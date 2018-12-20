Old Republic International Corp increased its stake in Philip Morris International (PM) by 3.55% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old Republic International Corp bought 24,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.45% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 699,200 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $57.01 million, up from 675,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old Republic International Corp who had been investing in Philip Morris International for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $111.99 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.69% or $1.99 during the last trading session, reaching $72.04. About 13.60 million shares traded or 120.34% up from the average. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 21.07% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.07% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL – INCREASES 2018 FY REPORTED EPS FORECAST PRIMARILY TO REFLECT LOWER EFFECTIVE TAX RATE; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS SEES 2018 OPERATING CASH FLOW OF OVER $9.0B; 25/04/2018 – Coronation Fund Managers Adds Philip Morris, Exits Alibaba: 13F; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Total Marlboro Cigarette Shipments 57.97B; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS 1Q ADJ EPS $1.00, EST. 90C; 21/03/2018 – Philip Morris: Greece Factory Conversion Involved EUR300M Investment; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris Earnings: Is a 16% Plunge a Buying Opportunity? — Barron’s Blog; 31/05/2018 – Japan Tobacco to cut heated tobacco prices in battle with Philip Morris; 29/03/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC – IT IS PROPOSED THAT 14 NOMINEES FOR DIRECTOR ARE ELECTED AT ANNUAL MEETING, INCLUDING A NEW NOMINEE; 09/05/2018 – Philip Morris: Dividend Increases Will Remain Primary Use of Operating Cash Flow After CapEx

Ibis Capital Partners Llp increased its stake in Live Nation Entertainment In (LYV) by 25.09% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ibis Capital Partners Llp bought 13,573 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.05% while stock markets declined. The hedge fund held 67,672 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.69 million, up from 54,099 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ibis Capital Partners Llp who had been investing in Live Nation Entertainment In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.72 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.81% or $1.48 during the last trading session, reaching $51.14. About 2.52 million shares traded or 77.01% up from the average. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) has risen 24.66% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.66% the S&P500. Some Historical LYV News: 05/03/2018 – LYV: So a On the Run 2 Tour event just got posted and quickly deleted from Beyoncé’s Facebook page & Ticketmaster. Somebody’s getting fired ���� – ! $LYV; 03/05/2018 – Live Nation 1Q Rev $1.48B; 03/05/2018 – LIVE NATION 1Q LOSS/SHR 24C; 24/04/2018 – MECU Signs Naming Rights Sponsorship of Pier Six Pavilion in Baltimore, MD; 14/05/2018 – Platinum Selling Artist Drake Announces ‘Aubrey And The Three Amigos Tour’ Kicking Off This Summer With Special Guests Migos; 03/05/2018 – LIVE NATION 1Q LOSS/SHR 24C, EST. LOSS 29C; 14/05/2018 – Seaport District Unveils Full Artist Lineup For Inaugural Pier 17 Rooftop Concert Series; 20/04/2018 – DJ Live Nation Entertainment Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LYV); 15/05/2018 – Live Nation Entertainment Launches Women Nation Fund To Invest In Female-Founded Live Music Businesses; 09/05/2018 – Live Nation CEO Got Paid Like a Rock Star in 2017

Among 14 analysts covering Live Nation (NYSE:LYV), 14 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Live Nation had 32 analyst reports since September 18, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, April 9 by Citigroup. Citigroup downgraded Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) rating on Friday, December 22. Citigroup has “Hold” rating and $47.0 target. The firm has “Buy” rating by Macquarie Research given on Wednesday, November 21. The stock has “Buy” rating by Stephens on Thursday, August 10. The rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Buy” on Monday, September 11. The stock of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, February 28 by Guggenheim. Evercore downgraded the stock to “In-Line” rating in Monday, November 20 report. The stock of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) earned “Overweight” rating by JP Morgan on Friday, November 2. Albert Fried upgraded Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) on Friday, October 30 to “Overweight” rating. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Friday, July 27 by JP Morgan.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.01, from 1.04 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 20 investors sold LYV shares while 113 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 96 raised stakes. 133.52 million shares or 2.85% less from 137.43 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Westfield Capital Ltd Partnership reported 0.02% stake. State Street owns 4.39 million shares. Lpl Fin Limited Liability Corp holds 0% or 8,589 shares in its portfolio. Rbf Capital Ltd Com stated it has 25,100 shares. Asset Mngmt One Company Ltd stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV). Liberty Mutual Grp Asset Incorporated invested in 0.03% or 27,036 shares. Stratos Wealth Limited owns 1,112 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Artemis Inv Management Ltd Liability Partnership has 0.3% invested in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) for 501,432 shares. Principal Fin Group Inc Inc accumulated 4.86M shares. Etrade Mngmt Limited Co holds 0.04% or 27,401 shares in its portfolio. Gmt owns 232,710 shares or 0.33% of their US portfolio. Guggenheim Limited Liability holds 167,794 shares. Davenport & Company Limited Liability Company has invested 0.7% in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV). Fisher Asset Limited Liability reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV). Findlay Park Prns Llp, United Kingdom-based fund reported 3.24 million shares.

Since August 15, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 8 sales for $13.58 million activity. Berchtold Joe also sold $1.97 million worth of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) on Wednesday, August 22. The insider Rowles Michael sold $1.41M. Shares for $378,480 were sold by ENLOE ROBERT TED III.

Among 23 analysts covering Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM), 15 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 65% are positive. Philip Morris International had 74 analyst reports since August 24, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Market Perform” rating given on Friday, July 20 by Cowen & Co. The stock of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, July 17 by Stifel Nicolaus. The company was maintained on Tuesday, January 30 by Morgan Stanley. Credit Suisse downgraded Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) rating on Tuesday, December 18. Credit Suisse has “Underperform” rating and $74 target. The rating was upgraded by Goldman Sachs to “Buy” on Monday, September 12. Piper Jaffray maintained Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) on Thursday, January 11 with “Buy” rating. As per Tuesday, April 19, the company rating was maintained by JP Morgan. The stock of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, August 18 by Piper Jaffray. Edward Jones maintained Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) on Thursday, April 19 with “Buy” rating. Vetr upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Monday, August 24 report.

Since November 29, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $5.17 million activity.

