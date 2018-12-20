Oldfield Partners Llp Has Lifted Its Infosys LTD (INFY) Stake; Royal Caribbean Cruises LTD Has 0.99 Sentiment

Oldfield Partners Llp increased Infosys Ltd (INFY) stake by 73.56% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Oldfield Partners Llp acquired 2.30M shares as Infosys Ltd (INFY)’s stock declined 7.54%. The Oldfield Partners Llp holds 5.44M shares with $55.28 million value, up from 3.13M last quarter. Infosys Ltd now has $41.20 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $9.41. About 5.84 million shares traded. Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) has risen 22.14% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.14% the S&P500. Some Historical INFY News: 13/04/2018 – INFOSYS- IMPAIRMENT LOSS OF 1.18 BLN RUPEES IN RESPECT OF PANAYA HAS BEEN RECOGNIZED IN CONSOL PROFIT AND LOSS FOR QTR, YEAR ENDED MARCH 31 2018; 08/03/2018 – INFOSYS CLARIFIES ON REPORT OF CBI INVESTIGATION OF SOME STAFF; 13/04/2018 – INDIA’S INFOSYS LTD INFY.NS MARCH QTR CONSOL PROFIT 36.90 BLN RUPEES – TV; 15/03/2018 – Mumbai Bourse: Press Release From Infosys Ltd; 13/04/2018 – Infosys Limited: Outcome of the Board Meeting April 13, 2018; 16/05/2018 – Infosys Finacle Pioneers Blockchain-Based Trade Network in India in Consortium with Seven Leading Banks; 13/04/2018 – Infosys 4Q Net $571M; 31/05/2018 – Infosys Extends Alliance with Microsoft for Cloud-Based Digital Transformation Solutions; 13/04/2018 – INFOSYS LTD INFY.NS – RECOMMENDED SPECIAL DIVIDEND OF 10 RUPEES PER EQUITY SHARE; 11/05/2018 – Ravi Venkatesan Steps off Infosys Board to Pursue Exciting New Opportunity

Royal Caribbean Cruises LTD (RCL) investors sentiment is 0.99 in Q3 2018. It’s the same as in 2018Q2. The ratio has no change, as only 239 active investment managers increased or started new equity positions, while 241 sold and trimmed stakes in Royal Caribbean Cruises LTD. The active investment managers in our database now own: 143.34 million shares, up from 142.37 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Royal Caribbean Cruises LTD in top ten equity positions increased from 8 to 10 for an increase of 2. Sold All: 45 Reduced: 196 Increased: 149 New Position: 90.

Analysts await Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) to report earnings on January, 23. They expect $1.50 earnings per share, up 11.94% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.34 per share. RCL’s profit will be $313.50M for 16.50 P/E if the $1.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.98 actual earnings per share reported by Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -62.31% negative EPS growth.

Highline Capital Management L.P. holds 4.85% of its portfolio in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. for 807,000 shares. Dsm Capital Partners Llc owns 2.32 million shares or 4.48% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Capital Growth Management Lp has 4.2% invested in the company for 625,000 shares. The Virginia-based Capital Management Corp Va has invested 4.18% in the stock. Hoplite Capital Management L.P., a New York-based fund reported 217,241 shares.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company. The company has market cap of $20.70 billion. The firm operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Azamara Club Cruises brand names. It has a 11.82 P/E ratio. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides a range of itineraries ranging from 2 to 24 nights with options for onboard dining, entertainment, and other onboard activities to various destinations.

