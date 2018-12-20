On December 19-20 analysts noticed Odyssey (OCN) drop by -0.72%

It was bad day for Odyssey (OCN), as it declined by $-1.8297E-05 or -0.72%, touching $0.0025138045. Cryptocoin Analysts believe that Odyssey (OCN) is looking for the $0.00276518495 goal. According to 8 analysts could reach $0.00385106310862451. The highest price was $0.0028431505 and lowest of $0.0024772105 for December 19-20. The open was $0.0025321015. It last traded at LBank exchange.

For a month, Odyssey (OCN) tokens went down -46.64% from $0.004711 for coin. For 100 days OCN is down -42.97% from $0.004408. It traded at $0.01831 200 days ago. Odyssey (OCN) has 10.00B coins mined with the market cap $25.14 million. It has 10.00 billion coins in circulation. It was founded on 09/06/2018. The Crypto OCN has proof type and operates under algorithm.

Odyssey is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain.