On December 19-20 analysts noticed Everus (EVR) move up by 0.47%

Everus (EVR) had a good 24 hours as the crypto jumped $3.78207999999994E-05 or 0.47% trading at $0.0080936512. According to Cryptocoin Experts, Everus (EVR) eyes $0.00890301632 target on the road to $0.0230465679405907. EVR last traded at Cryptopia exchange. It had high of $0.0095308416 and low of $0.0080180096 for December 19-20. The open was $0.0080558304.

Everus (EVR) is down -25.95% in the last 30 days from $0.01093 per coin. Its down -27.80% in the last 100 days since when traded at $0.01121 and the annual trend is down. 200 days ago EVR traded at $0.06407. EVR has 1000.00M coins mined giving it $8.09M market cap. Everus maximum coins available are 1000.00 million. EVR uses algorithm and proof type. It was started on 06/09/2017.

Everus (EVR) is a platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to empower their services. Services like an exchange, its own cryptocurrency ATM, a BaaS (Blockchain as a Service) enabling decentralized applications to use it as a payment service, and an e-Mall (EVR Mall).

EVR is an ERC-20 token that will provide users with voting rights