On December 19-20 The Crypto coin Creditcoin (CRE*) fell in value over -7.69%

It was bad day for Creditcoin (CRE*), as it declined by $-8.85399E-05 or -7.69%, touching $0.0010634965. Top Crypto Experts believe that Creditcoin (CRE*) is looking for the $0.00116984615 goal. According to 4 analysts could reach $0.00185758984273856. The highest price was $0.0011520364 and lowest of $0.0010634965 for December 19-20. The open was $0.0011520364. It last traded at BigONE exchange.

For a month, Creditcoin (CRE*) tokens went down -48.80% from $0.002077 for coin. For 100 days CRE* is down -85.27% from $0.007221. It traded at $0.00 (non existent) 200 days ago. Creditcoin (CRE*) has 600.00 million coins mined with the market cap $638,098. It has 2.00 billion coins in circulation. It was founded on 01/01/2018. The Crypto CRE* has proof type and operates under algorithm.

Creditcoin is a decentralized credit network that aims to make the bridge between investors and fundraisers. The platform will allow miners (investors) to earn the platform tokens by providing capital to clients, on the other hand, the clients will raise capital by paying Creditcoin to the miners. As the whitepaper reads:

“An investment in the Creditcoin network will start by matching offers from investors and fundraisers. A fundraiser will post seeking an amount, interest rate, and collateral. Additionally, the fundraiser will add some amount of Creditcoin to the offer. If is there an investor with matching conditions, the fundraiser and the investor announce the deal to the Creditcoin network. The system verifies the deal’s completion by confirming the exchange of collateral and investment.Once validated, the system sends the CreditCoin attached to the investment to the investor.”

Furthermore, miners will be able to select credit history parameters to be protected against various risk models.