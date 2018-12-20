Oceaneering Intl (NYSE:OII)‘s stock was lowered to a “Hold” by stock research analysts at Societe Generale. OII’s “Buy” rating is no longer valid.

Ameren Corp (AEE) investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in Q3 2018. It’s down -0.02, from 1.12 in 2018Q2. The ratio is negative, as 184 hedge funds increased and started new stock positions, while 167 decreased and sold their stock positions in Ameren Corp. The hedge funds in our database now own: 170.93 million shares, up from 166.40 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Ameren Corp in top ten stock positions increased from 0 to 1 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 21 Reduced: 146 Increased: 132 New Position: 52.

Beach Investment Management Llc. holds 2.95% of its portfolio in Ameren Corporation for 29,970 shares. Beach Investment Counsel Inc Pa owns 341,980 shares or 2.13% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Clinton Group Inc has 1.97% invested in the company for 87,007 shares. The Illinois-based Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co has invested 1.62% in the stock. Opus Investment Management Inc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 79,165 shares.

More important recent Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE) news were published by: Gurufocus.com which released: “6 Stocks Beating the Benchmark – GuruFocus.com” on December 13, 2018, also Prnewswire.com published article titled: “Executive Vice President and Chief Information and Digital Officer of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Elected to Ameren Board of Directors – PRNewswire”, Benzinga.com published: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For November 29, 2018 – Benzinga” on November 29, 2018. More interesting news about Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE) was released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should Income Investors Buy Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE) Before Its Ex-Dividend? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 06, 2018.

Analysts await Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE) to report earnings on February, 15. They expect $0.35 earnings per share, down 10.26% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.39 per share. AEE’s profit will be $85.50 million for 47.97 P/E if the $0.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.50 actual earnings per share reported by Ameren Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -76.67% negative EPS growth.

The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $67.16. About 104,828 shares traded. Ameren Corporation (AEE) has risen 12.83% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.83% the S&P500. Some Historical AEE News: 13/03/2018 Retired President of Consolidated Edison Company of New York Elected to Ameren Board of Directors; 04/05/2018 – Ameren at American Gas Association Financial Forum May 21; 21/05/2018 – Ameren Missouri Planning Largest Wind Farm in the State; 03/04/2018 – AMEREN CORP -PRICES PUBLIC OFFERING OF $425 MLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF 4% FIRST MORTGAGE BONDS DUE 2048 AT 99.567% OF THEIR PRINCIPAL AMOUNT; 09/05/2018 – AMEREN TARGETS 5-7% COMPOUND ANNUAL EPS GROWTH 2017-2022:SLIDES; 13/03/2018 – Vectren draws three suitors in second round; 28/03/2018 – Missouri PSC: PSC Sets Intervention Deadline in Ameren Missouri Electric FAC Charge Cases; 13/03/2018 – Correct: Ameren Names Retired Con Edison President Craig Ivey to Board; 21/05/2018 – AMEREN MISSOURI PLANNING LARGEST WIND FARM IN STATE; 22/05/2018 – Ameren Illinois Received Offering Proceeds of About $426.8 Million, Before Expenses

Since January 1, 0001, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $1.24 million activity.

Ameren Corporation operates as a public utility holding firm in the United States. The company has market cap of $16.41 billion. It operates through four divisions: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It has a 24.03 P/E ratio. The firm is involved in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas transmission and distribution businesses.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.06, from 1.06 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 22 investors sold Oceaneering International, Inc. shares while 67 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 97.68 million shares or 5.32% less from 103.17 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Teacher Retirement Sys Of Texas stated it has 0% in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII). Personal Capital Advsr Corp invested in 0.06% or 172,289 shares. The Manitoba – Canada-based Great West Life Assurance Can has invested 0% in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII). Mutual Of America Mngmt Limited Liability has invested 0.03% in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII). 177,245 were reported by Energ Opportunities Management. Us Financial Bank De holds 0% or 4,289 shares. Credit Suisse Ag accumulated 1.03 million shares. Northern Trust Corp owns 1.91M shares. Ameriprise Financial Inc owns 0.01% invested in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) for 794,001 shares. Hsbc Plc invested in 26,884 shares or 0% of the stock. Livingston Asset Mgmt Com (Operating As Southport Capital Management) owns 0% invested in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) for 350 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System reported 60,054 shares. Utd Ser Automobile Association reported 14,799 shares. Sprucegrove Invest Mngmt stated it has 1.81% in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII). 215,220 were reported by Franklin Resources Inc.

Oceaneering International, Inc. provides engineered services and products to the offshore gas and oil, defense, aerospace, and commercial theme park industries worldwide. The company has market cap of $1.28 billion. The companyÂ’s Remotely Operated Vehicles segment offers submersible vehicles for drill support, vessel inspection, maintenance and repair, installation and construction support, pipeline inspection and surveys, and subsea production facility operation and maintenance services. It has a 51.38 P/E ratio. As of December 31, 2016, this segment owned 280 work-class ROVs.

More notable recent Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For December 20, 2018 – Benzinga” on December 20, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Oceaneering International (OII) Q3 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on October 25, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Oceaneering International Is Diversifying Into Non-Energy, But Subsea Is Still A Pullback – Seeking Alpha” on September 13, 2018. More interesting news about Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Oceaneering International (OII) Presents At J.P. Morgan Energy Equity Conference – Slideshow – Seeking Alpha” published on June 19, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “These 3 Oil Stocks Are Up 30% in 2018 and Have Lots of Room to Run – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 29, 2018.

The stock decreased 6.74% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $13. About 325,355 shares traded. Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) has declined 18.34% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.34% the S&P500. Some Historical OII News: 25/04/2018 – Oceaneering 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 41c; 25/04/2018 – Oceaneering 1Q Loss $49.1M; 22/04/2018 – DJ Oceaneering International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OII); 25/04/2018 – OCEANEERING INTERNATIONAL INC – EXPECT RECENT ACQUISITION OF ECOSSE TO BE ACCRETIVE TO 2018 CASH FLOW; 02/05/2018 – S&PGR Downgrades Oceaneering Int’l To ‘BBB-‘; Outlook Negative; 05/04/2018 – Oceaneering Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Oceaneering Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – OCEANEERING INTERNATIONAL INC – REAFFIRMING PRIOR GUIDANCE FOR 2018; 01/05/2018 – OCEANEERING CEO ROD LARSON SPEAKS AT OFFSHORE TECH. CONFERENCE; 25/04/2018 – Oceaneering 1Q Rev $416.4M

Since June 27, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $7,047 activity. Hewlett Clyde W had sold 283 shares worth $7,047.

Analysts await Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) to report earnings on February, 28. They expect $-0.23 earnings per share, down 187.50% or $0.15 from last year’s $-0.08 per share. After $-0.14 actual earnings per share reported by Oceaneering International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 64.29% negative EPS growth.

Among 5 analysts covering Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. Oceaneering International has $25 highest and $17 lowest target. $20’s average target is 53.85% above currents $13 stock price. Oceaneering International had 5 analyst reports since July 27, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Market Perform” rating given on Friday, July 27 by Wells Fargo. Barclays Capital maintained Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) on Monday, October 29 with “Equal-Weight” rating. Credit Suisse maintained Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) rating on Friday, July 27. Credit Suisse has “Neutral” rating and $20 target. The firm has “Underweight” rating by JP Morgan given on Monday, September 17. Societe Generale upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Friday, October 12 report.