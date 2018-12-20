Old Second National Bank Of Aurora decreased Waste Management New (WM) stake by 87.05% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Old Second National Bank Of Aurora sold 29,684 shares as Waste Management New (WM)’s stock declined 0.73%. The Old Second National Bank Of Aurora holds 4,414 shares with $399,000 value, down from 34,098 last quarter. Waste Management New now has $37.48B valuation. The stock decreased 1.42% or $1.27 during the last trading session, reaching $87.92. About 2.73 million shares traded or 34.51% up from the average. Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) has risen 8.77% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.77% the S&P500. Some Historical WM News: 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in Waste Management; 20/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT SEES 2018 FULL-YEAR TAX RATE 24%-25%; 23/03/2018 – BREAKING: Wayne Huizenga, founder of Blockbuster Video, Waste Management, and AutoNation, has died at the age of 80; 13/03/2018 – SAUDI NUCLEAR POLICY INCLUDES OPTIMAL UTILIZATION OF NATURAL RESOURCES FROM NUCLEAR MATERIALS, APPLYING BEST PRACTICES FOR RADIOACTIVE WASTE MANAGEMENT – SPA; 20/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT 1Q EPS 91C, EST. 83C; 11/03/2018 – City of Houston: Solid Waste Management Department; 20/04/2018 – Waste Management 1Q Net $396M; 09/04/2018 – Greg Groogan: Breaking: International Paper & a subsidiary of Waste Management agree w/ #EPA to pay $115 Million for removal of; 20/04/2018 – Waste Management 1Q EPS 91c; 10/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT SAYS BRADBURY ANDERSON NOTIFIED CO OF HIS DECISION TO RESIGN FROM HIS POSITION AS CHAIRMAN OF BOARD – SEC FILING

Mairs & Power Inc increased American Express (AXP) stake by 3.19% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Mairs & Power Inc acquired 42,554 shares as American Express (AXP)'s stock declined 1.40%. The Mairs & Power Inc holds 1.38 million shares with $146.73 million value, up from 1.34 million last quarter. American Express now has $84.38B valuation. The stock decreased 2.23% or $2.25 during the last trading session, reaching $98.77. About 6.20M shares traded or 64.34% up from the average. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 7.31% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.31% the S&P500.

Mairs & Power Inc decreased Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL) stake by 10,836 shares to 2.42 million valued at $379.56 million in 2018Q3. It also reduced Zimmer Biomet Holdings (ZMH) stake by 52,011 shares and now owns 1.04 million shares. Cray Inc (NASDAQ:CRAY) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment is 0.84 in Q3 2018. Its the same as in 2018Q2. It is the same, as 42 investors sold AXP shares while 446 reduced holdings. only 109 funds opened positions while 301 raised stakes. 688.76 million shares or 1.08% less from 696.30 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Ellington Mgmt Group Inc Lc owns 3,700 shares. Century reported 5.50M shares. Nottingham Advsrs stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Cypress Cap Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 3,301 shares. Moreover, State Street has 0.31% invested in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) for 37.40M shares. Bluemar Capital Ltd Com invested in 22,500 shares. Blb&B Advsrs Ltd Liability Company has 0.24% invested in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Northstar Gp holds 14,942 shares or 0.73% of its portfolio. Ims Mngmt invested in 0% or 700 shares. Hall Laurie J Trustee holds 0.15% or 2,662 shares. Cape Ann Bankshares owns 2,100 shares or 0.26% of their US portfolio. Shelter Mutual Insurance holds 1.55% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) for 52,040 shares. Sol Cap Mngmt stated it has 0.44% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Focused Invsts Limited Liability Corp has invested 6.25% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Garrison Financial Corp holds 0.26% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) or 4,950 shares.

Since August 1, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 4 sales for $5.95 million activity. Squeri Stephen J sold $1.30M worth of stock or 12,500 shares. $2.80 million worth of American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) shares were sold by GORDON MARC D. The insider CAMPBELL JEFFREY C sold 9,000 shares worth $897,552.

Among 8 analysts covering American Express (NYSE:AXP), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. American Express had 12 analyst reports since June 25, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was downgraded by Buckingham Research on Thursday, November 29 to “Neutral”. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Friday, October 19 with “Equal-Weight”. The rating was maintained by Nomura on Monday, November 26 with “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, October 19 by Nomura. DZ Bank upgraded the shares of AXP in report on Friday, July 20 to “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Friday, October 19 with “Equal-Weight”. The rating was upgraded by Stephens on Monday, September 17 to “Overweight”. The rating was upgraded by Buckingham Research on Friday, June 29 to “Buy”. BMO Capital Markets maintained the shares of AXP in report on Monday, October 22 with “Market Perform” rating. The company was maintained on Monday, October 1 by Wells Fargo.

date 2018-12-20

date 2018-12-20

Since July 16, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 5 insider sales for $3.07 million activity. The insider POPE JOHN C sold $31,447. GROSS PATRICK W sold $33,787 worth of stock. CLARK FRANK M sold 376 shares worth $31,077. 8,107 shares were sold by Rankin Devina A, worth $765,397 on Tuesday, December 4. 24,500 shares valued at $2.21 million were sold by Harris Jeff M on Thursday, November 8.