Nuwave Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (ICE) by 96.24% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nuwave Investment Management Llc sold 5,097 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.19% while stock markets declined. The hedge fund held 199 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $15,000, down from 5,296 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nuwave Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Intercontinental Exchange Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $41.92B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.97% or $1.48 during the last trading session, reaching $73.6. About 2.87M shares traded. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) has risen 12.13% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.13% the S&P500. Some Historical ICE News: 29/05/2018 – ICE FUTURES U.S.- COTTON FUTURES DAILY PRICE LIMIT EXPANDS TO 5 CENTS PER POUND EFFECTIVE WITH START OF TRADING FOR WEDNESDAY; 27/03/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange Announces Marketing and Communications Leadership as Kelly Loeffler Prepares to Depart at the End of; 05/04/2018 – CSE TO BE ACQUIRED BY ICE: TERMS NOT DISCLOSED; 22/05/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange: right recipe; 03/05/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange Approves Second Quarter Dividend of $0.24 Per Share; 04/04/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange Reports March and First Quarter 2018 Statistics, Including Record Futures Average Daily Volume and Open Interest; 03/05/2018 – Exchange operator ICE’s profit falls 7.8 pct; 30/04/2018 – ICE Benchmark Administration Becomes Authorised Benchmark Administrator under EU Benchmark Regulation; 28/03/2018 – CORRECTED-FACTBOX-Shanghai exchange plans China’s first crude oil futures; 19/03/2018 – CBOE EDGX U.S. EQUITIES EXCHANGE HAS DECLARED SELF-HELP AGAINST NYSE AMERICAN

Cibc World Markets Corp increased its stake in Express Scripts Hldg Co (ESRX) by 8.89% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cibc World Markets Corp bought 44,197 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.50% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 541,122 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $51.41 million, up from 496,925 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp who had been investing in Express Scripts Hldg Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $52.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.62% or $3.47 during the last trading session, reaching $92.33. About 29.22 million shares traded or 588.81% up from the average. Express Scripts Holding Company (NASDAQ:ESRX) has risen 42.43% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.43% the S&P500. Some Historical ESRX News: 08/03/2018 – Cigna, Express Scripts Will Continue to Operate as Independent Companies; 08/03/2018 – Cigna to Buy Express Scripts in $67B Deal (Video); 08/03/2018 – Express Scripts (ESRX) Alert: Johnson Fistel Investigates Proposed Sale of Express Scripts; Are Shareholders getting a Fair Price?; 10/04/2018 – OHIO WARN NOTICE:EXPRESS SCRIPTS COLUMBUS/FRANKLIN SITE CLOSING; 08/03/2018 – EXPRESS SCRIPTS HOLDING CO – CENTERVIEW PARTNERS LLC AND LAZARD FRÈRES & CO. LLC ARE ACTING AS FINANCIAL ADVISORS TO EXPRESS SCRIPTS; 08/03/2018 – EXPRESS SCRIPTS HOLDING CO – TRANSACTION WAS APPROVED BY BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF EACH COMPANY; 08/03/2018 – Globe Mail [Reg]: Health insurer Cigna set to buy Express Scripts: report; 08/03/2018 – New York Post: Cigna to buy Express Scripts for $54 billion; 08/03/2018 – Live on @CNBC now: Cigna CEO David Cordani joins @SquawkStreet exclusively to talk about his company’s takeover of Express Scripts; 19/03/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer sits down with Cigna CEO David Cordani to hear the story behind Cigna buying pharmacy benefits manager Express Scripts

Analysts await Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) to report earnings on February, 6. They expect $0.88 EPS, up 20.55% or $0.15 from last year’s $0.73 per share. ICE’s profit will be $501.23 million for 20.91 P/E if the $0.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.85 actual EPS reported by Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.53% EPS growth.

Nuwave Investment Management Llc, which manages about $246.42M and $66.34 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 13,153 shares to 13,182 shares, valued at $574,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Russell 2000 (IWM) by 2,021 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3,627 shares, and has risen its stake in Express Scripts Holding Co (NASDAQ:ESRX).

Among 23 analysts covering Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE), 19 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. Intercontinental Exchange had 82 analyst reports since August 6, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Deutsche Bank maintained the shares of ICE in report on Friday, November 16 with “Buy” rating. As per Tuesday, April 11, the company rating was maintained by Jefferies. The stock of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) earned “Neutral” rating by Citigroup on Thursday, November 1. The rating was initiated by Buckingham Research on Thursday, May 19 with “Buy”. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Tuesday, August 11 by Barclays Capital. The company was upgraded on Tuesday, February 20 by JP Morgan. The stock has “Buy” rating by Wood on Thursday, April 13. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, November 1 by Raymond James. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, February 8 by Keefe Bruyette & Woods. The rating was reinitiated by Barclays Capital with “Overweight” on Tuesday, December 15.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.01, from 0.92 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 32 investors sold ICE shares while 260 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 472.82 million shares or 0.70% less from 476.15 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Carmignac Gestion invested in 4.61% or 7.26 million shares. Next Finance has invested 0.01% in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Natixis Advsrs Lp owns 286,834 shares. 17,327 are held by Amica Pension Fund Board Of Trustees. Proshare Advsrs Llc reported 160,905 shares. Oak Ridge Invests Limited Liability Company has 0.72% invested in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) for 173,798 shares. Calamos Advsr Ltd reported 857,832 shares. Df Dent Inc invested in 0.05% or 32,105 shares. Moreno Evelyn V reported 1.39% in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Leavell Inv Mgmt has invested 0.44% in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Guinness Atkinson Asset Mngmt owns 98,650 shares. D E Shaw Company Incorporated invested in 3.69 million shares or 0.33% of the stock. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky holds 56,325 shares. Motley Fool Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Company owns 7,341 shares. Moreover, Armstrong Shaw Inc Ct has 3.46% invested in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) for 53,782 shares.

Cibc World Markets Corp, which manages about $11.73 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Telephone & Data Sys Inc (NYSE:TDS) by 42,600 shares to 39,400 shares, valued at $1.20M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schwab Charles Corp New Com (NYSE:SCHW) by 11,150 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 158,468 shares, and cut its stake in Hca Holdings Inc (NYSE:HCA).

Among 25 analysts covering Express Scripts (NASDAQ:ESRX), 6 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 16 Hold. Therefore 24% are positive. Express Scripts had 73 analyst reports since July 30, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. RBC Capital Markets maintained Express Scripts Holding Company (NASDAQ:ESRX) on Wednesday, October 25 with “Hold” rating. As per Thursday, June 16, the company rating was initiated by Bernstein. The stock of Express Scripts Holding Company (NASDAQ:ESRX) has “Sell” rating given on Tuesday, January 30 by Bernstein. Mizuho maintained it with “Hold” rating and $86.0 target in Wednesday, January 24 report. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Monday, October 2 by Needham. The stock has “Market Perform” rating by Leerink Swann on Tuesday, January 19. The firm has “Hold” rating by Maxim Group given on Thursday, March 8. As per Thursday, November 1, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. The rating was initiated by UBS on Thursday, October 6 with “Neutral”. The stock has “Market Perform” rating by Leerink Swann on Wednesday, March 23.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.69 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.09, from 0.78 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 62 investors sold ESRX shares while 398 reduced holdings. 117 funds opened positions while 199 raised stakes. 458.93 million shares or 0.78% less from 462.54 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Qci Asset Management accumulated 0% or 32 shares. First Tru Advisors Limited Partnership invested in 0.07% or 411,054 shares. Wellington Group Inc Ltd Liability Partnership owns 224,938 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Kentucky-based Renaissance Grp Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.1% in Express Scripts Holding Company (NASDAQ:ESRX). Salem Counselors Incorporated reported 0% of its portfolio in Express Scripts Holding Company (NASDAQ:ESRX). Marietta Ptnrs Ltd holds 0.53% or 18,899 shares in its portfolio. Sky Invest Gru Ltd holds 24,565 shares or 0.89% of its portfolio. Huntington Financial Bank reported 0.03% in Express Scripts Holding Company (NASDAQ:ESRX). Savings Bank Of Mellon Corporation accumulated 6.05 million shares. The Connecticut-based Bradley Foster Sargent Inc Ct has invested 0.05% in Express Scripts Holding Company (NASDAQ:ESRX). Destination Wealth Mgmt accumulated 271 shares or 0% of the stock. West Coast Financial Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.06% or 2,696 shares. Baystate Wealth Mgmt Lc accumulated 0.01% or 598 shares. 874 are owned by Winslow Evans Crocker Inc. Pentwater Cap Lp has 9.07% invested in Express Scripts Holding Company (NASDAQ:ESRX) for 11.28 million shares.

