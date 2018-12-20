Castine Capital Management Llc increased Chemical Finl Corp (CHFC) stake by 6.41% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Castine Capital Management Llc acquired 10,390 shares as Chemical Finl Corp (CHFC)’s stock declined 23.75%. The Castine Capital Management Llc holds 172,414 shares with $9.21M value, up from 162,024 last quarter. Chemical Finl Corp now has $2.68 billion valuation. The stock decreased 3.10% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $37.53. About 458,768 shares traded or 11.33% up from the average. Chemical Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CHFC) has declined 23.06% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.06% the S&P500. Some Historical CHFC News: 24/04/2018 – Chemical Financial 1Q EPS 97c; 24/04/2018 – Chemical Financial 1Q Net $70.2M; 10/05/2018 – Tax cut helping turn U.S. small caps into unlikely source of safety; 23/04/2018 DJ Chemical Financial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CHFC); 24/04/2018 – CHEMICAL FINANCIAL 1Q ADJ EPS 97C, EST. 92C; 26/04/2018 – Chemical Financial Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals

Oasis Petroleum (NYSE:OAS)‘s rating was downgraded by research professionals at Credit Suisse from a Outperform rating to a Neutral rating in a note made public on 20 December.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.11, from 1.13 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 16 investors sold CHFC shares while 64 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 58.61 million shares or 0.49% less from 58.90 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Vanguard Gru stated it has 0.01% in Chemical Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CHFC). Chem Retail Bank reported 1.29 million shares. 13,700 were reported by Cubist Systematic Strategies. Moreover, Asset Mgmt Inc has 0.01% invested in Chemical Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CHFC). Federated Inc Pa reported 373,944 shares stake. 550,629 are held by Voya Inv Mngmt Ltd Co. 4,727 are held by Sigma Planning. Hightower Advsr Lc holds 0.01% or 29,109 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 0% invested in Chemical Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CHFC) for 4,902 shares. Aspen Inv Management accumulated 15,428 shares or 0.54% of the stock. The Ohio-based Strs Ohio has invested 0% in Chemical Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CHFC). Manufacturers Life Insurance The stated it has 1.52 million shares. Lodestar Inv Counsel Lc Il stated it has 5,580 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. United Kingdom-based Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0.02% in Chemical Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CHFC). 134,560 are owned by Rhumbline Advisers.

Castine Capital Management Llc decreased Merchants Bancorp Ind stake by 16,311 shares to 177,491 valued at $4.51M in 2018Q3. It also reduced United Finl Bancorp Inc New (NASDAQ:UBNK) stake by 124,204 shares and now owns 500,796 shares. Independent Bk Group Inc (NASDAQ:IBTX) was reduced too.

More notable recent Chemical Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CHFC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Chemical Financial Corporation (CHFC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 06, 2018 – Nasdaq” on December 04, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Ex-Dividend Reminder: Regions Financial, Chemical Financial and American National Insurance – Nasdaq” published on December 04, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Validea John Neff Strategy Daily Upgrade Report – 12/15/2018 – Nasdaq” on December 15, 2018. More interesting news about Chemical Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CHFC) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Chemical Financial Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2018 Earnings Conference Call – GlobeNewswire” published on October 09, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Chemical Financial Corporation’s (CHFC) CEO David Provost on Q3 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: October 24, 2018.

Among 3 analysts covering Chemical Financial (NASDAQ:CHFC), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Chemical Financial had 3 analyst reports since July 26, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Strong Buy” rating by Raymond James given on Thursday, October 25. The rating was upgraded by Boenning \u0026 Scattergood on Thursday, October 25 to “Neutral”. As per Thursday, July 26, the company rating was downgraded by Sandler O’Neill.

The stock decreased 2.58% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $5.28. About 12.93 million shares traded or 32.88% up from the average. Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) has declined 33.57% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.57% the S&P500. Some Historical OAS News: 13/03/2018 – OASIS PETROLEUM INC OAS.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $11 FROM $10; 15/05/2018 – Paulson & Co. Adds Energen, Exits Oasis Petroleum: 13F; 07/05/2018 – Oasis Petroleum at Morgan Stanley Conference Tomorrow; 20/04/2018 – Oasis Petroleum Presenting at Citigroup Conference May 15; 23/05/2018 – OASIS PETROLEUM INC OAS.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT FROM EQUAL-WEIGHT; 22/04/2018 – DJ Oasis Petroleum Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OAS); 27/04/2018 – Oasis Petroleum Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Oslo Asset Asa Buys New 1.1% Position in Oasis Petroleum; 21/05/2018 – OASIS PETROLEUM INC OAS.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $24 FROM $18; 09/03/2018 Oasis Midstream Partners Announces 2017 K-1 Availability

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.32, from 1.44 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 28 investors sold Oasis Petroleum Inc. shares while 77 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 279.87 million shares or 3.73% more from 269.80 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 11.80M are held by Citadel Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation. 385,058 were accumulated by Creative Planning. Caymus Cap Prtn Limited Partnership stated it has 6.79% of its portfolio in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS). Cqs Cayman Ltd Partnership stated it has 519,203 shares. Advisors Preferred Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.03% in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS). 21,072 were reported by Qs Investors Limited Liability Corp. New York State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 0% or 38,100 shares in its portfolio. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt Incorporated reported 10,920 shares. Usca Ria Ltd Liability Company invested in 0.01% or 10,298 shares. First Republic Mngmt Inc reported 11,910 shares. Verition Fund Mgmt Ltd Com invested in 318,298 shares or 0.16% of the stock. Kessler Inv Gru Inc Limited Liability Co holds 0.29% or 20,008 shares. Artemis Invest Management Ltd Liability Partnership accumulated 119,597 shares. Riverhead Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Co holds 0.02% or 40,600 shares. Millennium Management Ltd Company owns 10.71 million shares.

Analysts await Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) to report earnings on February, 26. They expect $0.12 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.12 per share. OAS’s profit will be $38.20M for 11.00 P/E if the $0.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.08 actual EPS reported by Oasis Petroleum Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 50.00% EPS growth.

More notable recent Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Why Oil Stocks Are Getting Pummeled Today – Motley Fool” on November 20, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Oasis Petroleum Is No Mirage – Seeking Alpha” published on September 20, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Oasis Petroleum: Fulfilling A Promise – Seeking Alpha” on July 02, 2018. More interesting news about Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Oasis Petroleum +6% after easily beating Q2 earnings, revenues – Seeking Alpha” published on August 07, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Oasis Petroleum: Growth Plans Remain On Track – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: November 08, 2018.

Oasis Petroleum Inc., an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the North Dakota and Montana regions of the Williston Basin. The company has market cap of $1.68 billion. As of December 31, 2016, the firm had 517,801 net leasehold acres in the Williston Basin; and approximately 305.1 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated net proved reserves. It currently has negative earnings. It also operates midstream services and a well services businesses.

Since November 19, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $241,200 activity. Reid Taylor L sold 30,000 shares worth $241,200.

Among 10 analysts covering Oasis Petroleum Inc (NYSE:OAS), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Oasis Petroleum Inc has $20 highest and $10.5000 lowest target. $14.79’s average target is 180.11% above currents $5.28 stock price. Oasis Petroleum Inc had 14 analyst reports since June 26, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating by Stifel Nicolaus given on Tuesday, August 7. The firm has “Hold” rating by SunTrust given on Wednesday, November 7. As per Wednesday, September 26, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. On Tuesday, June 26 the stock rating was maintained by Williams Capital Group with “Buy”. On Tuesday, June 26 the stock rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Hold”. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the shares of OAS in report on Sunday, November 25 with “Hold” rating. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Thursday, August 16 by Morgan Stanley. On Monday, July 9 the stock rating was downgraded by Susquehanna to “Neutral”. The stock of Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) has “Positive” rating given on Thursday, November 15 by Susquehanna. The firm has “In-Line” rating by Evercore given on Friday, September 7.