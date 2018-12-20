OKCash (OK) increased $0.000151093599999999 for a day

It was good day for OKCash (OK), as it jumped by $0.000151093599999999 or 0.95%, touching $0.0159781482. Cryptocoin Experts believe that OKCash (OK) is looking for the $0.01757596302 goal. According to 2 analysts could reach $0.0441675560899135. The highest price was $0.0165447492 and lowest of $0.0157892812 for December 19-20. The open was $0.0158270546. It last traded at BitTrex exchange.

For a month, OKCash (OK) tokens went down -3.28% from $0.01652 for coin. For 100 days OK is down -51.74% from $0.03311. It traded at $0.117 200 days ago. OKCash (OK) has 74.29 million coins mined with the market cap $1.19M. It has 105.00 million coins in circulation. It was founded on 24/11/2014. The Crypto OK has PoW/PoS proof type and operates under algorithm.

The “OK” name got selected to represent the new brand precisely because it reflects properly the coin’s goals and attitude. OK is one of only 2 words in the whole world that requires no translation at all to be understood, giving it the potential for mainstream adoption without the hassle of trying to integrate the new name to different cultures. “OK” is understood the whole world over.

OK reflects a positive outcome, speed and empathy. Security and user experience are the first thoughts behind any update or code modification. The addition of the word “cash” was made to give it direct inclusion into the financial sector and to communicate the whole concept in a word: “OKCash”.

Anybody who hears this word gets an overall concept or general idea of what it is about. OK is the technology while OKCash is the first application of this technology, being the coins we can send or put in our wallets for saving, spending or sharing.



OKCash’s rebranding was done in April 2015, and since then the OK cryptocurrency has been added to one of the largest cryptocurrency exchanges – Bittrex. This adds to the list of exchanges where the coin is already trading (Bittrex, Bleutrade, Cryptopia ).