invested in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) for 3,494 shares. Da Davidson And, a Montana-based fund reported 21,433 shares. Comerica Natl Bank invested in 0.01% or 28,969 shares. Swiss Natl Bank reported 80,200 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Co has invested 0.07% in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board accumulated 0.03% or 10,764 shares. Huntington Bancshares reported 233 shares. Moreover, Boyar Asset Management has 0.49% invested in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) for 10,886 shares. Fayez Sarofim & invested 0% of its portfolio in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX). Ameritas Prtnrs owns 0.04% invested in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) for 13,428 shares. Macquarie Group Inc reported 31,000 shares. Rwc Asset Llp holds 80,177 shares or 0.25% of its portfolio.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.14, from 1 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 39 investors sold CLX shares while 270 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 181 raised stakes. 95.79 million shares or 1.06% less from 96.82 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Moreover, Monetary Management Group Inc Inc has 0.08% invested in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) for 1,325 shares. Westpac Corp owns 8,216 shares. Lagoda Inv Mngmt Lp reported 124,100 shares or 7.8% of all its holdings. Lmr Prtnrs Limited Liability Partnership holds 0.04% of its portfolio in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) for 3,843 shares. Axa stated it has 465,835 shares. Martingale Asset Mgmt LP invested in 92,560 shares. Perkins Coie Co reported 0.02% of its portfolio in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX). Palo Capital Incorporated holds 19,965 shares. Bp Plc has invested 0.08% in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX). Boothbay Fund Ltd Company holds 0.03% of its portfolio in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) for 2,088 shares. 10,324 were accumulated by Nomura Incorporated. Deutsche Bancorp Ag, a Germany-based fund reported 279,342 shares. Autus Asset Limited Com has 5,427 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Prentiss Smith And Communications Inc accumulated 54 shares. Moreover, Mraz Amerine & Assocs has 0.07% invested in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) for 1,500 shares.

Nuance Investments Llc decreased Chubb Limited stake by 32,612 shares to 165,548 valued at $22.12 million in 2018Q3. It also reduced Aptargroup Inc (NYSE:ATR) stake by 58,571 shares and now owns 156,240 shares. Avalonbay Cmntys Inc (NYSE:AVB) was reduced too.

Among 9 analysts covering Clorox (NYSE:CLX), 2 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 22% are positive. Clorox had 12 analyst reports since July 16, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Friday, November 2 by BMO Capital Markets. The firm earned “Sell” rating on Wednesday, July 18 by Goldman Sachs. The stock of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, July 16 by Bank of America. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Market Perform” on Wednesday, December 12. Citigroup maintained The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) rating on Tuesday, November 20. Citigroup has “Neutral” rating and $169 target. The firm has “Buy” rating by Argus Research given on Tuesday, September 25. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Friday, November 2 by Citigroup. Deutsche Bank downgraded the shares of CLX in report on Wednesday, October 10 to “Sell” rating. Wells Fargo maintained the shares of CLX in report on Wednesday, October 17 with “Market Perform” rating. Deutsche Bank maintained the shares of CLX in report on Thursday, November 1 with “Sell” rating.

More notable recent The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Clorox shuffles leaders as COO resigns post – Seeking Alpha” on December 10, 2018, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Itâ€™s Too Late to Sell Alphabet Stock Now – Investorplace.com” published on November 26, 2018, Benzinga.com published: “Pro: Consumer Goods Stocks Surging In ‘Clear Change’ In Market Leadership – Benzinga” on December 03, 2018. More interesting news about The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Dividend Champion Spotlight: The Clorox Company – Seeking Alpha” published on July 17, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Clorox down on lowering FY2019 EPS outlook – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: October 31, 2018.

Since August 13, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 13 sales for $51.04 million activity. The insider Willoughby Dawn C sold 3,387 shares worth $501,309. 12,880 The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) shares with value of $2.03M were sold by Barral Diego J. GARNER DENISE sold $3.00M worth of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) on Thursday, December 6. $600,487 worth of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) was sold by Baker Jeff on Friday, December 7. $1.86 million worth of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) was sold by STEIN LAURA. The insider Costello Michael R. sold 6,882 shares worth $1.10 million. $56,657 worth of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) was sold by Rendle Linda J.