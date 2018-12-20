On December 19-20 analysts noticed e-Chat (ECHT) step up by 15.10%

It was good day for e-Chat (ECHT), as it jumped by $0.001251 or 15.10%, touching $0.009538. International Cryptocoin Experts believe that e-Chat (ECHT) is looking for the $0.0104918 goal. According to 7 analysts could reach $0.0245725497832804. The highest price was $0.06 and lowest of $0.008 for December 19-20. The open was $0.008287. It last traded at P2PB2B exchange. Aproximately 2.07M ECHT worth $21,045 was traded.

For a month, e-Chat (ECHT) tokens went up 305.18% from $0.002354 for coin. For 100 days ECHT is up 236.67% from $0.002833. It traded at $0.00 (non existent) 200 days ago. e-Chat (ECHT) has 300.00M coins mined with the market cap $2.86M. It has 300.00M coins in circulation. It was founded on 16/10/2017. The Crypto ECHT has proof type and operates under algorithm.

e-Chat is a decentralized Multi-Tasking Messenger with multi-cryptocurrency wallet features, allowing users to easily chat and send money in the same app. ECHT is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token used in the e-Chat platform. Payments made using ECHT token can be sent without any commissions. On top of that, the e-Chat wallet provides the opportunity of depositing money in USD and then withdrawing them via VISA and MasterCard.