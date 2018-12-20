Nuance Investments Llc decreased its stake in Xilinx Inc (XLNX) by 67.32% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nuance Investments Llc sold 436,665 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.89% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 212,017 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $16.99 million, down from 648,682 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nuance Investments Llc who had been investing in Xilinx Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $84.88. About 601,092 shares traded. Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) has risen 27.00% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.00% the S&P500. Some Historical XLNX News: 11/05/2018 – China’s ZTE paid over $2.3 bln to U.S. exporters last year, ZTE; 25/04/2018 – Xilinx Reports Record Annual And Quarterly Revenues; 25/04/2018 – XILINX INC – SALES ARE EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $660 – $690 MLN FOR JUNE QUARTER; 25/04/2018 – Xilinx: June Quarter Tax Rate Is Expected to Be Approximately 10% -14%; 06/03/2018 Abaco Announces High Performance 3U VPX FMC+ FPGA Carrier Featuring Xilinx Ultrascale+, Zynq Ultrascale+ Technology; 25/04/2018 – XILINX BOOSTS DIVIDEND; 25/04/2018 – XILINX INC XLNX.O QUARTERLY SHR $0.64; 02/04/2018 – Xilinx Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Xilinx May Benefit, Industry Posts 28th Straight Gain; 09/05/2018 – XILINX INC XLNX.O : NOMURA RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM REDUCE

Sterling Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Hexcel Corp New Com (HXL) by 63.32% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sterling Capital Management Llc sold 16,287 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.13% with the market. The institutional investor held 9,433 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $632,000, down from 25,720 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sterling Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Hexcel Corp New Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.90B market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $56.94. About 126,033 shares traded. Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL) has declined 2.67% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.67% the S&P500. Some Historical HXL News: 30/04/2018 – Frontier Capital Company Buys New 1% Position in Hexcel; 23/04/2018 – DJ Hexcel Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HXL); 26/03/2018 Hexcel and Arkema Join Forces in Thermoplastic Composite Solutions for Aerospace; 19/04/2018 – HEXCEL CORP – 13.6% INCREASE IN QUARTERLY DIVIDEND FROM $0.11 PER SHARE TO $0.125 PER SHARE; 19/04/2018 – Hexcel 2Q EPS 67c; 23/04/2018 – HEXCEL SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.96 TO $3.10, EST. $3.03; 30/03/2018 – HEXCEL CORP. FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 19/04/2018 – HEXCEL CORP HXL.N SEES FY 2017 SALES ABOUT $2.0 BLN; 19/04/2018 – Hexcel 2Q Net $61.6M; 07/05/2018 – REG-HEXCEL BOARD OF DIRECTORS AUTHORIZES $500 MILLION OF ADDITIONAL SHARE REPURCHASES

Analysts await Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) to report earnings on January, 23. They expect $0.85 earnings per share, up 11.84% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.76 per share. XLNX’s profit will be $215.08M for 24.96 P/E if the $0.85 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.87 actual earnings per share reported by Xilinx, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.30% negative EPS growth.

Since July 3, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 8 selling transactions for $4.82 million activity. $237,615 worth of stock was sold by Raje Salil on Thursday, July 12. $534,979 worth of stock was sold by Flores Lorenzo on Tuesday, August 14. 1,000 shares valued at $78,010 were sold by Hagopian Catia on Wednesday, August 29. $3.38 million worth of stock was sold by Tong Vincent on Wednesday, October 31. Shares for $133,778 were sold by Onder Emre on Monday, September 17.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.01, from 1.09 in 2018Q2.

Nuance Investments Llc, which manages about $507.52 million and $1.67B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 19,833 shares to 1.12M shares, valued at $52.52 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in American Wtr Wks Co Inc New (NYSE:AWK) by 17,802 shares in the quarter, for a total of 135,680 shares, and has risen its stake in W R Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB).

Sterling Capital Management Llc, which manages about $45.64 billion and $11.09B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Louisiana Pac Corp Com (NYSE:LPX) by 19,643 shares to 151,782 shares, valued at $4.02 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Norwegian Cruise Line Hldgs Lt (NASDAQ:NCLH) by 10,655 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.62M shares, and has risen its stake in At Home Group Inc.

