Oak Associates Ltd increased its stake in Alliance Data Systems Corp (ADS) by 2.74% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oak Associates Ltd bought 1,440 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.64% with the market. The institutional investor held 53,955 shares of the business services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $12.74M, up from 52,515 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oak Associates Ltd who had been investing in Alliance Data Systems Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.65B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.95% or $1.53 during the last trading session, reaching $158.75. About 635,052 shares traded or 10.25% up from the average. Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) has declined 22.99% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.99% the S&P500. Some Historical ADS News: 16/04/2018 – Alliance Data Systems March Net Charge-Offs As Percentage of Avg Receivables 6.3%; 19/04/2018 – Alliance Data Systems 1Q EPS $2.95; 16/04/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA SYSTEMS CORP – NET CHARGE-OFFS AS A PERCENTAGE OF AVERAGE RECEIVABLES FOR QTR ENDED MARCH 31, 2018 OF 6.7 PCT; 29/03/2018 – Alliance Data Systems: Neither Epsilon Nor Its Affiliates Has Any Material Relationship With Any Social Media Platform; 19/04/2018 – Alliance Data Systems 1Q Adj EPS $4.44; 19/04/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA SYSTEMS CORP ADS.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.57/SHR; 22/05/2018 – ALLIANCE DATA SYSTEMS – EXPANDED RELATIONSHIP WITH SIGNET JEWELERS; CONVERSANT & EPSILON TO PROVIDE DIGITAL MARKETING CAPABILITIES, DATA SERVICES; 29/03/2018 – Alliance Data Says Facebook’s New ‘data Brokers’ Policy Won’t Materially Affect Epsilon — MarketWatch; 19/04/2018 – Alliance Data Systems Sees 2018 Adj EPS $22.50-Adj EPS $23; 15/04/2018 – Trade idea for $ADS ahead of earnings on Thursday

Tricadia Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Irsa Inversiones Y Rep S A (IRS) by 20.99% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tricadia Capital Management Llc sold 94,712 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% with the market. The hedge fund held 356,508 shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $6.04 million, down from 451,220 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tricadia Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Irsa Inversiones Y Rep S A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $727.80M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $12.48. About 105,143 shares traded. IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:IRS) has declined 53.85% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.85% the S&P500.

Since July 24, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 4 insider sales for $179.24 million activity. Another trade for 200,000 shares valued at $39.72 million was sold by ValueAct Holdings – L.P.. Pearson Bryan A sold $793,231 worth of stock.

Oak Associates Ltd, which manages about $1.01B and $1.64B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Anthem Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 6,170 shares to 15,830 shares, valued at $4.34 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Illumina Inc (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 1,165 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,035 shares, and cut its stake in Marvell Technology Grp (NASDAQ:MRVL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.03, from 0.98 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 30 investors sold ADS shares while 169 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 47.62 million shares or 4.11% less from 49.66 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Engines Advisors Ltd Liability has 0.01% invested in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) for 1,150 shares. Symons Cap reported 38,654 shares. Natixis Advsrs Lp invested in 0.08% or 37,416 shares. Carroll Finance Associate Inc invested in 4 shares. Japan-based Nomura Asset Management has invested 0.02% in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS). Raymond James Financial Advsr has 1,930 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Arizona State Retirement Systems holds 11,712 shares. Panagora Asset Management invested in 3,471 shares or 0% of the stock. Logan Mgmt owns 27,248 shares for 0.42% of their portfolio. Winslow Evans & Crocker has invested 0.01% in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS). 743,249 are owned by Financial Bank Of Montreal Can. Essex Investment Mgmt Ltd Liability reported 0.03% in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS). Burney Communication holds 0.17% in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) or 12,147 shares. Nuwave Mngmt stated it has 4 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Qs Invsts Llc invested in 5,720 shares or 0.01% of the stock.

More notable recent Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Ad buyers skeptical as Snap looks beyond teens for growth – Yahoo Finance” on November 29, 2018, also Marketwatch.com with their article: “Mogu’s stock falls in NYSE debut after IPO priced at low end of expected range – MarketWatch” published on December 06, 2018, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hedge Funds Are Buying Alliance Data Systems Corporation (ADS) – Yahoo News” on December 10, 2018. More interesting news about Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Takeda (TAK) Announces Listing of American Depositary Shares on NYSE – StreetInsider.com” published on December 18, 2018 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Albermarle, Capital One, Equinix, KeyCorp, Kratos, Loweâ€™s, Micron, Skyworks, Yamana Gold and More – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: December 10, 2018.

Among 37 analysts covering Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS), 21 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 14 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive. Alliance Data Systems had 108 analyst reports since August 9, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Monday, January 8, the company rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird. BMO Capital Markets maintained Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) rating on Wednesday, November 22. BMO Capital Markets has “Hold” rating and $235.0 target. The stock of Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) has “Market Perform” rating given on Friday, July 22 by BMO Capital Markets. IBC maintained the stock with “Underperform” rating in Wednesday, April 12 report. The stock of Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) earned “Outperform” rating by Robert W. Baird on Monday, June 18. Stephens maintained Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) rating on Tuesday, January 2. Stephens has “Buy” rating and $304.0 target. The company was maintained on Thursday, October 19 by Cowen & Co. The firm has “Buy” rating by Piper Jaffray given on Thursday, April 19. The stock of Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) earned “Hold” rating by Credit Suisse on Tuesday, March 13. BMO Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Wednesday, August 23 report.

More notable recent IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:IRS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones S.A. (IRS) Q4 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on September 07, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Christmas Comes Early For This Precious Metals Streaming Company – Seeking Alpha” published on December 18, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Getting It Right – Significant Underestimation Of Income – Seeking Alpha” on August 06, 2018. More interesting news about IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:IRS) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Prudential Financial, Inc. and Its Subsidiaries – Business Wire” published on December 13, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “The Pips Are Squeaking – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 16, 2018.