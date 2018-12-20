On December 19-20 analysts noticed Ruff (RUFF) drop by -2.58%

It was bad day for Ruff (RUFF), as it declined by $-0.000237240600000001 or -2.58%, touching $0.008944887. Top Crypto Experts believe that Ruff (RUFF) is looking for the $0.0098393757 goal. According to 6 analysts could reach $0.0248832861921334. The highest price was $0.009504897 and lowest of $0.008440878 for December 19-20. The open was $0.0091821276. It last traded at HuobiPro exchange.

For a month, Ruff (RUFF) tokens went down -32.34% from $0.01322 for coin. For 100 days RUFF is down -51.94% from $0.01861. It traded at $0.1062 200 days ago. Ruff (RUFF) has 1.84 billion coins mined with the market cap $16.46 million. It has 1.79 billion coins in circulation. It was founded on 12/01/2018. The Crypto RUFF has proof type and operates under algorithm.

Ruff is an Ethereum-based platform designed to provide a trusted interoperability between different IoT device systems, and to use these devices’ computing power to build an open Ruff ecosystem.

RUFF is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Ruff’s ecosystem.