Oakbrook Investments Has Lifted Intuit (INTU) Holding By $1.20 Million; BB&T (BBT) Sentiment Is 1.05

Oakbrook Investments Llc increased Intuit Inc. (INTU) stake by 55.72% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Oakbrook Investments Llc acquired 5,300 shares as Intuit Inc. (INTU)’s stock declined 7.98%. The Oakbrook Investments Llc holds 14,812 shares with $3.37 million value, up from 9,512 last quarter. Intuit Inc. now has $50.76B valuation. The stock decreased 1.29% or $2.56 during the last trading session, reaching $195.57. About 1.89M shares traded or 2.90% up from the average. Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) has risen 32.93% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.93% the S&P500. Some Historical INTU News: 07/03/2018 – Medfusion Launches its Newest Patient Experience Platform at HIMSS18; 28/04/2018 – Bill Harris, former CEO of Intuit and founding CEO of PayPal: Bitcoin is the greatest scam in history:; 22/05/2018 – INTUIT 3Q ADJ EPS $4.82, EST. $4.67; 07/03/2018 Intuit Launches QuickBooks Accountant Apps Program; 22/05/2018 – Intuit 3Q Adj EPS $4.82; 16/05/2018 – Case: Negligence and Aiding and Abetting Claims Against Intuit Dismissed (N.D. Cal.) (IRC §7206); 27/03/2018 – INTUIT SR UNSECURED RTG RAISED TO A3 FROM Baa1 BY MOODY’S; 12/04/2018 – LGT Capital Adds Intuit, Exits Public Storage, Cuts Akamai: 13F; 22/05/2018 – INTUIT INC QTRLY ADJ SHR $4.82; 20/04/2018 – DJ Intuit Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (INTU)

BB&T Corp (BBT) investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in Q3 2018. It’s down -0.05, from 1.1 in 2018Q2. The ratio dropped, as 355 investment professionals opened new and increased positions, while 338 decreased and sold their holdings in BB&T Corp. The investment professionals in our database now own: 477.03 million shares, down from 488.59 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of investment professionals holding BB&T Corp in top ten positions decreased from 16 to 11 for a decrease of 5. Sold All: 50 Reduced: 288 Increased: 268 New Position: 87.

Among 12 analysts covering Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU), 9 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Intuit had 17 analyst reports since August 8, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. On Monday, August 27 the stock rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Outperform”. Argus Research maintained it with “Buy” rating and $245 target in Wednesday, November 21 report. The stock of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, October 4 by Argus Research. Oppenheimer maintained the shares of INTU in report on Friday, August 24 with “Outperform” rating. Oppenheimer maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Friday, September 28 report. The stock of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, September 28 by Credit Suisse. The stock of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) earned “Outperform” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Monday, November 26. The firm has “Underweight” rating given on Thursday, December 13 by JP Morgan. The stock of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, August 15. The firm has “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank given on Tuesday, November 20.

Since June 25, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 15 sales for $192.64 million activity. The insider STANSBURY HENRY TAYLOE sold 3,941 shares worth $796,915. $4.61 million worth of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) was sold by SMITH BRAD D on Wednesday, November 28. $21.17 million worth of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) shares were sold by COOK SCOTT D. The insider Johnson Gregory N sold 5,029 shares worth $1.01M. Another trade for 85,835 shares valued at $16.89M was made by Goodarzi Sasan K on Wednesday, November 21. The insider POWELL DENNIS D sold $979,360. FLOURNOY MARK J sold 9,292 shares worth $2.03 million.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.13, from 1.25 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 24 investors sold INTU shares while 257 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 219 raised stakes. 215.92 million shares or 0.30% more from 215.26 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Dubuque Bank & Trust owns 125 shares. Trexquant Lp owns 27,565 shares or 0.47% of their US portfolio. First Republic Inv reported 36,106 shares stake. Secor Advsr Lp has 31,561 shares for 0.78% of their portfolio. 18,127 are owned by Clean Yield Group. 16,365 were reported by Three Peaks Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company. Capital Inv Advsr Limited Com reported 990 shares stake. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board holds 61,415 shares. Whittier Tru Co Of Nevada has invested 0.04% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas stated it has 0.14% of its portfolio in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Trillium Asset invested in 0.36% or 32,080 shares. The New Hampshire-based Harvest Cap Mngmt Inc has invested 0.14% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Private Trust Co Na owns 2,433 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio. Pennsylvania-based Emerald Advisers Pa has invested 0.02% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Motley Fool Asset Mngmt Lc holds 0.09% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) or 3,233 shares.

Oakbrook Investments Llc decreased Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) stake by 6,000 shares to 68,871 valued at $5.05M in 2018Q3. It also reduced Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) stake by 14,575 shares and now owns 27,750 shares. Gilead Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) was reduced too.

Analysts await BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) to report earnings on January, 17 before the open. They expect $1.04 EPS, up 23.81% or $0.20 from last year’s $0.84 per share. BBT’s profit will be $801.45 million for 10.41 P/E if the $1.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.03 actual EPS reported by BB&T Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.97% EPS growth.

Montgomery Investment Management Inc holds 11.09% of its portfolio in BB&T Corporation for 555,566 shares. Cordasco Financial Network owns 92,788 shares or 4.28% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. has 3.79% invested in the company for 8.40 million shares. The New Jersey-based Mcrae Capital Management Inc has invested 3.42% in the stock. Kdi Capital Partners Llc, a North Carolina-based fund reported 218,746 shares.

BB&T Corporation operates as a financial holding firm that provides various banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, and individuals. The company has market cap of $33.37 billion. It operates in six divisions: Community Banking, Residential Mortgage Banking, Dealer Financial Services, Specialized Lending, Insurance Services, and Financial Services. It has a 11.67 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

