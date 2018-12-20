On December 19-20 analysts noticed UltraNote (XUN) drop by -33.33%

UltraNote (XUN) had a bad 24 hours as the cryptocurrency declined $-3.77306E-05 or -33.33% trading at $7.54612E-05. According to Top Crypto Experts, UltraNote (XUN) eyes $8.300732E-05 target on the road to $0.000195939406058287. XUN last traded at StocksExchange exchange. It had high of $0.0001509224 and low of $7.54612E-05 for December 19-20. The open was $0.0001131918.

UltraNote (XUN) is up 0.00% in the last 30 days from $0.00 (non existent) per coin. Its up 0.00% in the last 100 days since when traded at $0.00 (non existent) and the annual trend is up. 200 days ago XUN traded at $0.00 (non existent). XUN has 18.95B coins mined giving it $1.43M market cap. UltraNote maximum coins available are 85.00B. XUN uses CryptoNight algorithm and PoW proof type. It was started on 04/11/2017.

UltraNote is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm.