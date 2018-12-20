Lincluden Management Ltd decreased its stake in Devon Energy Corp. (DVN) by 5% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lincluden Management Ltd sold 12,165 shares as the company’s stock declined 35.15% with the market. The institutional investor held 231,292 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $9.24M, down from 243,457 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd who had been investing in Devon Energy Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.60 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.07% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $22.64. About 10.65M shares traded or 37.96% up from the average. Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) has declined 29.29% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.29% the S&P500. Some Historical DVN News: 26/03/2018 – DEVON ENERGY CORP DVN.N CEO SAYS NO PLANS TO ADJUST CAPITAL BUDGET GIVEN RECENT RISE IN OIL PRICES CLc1; 02/05/2018 – DEVON CEO HAGER SPEAKS ON EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 01/05/2018 – Devon Energy 1Q Adj EPS 20c; 10/04/2018 – Devon Energy plans to lay off 9 percent of staff to boost returns; 10/04/2018 – Ernie Scheyder: BREAKING:U.S. shale oil producer @DevonEnergy laying off 300 workers, roughly 9 percent of its staff. Company s; 01/05/2018 – Devon Energy: Targeting Asset Divestiture Proceeds in Excess of $5B; 27/03/2018 – DEVON ENERGY CORP DVN.N : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $40 FROM $35; 01/05/2018 – Devon Energy 1Q Loss/Shr 38c; 20/03/2018 – CORRECTED-A small oil field in Oklahoma is seeing big bets from producers; 22/03/2018 – Redhawk Investment Group Aligns with The Mitchell Group to Announce Redhawk Minerals Fund Il, LP

Majedie Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Oceaneering Intl Inc (OII) by 13.32% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Majedie Asset Management Ltd sold 249,529 shares as the company’s stock declined 42.93% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.62M shares of the energy company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $44.82 million, down from 1.87M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Majedie Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Oceaneering Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.16B market cap company. The stock decreased 15.85% or $2.21 during the last trading session, reaching $11.73. About 2.35M shares traded or 120.34% up from the average. Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) has declined 18.34% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.34% the S&P500. Some Historical OII News: 02/05/2018 – S&PGR: Oceaneering Downgrade Reflects View Leverage Measures Will Weaken Beyond Our Previous Forecast; 25/04/2018 – Oceaneering 1Q Rev $416.4M; 08/03/2018 Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Old Republic International, NiSource, MasTec, Lincoln National, Oceaneering Intern; 02/05/2018 – S&PGR Downgrades Oceaneering Int’l To ‘BBB-‘; Outlook Negative; 14/05/2018 – Ajo, LP Exits Position in Oceaneering; 25/04/2018 – Oceaneering 1Q Loss $49.1M; 25/04/2018 – Oceaneering Sees 2018 Ebitda $140M-$180M; 15/05/2018 – Oceaneering to Participate at the TPH Hotter ‘N Hell Energy Conference; 25/04/2018 – Oceaneering 1Q Loss/Shr 50c; 25/04/2018 – OCEANEERING INTERNATIONAL INC – REAFFIRMING PRIOR GUIDANCE FOR 2018

Analysts await Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) to report earnings on February, 19. They expect $0.42 earnings per share, up 10.53% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.38 per share. DVN’s profit will be $196.64M for 13.48 P/E if the $0.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual earnings per share reported by Devon Energy Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -33.33% negative EPS growth.

Lincluden Management Ltd, which manages about $1.20 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 52,160 shares to 166,206 shares, valued at $13.83M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vodafone Group Plc by 161,370 shares in the quarter, for a total of 252,108 shares, and has risen its stake in Summit Hotel Properties Inc. (NYSE:INN).

More notable recent Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Oil Prices: Is the Bear-Market Mauling Finally Over? – The Motley Fool” on December 16, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Significant Catalysts That Will Drive Devon Energy Higher – Seeking Alpha” published on June 26, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “4 Cookies From Devon Energy – Seeking Alpha” on March 08, 2018. More interesting news about Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Why Devon Should Exit The Barnett – Seeking Alpha” published on October 08, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Devon Energy: A Shareholder-Friendly Company – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 26, 2018.

Analysts await Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) to report earnings on February, 28. They expect $-0.23 earnings per share, down 187.50% or $0.15 from last year’s $-0.08 per share. After $-0.14 actual earnings per share reported by Oceaneering International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 64.29% negative EPS growth.

Majedie Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $1.33B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Viacom Inc (NASDAQ:VIAB) by 400,281 shares to 539,767 shares, valued at $18.22M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Chevron Corp (NYSE:CVX) by 10,944 shares in the quarter, for a total of 118,452 shares, and has risen its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

More notable recent Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “46 Stocks Moving In Thursday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” on December 20, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “These 3 Oil Stocks Are Up 30% in 2018 and Have Lots of Room to Run – Nasdaq” published on September 29, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Oceaneering International Is Diversifying Into Non-Energy, But Subsea Is Still A Pullback – Seeking Alpha” on September 13, 2018. More interesting news about Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For December 20, 2018 – Benzinga” published on December 20, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Oceaneering International (OII) Presents At J.P. Morgan Energy Equity Conference – Slideshow – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 19, 2018.

Since June 27, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $7,047 activity.