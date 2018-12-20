Aristotle Fund Lp increased its stake in Office Depot Inc. (ODP) by 7.99% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aristotle Fund Lp bought 515,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.54% with the market. The hedge fund held 6.96M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $22.34M, up from 6.44M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aristotle Fund Lp who had been investing in Office Depot Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.40B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.30% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $2.55. About 4.83 million shares traded. Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP) has declined 12.69% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.69% the S&P500. Some Historical ODP News: 12/03/2018 – Office Depot, Inc. Awards Marketing Agency of Record Duties to WPP; 06/04/2018 – The U.S. is taking the blame for trade tensions that were started by other countries, says former Office Depot CEO Steve Odland; 18/04/2018 – CompuCom Launches CompuCom Wholesale™ Vertical; 09/05/2018 – Office Depot 1Q Adj EPS 8c; 16/05/2018 – OFFICE DEPOT SEES 0-2% COMPOUND ANNUAL GROWTH FOR 2019-20 SALES; 09/05/2018 – Office Depot Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.025 Per Share; 09/05/2018 – OFFICE DEPOT INC – INCREASES FULL-YEAR OUTLOOK FOR 2018; 09/05/2018 – Office Depot 1Q EPS 7c; 16/05/2018 – OFFICE DEPOT INC ODP.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $0.31, REV VIEW $10.88 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 16/05/2018 – Office Depot Wants Investors to Not See It as Just a Retailer

Cornerstone Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 11.04% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cornerstone Advisors Inc sold 4,037 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.64% with the market. The institutional investor held 32,519 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.72M, down from 36,556 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $796.08B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $103.69. About 83,921 shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 30.43% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.43% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 04/04/2018 – MICROSOFT SAYS IT WILL INVEST $5B IN IOT OVER 4 YEARS; 05/03/2018 Archive360 to Showcase lndustry’s Only Legally Compliant Cloud-Based Data Archive for Microsoft Azure at the British Legal Technology Forum; 27/04/2018 – Microsoft opens up day after earnings beat; 27/04/2018 – MICROSOFT COMMENTS ON ERIC LUNDGREN CASE; 13/03/2018 – AMD Processors Severe Security Advisory Announced by CTS Labs; 16/04/2018 – Microsoft’s Solution to a Tech Threat: Linux–Not Windows; 28/03/2018 – Xplore Rugged Tablets Exclusively Chosen for Paperless Factory Initiative at Top Auto Manufacturer; 06/03/2018 – City of Gainesville Chooses lteris VantageLive! for Smart Transportation Initiative; 19/03/2018 – BLACKBERRY – COS HAVE COLLABORATED ON “FIRST-OF-ITS-KIND” SOLUTION CALLED BLACKBERRY ENTERPRISE BRIDGE; 05/04/2018 – Outreach Hires Microsoft’s Pavel Dmitriev To Head Machine Learning Team

Among 12 analysts covering Office Depot (NASDAQ:ODP), 3 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Office Depot had 22 analyst reports since September 8, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP) has “Underweight” rating given on Monday, October 30 by JP Morgan. The firm earned “Sector Weight” rating on Tuesday, December 8 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The company was downgraded on Monday, October 30 by J.P. Morgan. On Thursday, August 10 the stock rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Hold”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, September 5 by Bank of America. The rating was maintained by Jefferies on Wednesday, October 4 with “Hold”. As per Thursday, August 4, the company rating was maintained by UBS. Jefferies maintained it with “Hold” rating and $5.0 target in Thursday, September 28 report. The rating was maintained by Jefferies on Thursday, July 27 with “Hold”. The company was downgraded on Wednesday, May 11 by Telsey Advisory Group.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.58 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.49, from 1.09 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 19 investors sold ODP shares while 53 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 482.96 million shares or 2.15% less from 493.58 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Parametrica reported 91,163 shares. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky has invested 0.01% in Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP). 4.21 million are held by Millennium Mgmt Ltd Liability. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt System holds 0.01% or 132,364 shares. Coatue Management Lc invested in 0% or 77,646 shares. Cutter And Com Brokerage holds 0.04% or 38,200 shares in its portfolio. Aqr Capital Mgmt Llc holds 0.02% in Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP) or 6.60M shares. Towle & reported 3.61% in Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP). Great West Life Assurance Communications Can owns 703,253 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Moreover, Signaturefd Limited Co has 0% invested in Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP). Connor Clark Lunn Mngmt has invested 0% in Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP). Quinn Opportunity Prns Lc owns 0.06% invested in Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP) for 121,000 shares. Morgan Stanley invested in 0% or 3.77M shares. Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp Ma stated it has 0% in Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP). Citadel Advsr Limited Co invested in 84,603 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.03, from 0.84 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 33 investors sold MSFT shares while 981 reduced holdings. 145 funds opened positions while 681 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 0.60% less from 5.31 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Trillium Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability owns 2.56% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 447,965 shares. 60.87 million are held by Morgan Stanley. Natixis has 2.62% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 3.96 million shares. Comml Bank Of Hawaii holds 234,088 shares. Stevens Mgmt LP reported 1.04% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Davis reported 6,185 shares. Field Main Bancorporation holds 1.14% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 11,169 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv holds 4.46 million shares or 2.14% of its portfolio. The California-based Willow Creek Wealth Mngmt has invested 0.34% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Banced Corporation holds 12,299 shares or 2.4% of its portfolio. Colonial Tru holds 3.74% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 174,767 shares. Next Century Growth Investors Ltd Co has invested 0.37% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Security National Tru has invested 3.03% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Cullinan Incorporated owns 262,689 shares. M Kraus Communication owns 89,991 shares or 5.96% of their US portfolio.

Among 38 analysts covering Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT), 34 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 89% are positive. Microsoft Corporation had 216 analyst reports since July 22, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Friday, July 21 by Raymond James. On Wednesday, July 20 the stock rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Buy”. UBS maintained Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) on Thursday, November 9 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Buy” on Friday, October 23. Macquarie Research upgraded Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) rating on Friday, October 12. Macquarie Research has “Outperform” rating and $21 target. As per Thursday, February 1, the company rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets. Bank of America maintained it with “Buy” rating and $8300 target in Monday, July 17 report. On Thursday, February 1 the stock rating was maintained by Bernstein with “Buy”. Stifel Nicolaus maintained it with “Buy” rating and $90 target in Friday, October 27 report. The company was maintained on Wednesday, January 31 by BMO Capital Markets.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on January, 30. They expect $1.09 earnings per share, up 13.54% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.96 per share. MSFT’s profit will be $8.37 billion for 23.78 P/E if the $1.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.14 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.39% negative EPS growth.

Since August 31, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 10 insider sales for $54.07 million activity. On Thursday, December 6 Capossela Christopher C sold $432,000 worth of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 4,000 shares. Hogan Kathleen T sold $4.06 million worth of stock or 36,500 shares. Shares for $21.70 million were sold by Nadella Satya on Friday, October 26. Shares for $13.09 million were sold by Hood Amy.